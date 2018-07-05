Various Links

A random assortment of possibly interesting links:
- New videos from the IHES include new interviews, and talks from the recent Ofer Gabber conference. If you want to know more about prisms than what you can get from the video here, I hear rumors that Bhargav Bhatt will be our Eilenberg lecturer this fall at Columbia.
- Another talk at the Gabber conference was the latest on local (quantum) geometric Langlands from Gaitsgory. Also on this topic, there’s a July 4 preprint from Arakawa and Frenkel (advertised here).
- John Horgan has an interview with Jim Holt, headlined Why Does Jim Holt Exist?. For reviews of Holt’s two most recent books, see here and here.
- For two interesting blog posts from HEP experimenters about news from their field, see Jonathan Link at SciAm on neutrinos, and Tommaso Dorigo on the Higgs self-coupling. Dorigo’s posting is the more technical one, explaining a new CMS result bounding the Higgs self-coupling.
The LHC experiments still seem to be a long ways away from actually measuring the Higgs self-coupling, but may be able to do so in future higher-luminosity stages of the LHC program. The Higgs remains the least understood part of the SM, responsible for most of the undetermined parameters of the theory. Any measurement of its self-interactions is an important goal.
While it often seems that experimental results relevant to going beyond the Standard Model are inaccessible due to the necessity of higher energies, these two blog posts point to important open questions about the SM that are hard to study not because of fundamental limits on collision energies, but because of small event rates and high backgrounds.
- The question recently came up here (see this posting) of how good the SUSY GUT coupling constant unification prediction is. At a recent summer school lecture, Ben Allanach says the prediction is off by 5 sigma, i.e. that if you try and predict the strong coupling at the Z mass this way, you get 0.129 +/- 0.002, whereas the measured value is 0.119 +/- 0.002. Someone should tell Frank Wilczek…
You’re misreading the slides. Those numbers are for non-susy GUTs.
I like the face Ofer made when the Langlands Program is mentioned, as well as what he says about Gaitsgory.
Anony,
No I’m not, you are. Interesting that the current SUSY error in gauge unification is of a size that you mistake for the non-SUSY error.
The numbers I gave are from page 40, which explicitly says “in the MSSM”. If you look at the plot on page 58 you see the 5 sigma size problem, and that the numbers were generated by the SOFTSUSY package, described here https://softsusy.hepforge.org/
From the plot the calculation uses benchmark point 40.2.5, from this paper
https://arxiv.org/abs/1109.3859
The numbers for this benchmark point look around current SUSY limits.
It looks like anyone who wants to can run the software and generate their own numbers. I’m somewhat curious whether how sensitive the numbers are to assumed superpartner masses. Has the way the LHC has pushed up superpartner mass bounds also pushed up the error in the SUSY gauge unification prediction?
I’m pretty sure that Wilczek knows this (the problem in general, maybe not the exact numbers) because he points out in the interview that’s in my book that gauge coupling unification gets worse the higher the susy breaking scale has to be. And we’ve meanwhile passed the point where it’s not working well any more.
Of course the running might be more difficult, so that it still all fits, see eg this paper. So if you want to believe, you can still believe.
Also, you could simply shrug it off because GUT and SUSY are two separate things, so who says that a supersymmetric extension of the standard model actually must have a gauge coupling unification in one point?
The current LHC limits on supersymmetry in no way have the slightest impact on the attractiveness or viability of gauge coupling unification in a supersymmetric context.
All the talk of 5sigma error is decidedly irrelevant, unless you speak of a very special approach called “precision unification”, where the high-scale corrections are assumed to be very small for some non-generic reason. Zero GUT threshold corrections is not expected if you have a real GUT gauge group in field theory, as high-scale threshold corrections from required high-mass rep remnants are formally of the same order in QFT as the weak scale corrections.
The whole question is how big do you expect those corrections to be. In SUSY they are, and continue to be, surprisingly tiny corrections required for unification. (Perhaps too small even if you like lots of GUT reps.) In SM, the corrections are huge, but not altogether impossible if there are lots of high dimension GUT states hanging around.
Lack of superpartners at LHC is not qualitatively changing the discussion of gauge coupling unification by experts. The reason is that the dependences are logarithmic rather than, say, quadratic (as in “finetuning” discussions, which have qualitatively changed). One order of magnitude change in mass limits is not much to a logarithm.
A rather complete discussion can be found at https://arxiv.org/abs/1502.01362
where Sebastian Ellis and I put susy and non-susy gauge coupling unification expectations in context, and tried to give a visual picture of the issues.
James Wells,
Thanks! Perhaps you should be the one to tell Wilczek about this. In Sabine’s book he tells her that “the changes of unification start getting worse when susy partners haven’t shown up around 2 TeV”, giving this as an argument for why the LHC might still see superpartners, just beyond current bounds.
There’s a long history of these gauge unification calculations being sold as a strong argument for SUSY, rarely making clear the weaknesses of such an argument.