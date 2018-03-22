There’s a new popular book out this week about the interpretation of quantum mechanics, Adam Becker’s What is Real?: The Unfinished Quest for the Meaning of Quantum Physics. Ever since my high school days, the topic of quantum mechanics and what it really means has been a source of deep fascination to me, and usually I’m a sucker for any book such as this one. It’s well-written and contains some stories I had never encountered before in the wealth of other things I’ve read over the years.
Unfortunately though, the author has decided to take a point of view on this topic that I think is quite problematic. To get an idea of the problem, here’s some of the promotional text for the book (yes, I know that this kind of text sometimes is exaggerated for effect):
A mishmash of solipsism and poor reasoning, [the] Copenhagen [interpretation] claims that questions about the fundamental nature of reality are meaningless. Albert Einstein and others were skeptical of Copenhagen when it was first developed. But buoyed by political expediency, personal attacks, and the research priorities of the military industrial complex, the Copenhagen interpretation has enjoyed undue acceptance for nearly a century.
The text then goes to describe Bohm, Everett and Bell as the “quantum rebels” trying to fight the good cause against Copenhagen.
Part of the problem with this good vs. evil story is that, as the book itself explains, it’s not at all clear what the “Copenhagen interpretation” actually is, other than a generic name for the point of view the generation of theorists such as Bohr, Heisenberg, Pauli, Wigner and von Neumann developed as they struggled to reconcile quantum and classical mechanics. They weren’t solipsists with poor reasoning skills, but trying to come to terms with the extremely non-trivial and difficult problem of how the classical physics formalism we use to describe observations emerges out of the more fundamental quantum mechanical formalism. They found a workable set of rules to describe what the theory implied for results of measurements (collapse of the state vector with probabilities given by the Born rule), and these rules are in every textbook. That there is a “measurement problem” is something that most everyone was aware of, with Schrodinger’s cat example making it clear. Typically, for the good reason that it’s complicated and they have other topics they need to cover, textbooks don’t go into this in any depth (other than often telling about the cat).
As usual these days, the alternative to Copenhagen being proposed is a simplistic version of Everett’s “Many Worlds”: the answer to the measurement problem is that the multiverse did it. The idea that one would also like the measurement apparatus to be described by quantum mechanics is taken to be a radical and daring insight. The Copenhagen papering over of the measurement problem by “collapse occurs, but we don’t know how” is replaced by “the wavefunction of the universe splits, but we don’t know how”. Becker pretty much ignores the problems with this “explanation”, other than mentioning that one needs to explain the resulting probability measure.
String theory, inflation and the cosmological multiverse are then brought in as supporting Many Worlds (e.g. that probability measure problem is just like the measure problem of multiverse cosmology). There’s the usual straw man argument that those unhappy with the multiverse explanation are just ignorant Popperazzi, unaware of the subtleties of the falsifiability criterion:
Ultimately, arguments against a multiverse purportedly based on falsifiability are really arguments based on ignorance and taste: some physicists are unaware of the history and philosophy of their own field and find multiverse theories unpalatable. But that does not mean that multiverse theories are unscientific.
For a much better version of the same story and much more serious popular treatment of the measurement problem, I recommend a relatively short book that is now over 20 years old, David Lindley’s Where does the Weirdness Go?. Lindley’s explanation of Copenhagen vs. Many Worlds is short and to the point:
The problem with Copenhagen is that it leaves measurement unexplained; how does a measurement select one outcome from many? Everett’s proposal keeps all outcomes alive, but this simply substitutes one problem for another: how does a measurement split apart parallel outcomes that were previously in intimate contact? In neither case is the physical mechanism of measurement accounted for; both employ sleight of hand at the crucial moment.
Lindley ends with a discussion of the importance of the notion of decoherence (pioneered by Dieter Zeh) for understanding how classical behavior emerges from quantum mechanics. For a more recent serious take on the issues involved, I’d recommend reading something by Wojciech Zurek, for instance this article, a version of which was published in Physics Today. Trying to figure out what “interpretation” Zurek subscribes to, I notice that he refers to an “existential interpretation” in some of his papers. I don’t really know what that means. Unlike most discussions of “interpretations”, Zurek seems to be getting at the real physical issues involved, so I think I’ll adopt his (whatever it means) as my chosen “interpretation”.
My 13 year old son has been reading some of the introductory texts on QM and his reaction on discovering Everett was to ask me, “So Everett’s Many Worlds has the same problem as the Copenhagen interpretation, plus an enormous number of additional universes that are not detectable. How is that better?”.
Good kid, but I’m going to need to find him a math tutor soon because he is overtaking my undergrad education.
Give me a little more time. I hope to be able to set the record straight in a book to be published probably in 2020. You can read the preamble here: http://www.jimbaggott.com/articles/a-game-of-theories/
Dear Prof. Woit,
I don’t understand what you mean by “the wavefunction of the universe splits, but we don’t know how”. We know exactly how; this is the whole point of Many-Worlds: it is just normal Hamiltonian evolution. What do you think is lacking?
It’s fine to say that ‘in either interpretation, we don’t know what happens at the moment of measurement’. But I disagree that this leaves MW and Copenhagen on an equal footing. Doesn’t Copenhagen posit an additional _mechanism_, that of ‘collapse’, whereas Everett’s view wouldn’t?
And are there not additional problems with Copenhagen, such as the ‘selection’ of a single branch is the only non-deterministic element of the whole system?
@Carl the non-detectability of the ‘other universes’ follows naturally from how we understand QM to work, it doesn’t count as a piece of evidence against it if we wouldn’t _expect_ to be able to detect them. An unreasonable swish of Occam’s Razor.
“Popperazzi” (play on Italian “paparazzi”) is the preferred spelling.
https://www.philosophersmag.com/index.php/footnotes-to-plato/77-string-theory-vs-the-popperazzi “String Theory vs the Popperazzi” by Massimo Pigliucci, 2015
David Brown,
Thanks. Fixed.
Mateus Araujo,
Just saying “the Schrodinger equation does it” doesn’t solve the measurement problem (for instance, the preferred basis problem). All you’re doing is saying that, you don’t know how, but the Schrodinger equation is going to somehow give precisely the same implications for physics as the collapse postulate.
Ben Jones,
Copenhagen says collapse happens in a measurement, it’s silent on what the theory of collapse is (adding specific new physics to explain collapse is not Copenhagen but something else).
Peter, I do not intend to enter the details of your discussion, since I have got tired about it. (If somebody should be interested, he/she may look at my website http://www.zeh-hd.de – especially the first two papers under “Quantum Theory”.) However, as a historical remark let me point out that in my understanding, von Neumann and Wigner were never part of the Copenhagen interpretation – rather they objected to it more to less openly (starting in Como). When Wigner used the term “orthodox interpretation”, he exclusively meant von Neumann’s book (including the collapse as a physical process – not just a “normal” increase of information), and I am told that he complained that, as a consequence, he was never invited to Copenhagen. Bohr always disagreed with any attempt to analyze the measurement problem in physical terms.
Essentially, I agree with Mateus Aroujo and and Ben Jones
Regards, Dieter
This kind of discussion can get hopelessly confused very quickly. To my knowledge, the ‘collapse of the wavefunction’ was never part of the Copenhagen interpretation, which is based on some kind of unexplained ‘separation’ between the quantum and classical realms, or what John Bell would refer to as the ‘shifty split’. I believe the notion of a ‘collapse’ was introduced as a ‘projection postulate’ by von Neumann in his book Mathematical Foundations of Quantum Mechanics, first published in German in 1932 (in my English translation the projection postulate – a statistical, discontinuous process in contrast to the continuous, unitary evolution of the wavefunction – appears on p. 357). Influenced, I believe, by Leo Szilard, von Neumann speculates that the collapse might be triggered by the intervention of a (human) consciousness – what he refers to on p. 421 as the observer’s ‘abstract ego’.
All this really shouldn’t detract from the main point. The formalism is the formalism and we know it works (and we know furthermore that it doesn’t accommodate local or crypto non-local hidden variables). The formalism is, for now, empirically unassailable. All *interpretations* of the formalism are then exercises in metaphysics, based on different preconceptions of how we think reality could or should be, such as deterministic (‘God does not play dice’). Of course, the aim of such speculations is to open up the possibility that we might learn something new, and I believe extensions which seek to make the ‘collapse’ physical, through spacetime curvature and/or decoherence, are well motivated.
But until such time as one interpretation or extension can be demonstrated to be better than the other through empirical evidence, the debate (in my opinion) is a philosophical one. I’m just disappointed (and rather frustrated) by the apparent rise of a new breed of Many Worlds Taliban who claim – quite without any scientific justification – that the MWI is the only way and the one true faith.
Peter Woit,
There are dozens of papers explaining how you can model the measurement process in unitary quantum mechanics via entanglement and decoherence; Zeh’s and Żurek’s, among them. It’s not as if anybody is saying “the Schrödinger equation did it” without explaining how.
And the measurement problem is usually defined as the incompatibility between collapse and unitary evolution. So even just saying “the Schrödinger equation did it” does solve the problem, on this level. Of course, one must also explain emergence of classicality, permanence of records, probability, etc., but this is not the measurement problem.
hdz,
Thanks Dieter.
I should point out that Dieter Zeh is one of the major subjects of the book. He’s perhaps the best example of the story Becker wants to fit everything into: a “quantum rebel” who made significant advances in our understanding of foundations and the measurement problem, advances which were not initially recognized due to an entrenched “Copenhagen” ideology that denigrated any such work. Partly due to his work, I think for many decades now mindless Copenhagen ideology has not been such a problem (but we’re well on our way to mindless Many Worlds ideology being a major problem).
As he notes and the book describes, there’s controversy over who was on the Copenhagen bus, partly because it was never clear exactly what the Copenhagen Interpretation was, and partly because many people took somewhat different points of view at different times.
Mateus Araújo,
To me the (non-trivial) measurement problem is exactly the “emergence of classicality, permanence of records, probability, etc.,” problems you list, with entanglement and decoherence some of the insights needed to solve them. If you define the measurement problem as you do, then the solution you give by having quantum mechanics apply to the macroscopic world is a trivial one which most everyone expected anyway.
Peter Woit,
I’m claiming that this is not “my” definition of the measurement problem, but rather *the* standard definition. See for example Maudlin’s “Three measurement problems”, a canonical reference on the subject.
Of course, the solution *is* trivial; you merely need to give up collapse, or introduce hidden variables, or introduce physical collapse. The problem is that most people don’t want to do any of these, hence they are stuck with the measurement problem.
Look, I agree wholeheartedly with you that the interesting problems are those I listed; I’m just insisting on narrow definitions and standard terminology, otherwise it becomes impossible to talk to each other.
Mateus Araújo,
This whole subject is full of endless and heated arguments over problems that are meaningless and/or lacking in substance. Your definition of “the measurement problem” seems to me to insist on sticking to the substance-free aspect of a substantive problem, thus encouraging substance-free-discussion. What’s the correct term to refer to the substantive problem?
By the way, on the meaningless side, Becker’s book has a lot about “What is Real?” and claims that the problem with Copenhagen is that it denies the reality of the microscopic world, a discussion I thought it best to just ignore.
Peter Woit,
Indeed it is! And I think a great many heated and meaningless arguments happen because the parties are talking about different things =)
But I don’t know which problem you refer to as “the substantive problem”. Do you have in mind a collective name for the three I listed? I don’t think there exists a standard name for this set, except maybe as “problems of the Many-Worlds interpretation”. They are different problems, that are usually studied separately, and referred to by their individual names.
Mateus Araújo,
I guess I always thought “what happens to the cat?” was the substantive measurement problem, so I’m looking for a name for that.
Asher Peres once wrote that there are at least as many Copenhagen Interpretations as people who use the term, probably more. Among other problems, saying “the Copenhagen Interpretation” glosses over substantial differences between Heisenberg and Bohr.
Despite this issue being discussed by Pauli, von Neumann, ….
Peter Woit,
You want unitarity to hold, so that atoms are described by quantum mechanics, and you want collapse to happen, so that the cat is definitely dead, but you can’t have both: the measurement problem!
And the solution is again trivial, threefold. Give up on collapse: there are worlds with live cats and worlds with dead cats. Introduce hidden variables: the cat was always dead, you just didn’t know it. Introduce physical collapse: the superposition collapsed on the level of the geiger counter, so that the cat was always dead.
Maybe the measurement problem is like the problem of having your cake and eating it too. You know it’s impossible, but you really really want to!
I think we can agree that this is all a lot of fun. I’ve been studying these problems for more than 25 years, and I can discern relatively little progress in this time. But I’ve come to believe that it is helpful to distinguish between ‘reality’ (however you want to think about it) and the reality or otherwise of the *representation* we use to describe it.
We can likely all agree that the moon is there when nobody looks, and even that invisible entities like electrons really do exist independently of observation (‘if you can spray them then they are real’, as philosopher Ian Hacking once declared). But this doesn’t necessarily mean that the concepts we use in our representation of this reality should be taken literally as real, physical things. If we choose to agree that the wavefunction isn’t real (as Carlo Rovelli argues in his relational interpretation), then the QM formalism is simply an algorithm for coding what we know about a physical system so that can make successful predictions. All the mystery then goes away – there is no problem of non-locality, no collapse of the wavefunction, and no ‘spooky’ action at a distance.
I don’t particularly like this interpretation, as it is obviously instrumentalist and can’t answer our burning questions about how nature actually does that. But it does help to convince me that this endless debate over interpretation is really a philosophical debate, driven by everybody’s very different views on what ‘reality’ ought to be like. And, as such, we’re unlikely to see a resolution anytime soon…
Jim,
I’d rather do almost anything with my time than try and moderate a discussion of what is “real” and what isn’t.
Any further discussion of ontology will be ruthlessly suppressed.
Trying to stick to physical issues, I have always wanted to see proponents of the many worlds interpretation derive the spectrum of the hydrogen atom from some clearly defined postulates (or solve some other basic physical problem). Until then it is not clear to me what the theory actually is saying. If anyone can refer to such a calculation I would be glad. Clearly it is not enough to postulate the unitary evolution of the Schrödinger equation, but I have never been able to pinpoint the other postulates of the many worlds interpretation.
Thanks for the nice post and discussion. I’m an experimentalist, who is more comfortable with opamps than operators. I have perhaps a naive question; Do any of these books discuss the DeBroglie-Bohm (Pilot wave) theory? Since all these interpretations are just a matter of taste, I find this hidden variable type theory easiest to swallow. In a double slit, the particle ‘knows’ about both slits, but still goes through (only) one of them. Is there any reason not to be happy with this picture?
Per Östborn,
The calculation in Many Worlds is exactly the same textbook calculation as in Copenhagen. It’s the same Schrodinger equation and you solve for its energy eigenvalues the same way. That is the problem: there’s no difference from the standard QM textbook.
The Many Worlds people might claim as an advantage over Copenhagen that you can imagine doing much harder calculations about how a Hydrogen atom interacts with its environment during a measurement process, giving insight into the question of why we see energy eigenstates and the Born rule. My point of view would be that Copenhagen never said you shouldn’t do exactly those calculations if you wanted to better understand what was happening during a measurement, it was just a rule for when you couldn’t do such calculations.
George Herold,
Becker’s book has a long and detailed section about the story of Bohm and Bohmian mechanics which you might find of interest. Personally I don’t find Bohmian mechanics compelling, both for reasons Becker mentions and for others having to with the much greater mathematical simplicity of the conventional formalism when applied to our best fundamental theories.
Sorry, but I really don’t want to carry on more discussion here of Bohmian mechanics. I realize a lot of people are interested in it, but I’m not at all interested, so such a discussion should be conducted elsewhere.
Dear Peter and all,
Can I suggest a basic distinction between different approaches to quantum foundations?
The first class hypothesizes that the standard quantum mechanics is incomplete as a physical theory, because it fails to give a complete description of individual phenomena. If so, the theory requires a completion, that is a theory which incorporates additional degrees of freedom, and/or additional dynamics. Pilot wave theory and physical collapse models are examples of these.
The second class of approaches take it as given that the theory is complete, so the foundational puzzles are to be addressed by modifying how we interpret the equations of the theory.
People engaged in the first class of approaches are trying to solve a very different kind of research problem than those in the second class. I would submit that both are worth pursuing, but that progress in physics will eventually depend on the success of the first kind of approach.
Thanks Lee,
That’s a very useful distinction. The Becker book contains a lot of material about such attempts to complete quantum mechanics with new physics that would entail a different resolution of the measurement problem. I didn’t discuss these here, largely because I’m much less optimistic than you that the search for this kind of completion will be fruitful.
Dear Peter,
It is not clear to me, but my impression is that MWI proponents claim that some of the standard postulates of QM can be removed (or replaced by other ones). Then their calculations from first principles must be different from the textbook ones, since they are forbidden to use the removed postulates, of course.
As you write, they seem to want to gain insight into why we see energy eigenvalues and why we should use the Born rule. This suggests that they argue that these features of QM can be derived from a smaller or different set of postulates than the standard one.
Per Östborn,
I’m no expert and don’t want to get into the details of exactly what “Many Worlds” is, I think there are many versions. One aspect of it though is yes, the idea that you can derive the relation to classical observables and the Born rule, not postulate them. There’s active research and debate on the extent to which you really can do this. I just want to point out that you naturally ask exactly the same questions in Copenhagen, whenever you decide you want to analyze in more detail what’s happening during a measurement. It’s exactly the same equation and physics.
I think the most interesting Copenhagen/anti-Copenhagen split was between Heisenberg, Bohr, and others on the one hand and Einstein, Schrodinger, and to some extent de Broglie on the other. There was a generational split and Heisenberg’s views may have prevailed because the older physicists died off.
I think I’m going to have to have that printed on a T-shirt.
I think it would be fair to say that the acceptance of the Copenhagen interpretation, or what various people took it to be, was substantially a function of the high regard in which Bohr and Heisenberg were held as pioneers in the development of quantum mechanics, combined with a strong desire to just “get on with it”—find a way to state problems and do calculations that most people felt they understood well enough to do research and make sensible progress.
Later, when a great deal of research had been done and generally accepted progress had been made, it’s understandable that the “yes, but…” questions about quantum theory would be resurgent, especially with the conundrums of quantum gravity looming in the background, along with the growing exploration of quantum phenomena at mesoscopic scales.
To my mind the current situation is reminiscent in some ways of Mach’s objections to the conventional understanding of Newtonian dynamics at a time (the mid- to late 19th century) when such concerns had little apparent significance for most working scientists. All this appeared in a different light with the advent of special and general relativity.