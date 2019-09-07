Quantum Supremacy II

About the only thing that has transcended the bitter partisan divisions between Democrats and Republicans in the US during recent years has been quantum mechanics, with the enactment late last year of the National Quantum Initiative Act (the NQI was first mentioned on the blog here). In March there was a National Quantum Coordination Office established at the White House, and last week there was an executive order establishing a National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee.
The NQI directs the federal government to spend \$1.2 billion over the next five years, with the NSF told to create two to five “Multidisciplinary Centers for Quantum Research and Education” and the DOE two to five “National Quantum Information Science Research Centers”. Besides the NQI, pretty much everywhere you look the past few years you see new well-funded “quantum” centers popping up, two randomly chosen examples would be the Chicago Quantum Exchange and the Yale Quantum Institute. In the private sector, a huge investment in quantum science is taking place, driven by hopes that quantum computing and other applications will lead to a technological revolution and associated vast riches.
Looking at new books on fundamental physics that I’ve seen over the past year and a half, the conventional enthusiastic treatment of string theory/SUSY/extra dimensions is now dead, with Sabine Hossenfelder’s Lost in Math the only popular book addressing these topics, and doing so in a quite negative way. The new trendy topic is the foundations of quantum mechanics, with the recent publication of Adam Becker’s What is Real?, Philip Ball’s Beyond Weird, Anil Ananthaswamy’s Through Two Doors at Once, Lee Smolin’s Einstein’s Unfinished Revolution, George Greenstein’s Quantum Strangeness, and Sean Carroll’s Something Deeply Hidden. Forthcoming from Oxford University Press are two quantum books by Jim Baggott, Quantum Reality and The Quantum Cookbook.
On the whole this change in hot topic is a positive development, although the fact that it’s driven by a lack of anything new to say about particle physics and unification is rather depressing. On the quantum front, while I think it’s great that public attention is being drawn to quantum mechanics, if you look at my reviews you’ll see that I have mixed feelings about the point of view taken by some of the recent books (the best of the lot I think is Philip Ball’s).
The latest example of the high public profile of quantum mechanics is the publication today in the New York Times of a piece by Sean Carroll arguing that Even Physicists Don’t Understand Quantum Mechanics: worse, they don’t seem to want to understand it. Unfortunately I don’t think that this article accurately describes the issues surrounding what we do and don’t understand about “quantum foundations”, nor the dramatically improving funding prospects for research in this area. In addition I don’t think that it’s accurate, fair (or good for public relations) to portray your colleagues as “not really interested in how nature really works”, somehow not curious or bright enough to realize (see here) that there is a crisis at the heart of their subject and that, thanks to Sean Carroll:
the crisis can now come to an end. We just have to accept that there is more than one of us in the universe. There are many, many Sean Carrolls. Many of every one of us.
Two examples do not add up to a “typically”, no matter how famous those examples are. Nobody mentions Haag’s debate with Bohr, for example, despite it being rather illuminating. Nobody reads the proceedings of the 1938 Warsaw conference, where Hans Kramers declared that “everyone knew the quantum theory was provisional” and Heisenberg was reported as speculating that quantum mechanics would have to break down at high energies. Nobody — and this surprises me — notes that Feynman took Everett seriously enough to criticize in his early ’60s course on gravitation.
Nor can Bohr coming off better in his debates with Einstein really be equated with his view prevailing, not when even other physicists who disagreed with Einstein (like Heisenberg and Pauli) also disagreed with Bohr.
For that matter, the most famous riposte to the view that quantum mechanics can be “considered complete” is the EPR paper, and neither Podolsky nor Rosen were drummed out of the physics profession!
Louis de Broglie doesn’t seem to have suffered for returning to pilot-wave theory in the 1950s. I have heard that he quashed the careers of Jean-Louis Destouches and Paulette Destouches-Février for taking too Bohrian a turn in their work on quantum logic, but that’s philosopher lore which may or may not be confirmable in a history book. And speaking of quantum logic, that’s a thing that a small but determined set of researchers bustled away at in order to “dig more deeply”, starting with Birkhoff and von Neumann and continuing with Jauch, Piron, Mackey, etc. I doubt that any of Andrew Gleason’s colleagues criticized him for doing quantum foundations instead of getting back to Hilbert’s fifth problem.
Sean Carroll’s op-ed piece left me unimpressed. “What’s surprising is that physicists seem to be O.K. with not understanding the most important theory they have.” he says.
Huh? We had Bell’s work, boiled down nicely by David Mermin, certainly regularly taught in grad and undergrad quantum. We had a whole lot of delayed choice experiments, photon-by-photon build up of the two slit interference pattern, interference measured around solenoids showing the reality of the vector potential. We had just about every weird quantum correlation experiment that arose in decays of the phi meson and Upsilon(4S) interrogated… in the later, Sin(2beta) of CP violation is a bit harder to measure due the the collapse of the wave function caused by the first decay of the correlated pair. Considerable effort checked all of that experimentally.
Experimentalists have tried really, really hard to get the first empirical clue that the simple-minded Copenhagen is off. Maybe it is Quantum Bayesian in fact, which kinda works, and kinda feels like: everybody, the details of the measurement are and always have been a big correlated mess between the system and the observation apparatus.
No empirical clue of anything inconsistent has showed up. Maybe the experimental effort has even exceeded that devoted to supersymmetry. Neither experimental quest has found a shred of deviation from simple expectations. Not a reason to give up, but hardly a reason for new billion-$ initiatives… clever folks laboring away in Rutherfordian and Via Panisperna-like genteel poverty are as likely to find the new revolution.
Many (not sure about “all”) experimental condensed matter folks doing QIS are pretty blunt that they don’t care much about the marquis item… and Gil Kalai points out that noise might deflate the grand expectations of quantum computing…. https://www.ams.org/journals/notices/201605/rnoti-p508.pdf
Mainly QIS is a good jugular of funding… and their standard old condensed matter funding mechanisms all got wildly political and unproductive. The card “what if the Chinese get quantum computing first and take over the world” is now getting played hard.
And a card that particle physicists cannot play. Getting supersymmetry first (or any new high energy or dark matter/energy phenomenon) won’t enable anybody to take over the world. Perhaps speculative experimentation will gradually get ironed of particle physics… as all the money is needed for the world and US accelerator neutrino program.
Peter,
If I remember correctly, in one of your past posts you introduced to us that Arnold Neumaier has a new deterministic thermal interpretation of quantum mechanics grounded upon the mathematical concept of coherent spaces, and links to his five papers. Now on one hand, it seems that his thermal interpretation and coherent spaces may be the concepts needed to resolve the issues in the foundations of quantum mechanics that Sean Carroll and others are bringing up, as well as unify quantum and classical mechanics together. On the other hand, Neumaier’s ideas are still relatively new, and apart from this blog and on PhysicsForums, his ideas haven’t attracted much attention (He hasn’t yet had his five papers peer reviewed yet either.) He has a new book coming out on that topic on 24 October 2019 called “Coherent Quantum Physics: A Reinterpretation of the Tradition”: https://www.mat.univie.ac.at/~neum/physfaq/therm/
The responses so far have interpreted Sean’s “quantum foundations” word choice as referring to topics outside of his apparent emphasis on quantum interpretations, to the point of confusing Sean’s critique of physics culture for a critique of mathematics culture (Gleason), confusing quantum foundational work for questioning the empirical adequacy of the standard von Neumann recipe (“Neither experimental quest has found a shred of deviation from simple expectations”), and even broadening the definition to include QIS. It really shouldn’t be all that controversial that working on quantum interpretational issues would not generally help one’s case for tenure in physics departments in the years since WWII.
Writing that physicists are not interested in understanding quantum mechanics and suggesting that physicists pushed out of the field those who tried is worse than inaccurate. It’s fake news. EPR, Bell and others who achieved interesting results were welcomed and discussed. The problem is that there are not so many interesting results, in particular when trying to address the key issue: why a probabilistic theory?
Well, we should just consider the process when Carroll makes a statement, for example,
“We just have to accept that there is more than one of us in the universe. There are many, many Sean Carrolls. Many of every one of us.”
from the viewpoint of many worlds interpretation. During this process there appears a lot of Sean Carrolls speaking any possible statements including the negation of the above statement. Hence, why should we pay attention to a statement of just one of these copies?
P.S. The statement “Everett didn’t even try to stay in academia, turning to defense analysis after he graduated” seems to be incorrect. According to the book The Many Worlds of Hugh Everett III by Peter Byrne, Everett did not want to stay by academia, he wanted to earn good money.
Your formulation “Forthcoming from Oxford University Press are two quantum books …” reminds me of a character from Saki who does not agree with his cook. He says something along the line that a rabbit served with a sauce with exotic ingredients does not become an exotic rabbit.