Sabine Hossenfelder’s new book Lost in Math should be starting to appear in bookstores around now. It’s very good and you should get a copy. I hope that the book will receive a lot of attention, but suspect that much of this will focus on an oversimplified version of the book’s argument, ignoring some of the more interesting material that she has put together.
Hossenfelder’s main concern is the difficult current state of theoretical fundamental physics, sometimes referred to as a “crisis” or “nightmare scenario”. She is writing at what is likely to be a decisive moment for the subject: the negative LHC results for popular speculative models are now in. What effect will these have on those who have devoted decades to studying such models?
Back in 2006 Lee Smolin and I published books concerned about where fundamental physics was heading, and five years ago Jim Baggott’s Farewell to Reality appeared with another take on these issues. Hossenfelder’s is the first book on this topic to appear since the LHC results showing a vanilla Standard Model Higgs and no evidence of supersymmetry or other speculative BSM physics. The remarkable thing she has done is to address this in a characteristically direct manner: go talk to those responsible and ask them what they have to say for themselves.
Four of the people that Hossenfelder interviews would be on any short list of the most influential figures in theoretical particle physics, both responsible for where we are now by their past actions, and looked to by others for a vision of where the field is going next. They are Nima Arkani-Hamed, Steven Weinberg, Frank Wilczek, and Joe Polchinski.
Arkani-Hamed is introduced with:
He’s won loads of awards, including the inaugural 2012 Breakthrough Prize for “original approaches to outstanding problems in particle physics.” The problems are still outstanding. So is Nima.
and here’s an extract from the interview
“Has the LHC changed your perspective on naturalness?” I ask.
“It’s interesting–there is this popular narrative now that theorists before the LHC were totally sure that susy will show up, but now there’s a big blow. I think that the people who are professional model builders, the people I consider to be the best people in the field, they were worried already after LEP… The good people, they were not at all sure susy would show up at the LHC. And nothing has changed qualitatively since 2000. Some loopholes have been closed, but nothing has changed qualitatively…”
As with many of the interviews, Hossenfelder intersperses her own internal response to what she’s hearing:
But not one of those “best people” spoke up and called bullshit on the widely circulated story that the LHC had a good chance of seeing supersymmetry or dark matter particles.
She doesn’t mention, but surely is aware, that many prominent theorists pre-LHC had made public bets that the LHC would find SUSY, and that those wagering this way included Arkani-Hamed himself. For accounts of the 2016 Copenhagen event where the bet was paid off, see here and here. You can read there what Arkani-Hamed had to say then about losing the bet, and the quote:
“I think Winston Churchill said that in victory you should be magnanimous,” Damgaard said after Arkani-Hamed’s talk. “I know also he said that in defeat you should be defiant. And that’s certainly Nima.”
In the interview with Hossenfelder, Arkani-Hamed goes on to say:
The people who were sure it would be there are now positive it’s not there. There are people now who speak out about being depressed or worried or scared. It drives me nuts. It’s ludicrously narcissistic. Who the fuck cares about you and your little life?
There’s a lot more in the interview and you should get the book and read the whole thing. Hossenfelder does a wonderful job of portraying both Arkani-Hamed’s serious arguments and his aggressive “Damn the torpedoes” self-confident attitude. This is not someone who is going to admit that, whatever bet he lost, some failure has occurred that indicates this is a time for reflection on mistakes made and reevaluation of the path forward.
Hossenfelder travels to Austin, Texas to talk to Steven Weinberg, who it appears may not realize she is a physicist, just has been told he is supposed to talk to a “writer”. She notes that:
Weinberg doesn’t talk with you, they told me, he talks at you. Now I know what they mean. And let me tell you, he talks like a book, almost print-ready.
I won’t try and reproduce much of her conversation with Weinberg, the multiverse is a main topic (she thinks it’s an empty idea, Weinberg is willing to go along with it). About where particle theory is headed, Weinberg says:
I don’t know how much elementary particle physics can improve over what we have now. I just don’t know. I think it’s important to try and continue to do experiments, to continue to build large facilities… But where it will end up I don’t know. I hope it doesn’t just stop where it is now. Because I don’t find this entirely satisfying…
I don’t take seriously any negative conclusion that the fact that the LHC hasn’t seen anything beyond the standard model shows that there isn’t anything that will solve the naturalness problem… Supersymmetry hasn’t been ruled out because it’s too vague about what it predicts.
Her next interviewee is Frank Wilczek, who she finds in Tempe, Arizona. His take on string theory unification is rather negative:
… it’s not clear what the theory is. It’s kind of miasma of ideas that hasn’t yet taken shape, and it’s too early to say whether it’s simple or not–or even if it’s right or not. Right now it definitely doesn’t appear simple.
Asked about the argument that string theory could reproduce gravity, Wilczek responds:
If your standards are low enough, yes. But I don’t think we should compromise on this idea of post-empirical physics. I think that’s appalling, really appalling… If there was any bit of experimental evidence that was decisive and in favor of the theory, you wouldn’t be hearing these arguments. You wouldn’t. Nobody would care. It’s just a fallback. It’s giving up and declaring victory. I don’t like that at all.
Wilczek is still unwilling to give up on SUSY and the idea of a SUSY GUT, with his main argument the coupling constant unification calculation he did with Dimopoulos and Raby back in 1981:
“They haven’t found susy partners, though,” I say. “Is this something that worries you?”
“I am starting to get worried, yes. I never thought it would be easy. There have been bounds from [the LEP experiments] and proton decay for a long time, and this indicated that a lot of the superpartners have to be heavy. But we have another good shot with the [LHC] energy upgrade. Hope springs eternal… I would definitely not believe in supersymmetry if it wasn’t for the unification of gauge couplings, which I find very impressive. I can’t believe that’s a coincidence.”
It’s not mentioned in this book [actually, she does mention this], but Wilczek has already paid off one bet about SUSY (with Garrett Lisi) and likely will have to pay off another next year. I don’t know if by “energy upgrade” he’s thinking of the HE-LHC, or the 100 km much bigger proposed ring, but in any case those won’t happen before at least 2040. No matter what happens, I don’t think Wilczek will ever change his mind about the SUSY-GUT paradigm he has found attractive since the 1980s.
In January 2016 Hossenfelder traveled to Santa Barbara to talk to Joe Polchinski, who was already sick with the brain cancer that ultimately would take his life two years later. Unlike Wilczek, Polchinski was a fan of string theory and of evaluating it by “post-empirical” criteria. He at one point published a “Bayesian” calculation arguing that string theory is correct with probability “over 3 sigma” (i.e. over 99.7%). Asked about prospects for a unified theory, Polchinski says:
I think string theory is incomplete. It needs new ideas… But string theory has been so successful that the people who are going to make progress are the people who will be building on this idea.
Arkani-Hamed, Weinberg, Wilczek and Polchinski reflect a range of points of view about the current situation and what it means. Unfortunately it seems to me that they share an unwillingness to face up to failure, and this doesn’t bode well for the future of particle theory, with “more of the same” the agenda that is being set.
Besides these four interviews, the book also contains accounts of meeting and discussions with quite a few other physicists, all well worth reading, and often written with a sly humor. The description of visiting Garrett Lisi on Maui is not to be missed, and he has a lot of sensible things to say (“For a surf bum, he’s surprisingly intellectual” the author writes). He tells the story of how Jacques Distler and others threatened (unsuccessfully) to organize a boycott of Scientific American if it published an article by him. In addition to the interviews there’s a great deal of valuable discussion of the problems with the way research is organized and the reward structures scientists operate under (for instance, publicly admitting failure is definitely on the “not encouraged” list).
So far I’ve ignored the main framing device that Hossenfelder uses throughout the book, that of her questioning the idea of “beauty” as a motivation for evaluating ideas about physics. This is not because I disagree all that much with what she writes, but instead that I fear a complex set of issues is likely to get over-simplified, and this over-simplified version of the book’s argument is all that much of the public is ever going to hear about it. Hossenfelder explains that the concept of “beauty” she is challenging is a specific set of ideas about “symmetry, unification and naturalness” that she sees as dominating physics research. I agree that there’s a problem with this specific set of ideas and how they have been used, but I’d keep them separate and don’t see putting them together as “beauty” to be helpful. At various points she makes it clear that her worry is that we are getting stuck due to outdated notions of “beauty”, while still believing that successful new ideas will come with a new form of “beauty”.
The book ends with
We know that the laws of nature we presently have are incomplete. To complete them, we have to understand the quantum behavior of space and time, overhauling either gravity or quantum physics, or maybe both. An the answer to this will without doubt raise new questions…
…There’s much work to do. The next breakthrough in physics will occur in this century.
It will be beautiful.
Update: Science magazine has a review. For some reason they seem to have decided it was a good idea to have the book reviewed by a postdoc doing exactly the sort of work the book is most critical of. The review starts off by quoting nasty anonymous criticism of Hossenfelder from someone the reviewer knows on Facebook. Ugh.
Hi Peter,
Garrett brings up the bet with Frank Wilczek and I mention this bet and the other susy bet in the last section (to say who won and who lost). Thanks for the review! Best,
Sabine
Raising these issues 20 years ago was useful and needed courage. Now it’s useless
@AS: Raising these issues 20 years ago was useful and needed courage. Point is, nothing changed: so, may be, it’s not completely useless to continue raising these issues.
https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/sabine-hossenfelder/lost-in-math/
https://www.publishersweekly.com/978-0-465-09425-7
Sabine,
Yes, I did notice while reading the book that you had mentioned the bet with Garrett, but had forgotten that when I wrote the review, just edited to fix it.
The “demand for alternatives” style of riposte comes up so frequently I think it deserves its own blog. Not so much a refutation of the “only game in town” assertion, which is really a separate issue. I’m thinking more of this highly prevalent notion that, assuming there really is only one game in town, one is therefore compelled to play it or shut up. In fact, the original joke is only funny because the players know the game is rigged. It doesn’t seem to occur to them to just stop playing and find some other way to occupy their time. A rather sad explanation might be that they’re compulsive gamblers, and simply can’t help themselves.
Why doesn’t it occur to people that it’s quite enough to point out the game is rigged? Why is it incumbent on him or her doing this service to also have another game at the ready, or refrain from comment? Of course it would be preferable if an alternative could be proffered immediately, but that’s not the point. It’s the responsibility of the player of the rigged game to act on that knowledge rationally, i.e. stop being cheated, maybe take a break and at least think about your next occupation if you’ve got nothing better to do. Why is it someone else’s job to figure all that out for you? Apparently many folks feel that it very much is the critic’s job, which is truly strange.
Oh come on! LHC has not found evidence of new physics *in the easy to look for signatures*: lepton or jet resonances, large missing momenta, multiple leptons, etc.
There are so many ways we could be missing the new physics signals. It could be decaying to many jets (the multi-jet background is millibarns, and we don’t understand jet production even to leading order, so it is tough picking out a new physics signal at femptobarn production cross section). It could be long lived. It could be very low mass (LHC detectors can be blind for low mass signal, but we are figuring out clever new techniques). It could be a high mass thing decaying via lots of intermediate states, shooting off very soft pions at each step. There are so many hard to find places that new physics could be hiding, and we have just started. LHC data taking started less than a decade ago.
(of course, when I say “easy to look for” I mean doable, but with LOTS of hard work)
A multiverse believer probably should not think that our universe has beautiful laws, simply because universes with ugly laws obviously outnumber universes with simple, beautiful laws.
Once I met Sabine Hossenfelder at a conference in Warsaw. I was standing in front of the conference schedule, and she dropped by and pointed out to me her own talk in the schedule, and said that that was the talk I absolutely have to go see. I thought it was pretty strange and narcissistic. I didn’t go to listen to her talk. Nor will I go read this book.
Amitabh Lath,
I think the reference to negative LHC results “for popular speculative models” is pretty accurate, specifically I had in mind technicolor, SUSY, extra dimension models. In, for example, minimal SUSY with 100+ extra parameters, it’s not completely clear what “generic” means but the possibilities you list seem to me to correspond to arguably “non-generic” cases. The full parameter space will never get covered and minimal SUSY will never get completely ruled out, but it becomes less and less plausible that the superpartners are hiding in exactly the regions hard to access experimentally.
To be clear, while it’s accurate to say that the LHC has so far seen no non-SM physics, that certainly doesn’t mean it’s not going to, there’s a very long ways to go and many places to look. To the extent early searches have been focused on looking for specific signatures of implausible SUSY and extra-dimensional models, as those searches get done and people move on to look for other things, arguably the chance of success will go up…
Avals,
I met Sabine in person for the first time a few months ago, and she did not strike me as unusually narcissistic, but did strike me as unusually direct. At your conference in Warsaw likely all the other speakers standing around also thought that you should be going to their talk, but unlike her they didn’t directly tell you this.
I’m curious to see what the reaction to her book will be, as compared to what happened back in 2006 with my book and Lee Smolin’s. Smolin and I certainly both thought our ideas were important and people should pay attention to them, but I think we both lack Sabine’s directness, which may be useful to her in getting attention for her ideas.
Michael Harris’ “Mathematics Without Apologies” made the point that mathematicians and physicists are some of the last people to still use beauty as a criterion for their efforts, artists having long ago abandoned that standard. I recall being quite struck by that.
” The review starts off by quoting nasty anonymous criticism of Hossenfelder from someone the reviewer knows on Facebook. Ugh.”
I’m starting to get the impression that Science mag is losing respectability a bit.
“Raising these issues 20 years ago was useful and needed courage. Now it’s useless.”
Not at all; as Peter points out, this book comes out post-LHC results. Sounds interesting and I’m hoping to get it. Thanks for the review.
Peter, first please call me Amit.
Basically any beyond-SM stuff that shows up (at LHC or in some underground tank ) has a mass scale, some effective coupling to the SM, and possibly quantum numbers like charge, flavor, color, lepton number. A complete top-down model like SUSY is one way to generate these but frankly simple ad-hoc models that map out the space of possible new physics signatures are more helpful right now.
So even if the parameter space for (some minimal version of) SUSY is more or less covered, that hardly means that the parameter space for all possible new physics signatures allowed by field theory is eliminated.
Avals,
I can’t recall neither you nor the conference, but clearly we don’t share the same sense of humor.
20 years ago many influential theorists did not want to see what was going to happen, so it was useful and “dangerous” to point out the problem. It was as useful as alerting about a possible subprime mortgage bubble. After that both bubbles bursted, it’s now useless to write a book about “idiots who lost their house”. What was overpriced is now underpriced: there are potentially interesting ideas which are not being explored because they belong to fields that presently have an excessively bad reputation among young theorists.
“For some reason they seem to have decided it was a good idea to have the book reviewed by a postdoc doing exactly the sort of work the book is most critical of. ”
Why do you need to specify she is a postdoc ? How is this relevant ? Why not say “a researcher” ?
Dear @Luca, what AS was saying (most probably) that, raising these issues 20 yeas back would have been fruitful and would have directed the physics to the meaningful trajectory but now it has gone to irreversible and unfortunate distance…. so that it is now useless even to talk about it. But, it is never too late…. for a good thing or correction.
^^^ After the bubbles burst, it is worth understanding what happened to keep it from recurring.
Peter, you said:
>as those searches get done and people move on to look for other things, arguably the chance of success will go up…
Both ATLAS and CMS already have large groups looking at non-SUSY signatures for new physics.
Both experiments have set up multiple physics groups that concentrate on a specific type of signature and build up analysis expertise. Both have an “Exotics” group that is separate from the SUSY group, and searches for things like microscopic black holes, long-lived signatures, quark substructure, multi-jet resonances, particles with both lepton and baryon number, 4th generation particles, Majorana neutrinos…
If you are under the impression that somehow experimental physics is in the thrall of SUSY and only when it is completely wiped out (ha!) will our imaginations be freed, you are mistaken.
PS: If you have any clever ideas for possible beyond-SM stuff that you feel is being ignored (SUSY or not), feel free to share. Of course your ATLAS colleagues at Columbia might like to get a first crack at it 🙂
We begin to see more and more questions paraphrasing “has physics gone off the rails?” In other words, has the *science* gone off the rails? But this is backwards.
Dr. Hossenfelder’s book shows that the political environment of the field has gone *completely* off the rails, as shown by the fact that people who have real ability and real accomplishments are quoted spouting utter, patent nonsense.
When this happens, to any field, the substantive efforts must follow the politics off the rails. (If this is not obvious, I do *not* refer to the internal party politics of any nation or even to the corresponding meta-politics; I refer to the ideological premises that constrain the public discourse within a field of inquiry.)
Amit,
I was just trying to come up with some reason for optimism… Was not trying to imply that the LHC experiments are currently overly devoted to looking for SUSY. Actually, over the past year or so I’ve been struck by how little activity there is on that front (i.e. few new SUSY limits based on 2017 data).
The problem of who to share my promising new idea about an LHC testable improvement of the Standard Model with has not yet come up…
Thomas,
The level of experience in the field of the reviewer is relevant. I still think it is an odd decision of Science to commission of a review of a book like this from someone only one year past their Ph.D. (and, as far as I can tell, no experience writing book reviews).
Enjoyed your informative review of Sabine’s book. Gave me a sense of the book. It’s unfortunate that the review published in Science was more focused on snark than being informative.
Allow me some replies to three comments:
@Thomas, in addition, a postdoc is not tenured yet so highly dependent on their seniors’ views of them.
@Amitabh, the point is that all predicted (either minimal or reasonable) parameter space by the theories criticized here has been excluded. This is very different context than the general searches at LHC experiments. Also, during the first years of LHC running, the physics groups had to make very real-world decisions on which analyses get priority (in computing and human time).
@AS, right now we are in the middle of the “bubble bursting” but it shows no sign of slowing down. For instance, multiverse has started taking over public science writing during the last year.
There are disciplinary issues here as well. Biologists quickly learn that “brilliance” alone is not sufficient to understand the complexity of (history-dependent) biological systems.
Physicists, particularly of the theoretical-type, appear to believe that everything can be deduced from first principles or hypothetic, unobservable constructs – that brilliance is everything (together, perhaps, with an excessive self-confidence even in the face of serious miscalculation).
see Bernstein, R. (2015). “Belief that some fields require ‘brilliance’ may keep women out.” Science. http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2015/01/belief-some-fields-require-brilliance-may-keep-women-out
I’ve heard Wilczek stress the coupling constant unification/SUSY calculation several times. As a rank outsider, I’ve always been impressed with this, but then you read that maybe it’s not so special after all. I have no way of evaluating this. On the one hand, Wilczek is obviously in the first rank, and you can’t ignore his opinions. On the other hand, the coupling constant unification is his baby, and maybe he seriously overstates its importance. Wish I knew.
Dempsey : from Bee, 2007
http://backreaction.blogspot.com/2007/12/running-coupling-constants.html
Read the comments too.
Dempsey, you may want to have a look at what Wilczek wrote in his Future Summary from 2001:
“5.5. Produce the New Particles!
Of course, the ultimate test for low-energy supersymmetry will be to produce some of the predicted new R-odd particles. Even in the focus point scenario, there must be several accessible to the LHC.”
Now that the results from the LHC are in, it is clear that at least low-energy SUSY is plain wrong.
The idea that “science is being led astray by aesthetics” (as I put it) was the thesis of my 2012 book Truth or Beauty: Science and the Quest for Order (Yale UP). Glad to see that some physicists are coming round to the same idea!
Dempsey,
I looked into this when writing “Not Even Wrong” and wrote about it there. At the time, one recent source was this
https://arxiv.org/abs/hep-ph/0202185
which states:
“The supersymmetric gauge coupling unification misses by about 10%. More precisely, the experimental value of the strong coupling is about 10-15% lower than the value computed by running down theoretically from the point were the SU(2) and U(1) couplings meet.”
I haven’t looked for more recent versions of this calculation. From what I remember, one part of the story is that the two-loop calculations make agreement worse, people often refer to the better agreement at one-loop. Also, how you numerically categorize the accuracy of this calculation depends on how you formulate things (I think it looks better if you fix observed couplings and compare extrapolated couplings at the GUT scale).
There are also two generic problems with this kind of calculation, indicating one shouldn’t take any particular numbers too seriously:
1. The result depends on what you choose as your scale of SUSY breaking, as well as other details of the many coupling in the SUSY model.
2. These calculations inherently assume a “desert”, that there is no physics affecting the coupling constant running, in between the TeV scale and the GUT scale. I think most theorists have always felt this is an implausible assumption.
All in all, this has always struck me as a rather weak argument, and I suspect Wilczek’s fondness for it has something to do with his involvement at its birth.