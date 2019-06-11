Not So Spooky Action at a Distance

I’ve recently read another new popular book about quantum mechanics, Quantum Strangeness by George Greenstein. Before getting to saying something about the book, I need to get something off my chest: what’s all this nonsense about Bell’s theorem and supposed non-locality?
If I go to the Scholarpedia entry for Bell’s theorem, I’m told that:
Bell’s theorem asserts that if certain predictions of quantum theory are correct then our world is non-local.
but I don’t see this at all. As far as I can tell, for all the experiments that come up in discussions of Bell’s theorem, if you do a local measurement you get a local result, and only if you do a non-local measurement can you get a non-local result. Yes, Bell’s theorem tells you that if you try and replace the extremely simple quantum mechanical description of a spin 1/2 degree of freedom by a vastly more complicated and ugly description, it’s going to have to be non-local. But why would you want to do that anyway?
The Greenstein book is short, the author’s very personal take on the usual Bell’s inequality story, which you can read about many other places in great detail. What I like about the book though is the last part, in which the author has, at 11 am on Friday, July 10, 2015, an “Epiphany”. He realizes that his problem is that he had not been keeping separate two distinct things: the quantum mechanical description of a system, and the every-day description of physical objects in terms of approximate classical notions.
“How can a thing be in two places at once?” I had asked – but buried within that question is an assumption, the assumption that a thing can be in one place at once. That is an example of doublethink, of importing into the world of quantum mechanics our normal conception of reality – for the location of an object is a hidden variable, a property of the object … and the new science of experimental metaphysics has taught us that hidden variables do not exist.
I think here Greenstein does an excellent job of pointing to the main source of confusion in “interpretations” of quantum mechanics. Given a simple QM system (say a fixed spin 1/2 degree of freedom, a vector in C2), people want to argue about the relation of the QM state of the system to measurement results which can be expressed in classical terms (does the system move one way or the other in a classical magnetic field?) . But there is no relation at all between the two things until you couple your simple QM system to another (hugely complicated) system (the measurement device + environment). You will only get non-locality if you couple to a non-local such system. The interesting discussion generated by an earlier posting left me increasingly suspicious that the mystery of how probability comes into things is much like the “mystery” of non-locality in the Bell’s inequality experiment. Probability comes in because you only have a probabilistic (density matrix) description of the measurement device + environment.
- Arnold Neumaier has posted a newer article about his “thermal interpretation” of quantum mechanics. He also has another interesting preprint, relating quantum mechanics to what he calls “coherent spaces”.
- Philip Ball at Quanta magazine explains a recent experiment that demonstrates some of the subtleties that occur in the quantum mechanical description of a transition between energy eigenstates (as opposed to the unrealistic cartoon of a “quantum jump”).
- There’s a relatively new John Bell Institute for the Foundations of Physics. I fear though that the kinds of “foundations” of interest to the organizers seem rather orthogonal to the “foundations” that most interest me.
- If you are really sympathetic to Einstein’s objections to quantum mechanics, and you have a lot of excess cash, you could bid tomorrow at Christie’s for some of Einstein’s letters on the topic, for instance this one.
That’s because Bell uses a notion of “locality” that very few people with a background in GR/QFT can relate to. It’s sometimes called “Bell locality” more specifically, and one can reasonably question whether it has anything to do with “locality” in the sense we’re used to. You can have eternal arguments about this with philosophers but it’s not particularly enlightening. It’s just a definition.
Bell proved non-locality for hidden variable theories of quantum mechanics – not in a general formulation. But many believe that it is generally true (many including Bell). This paper, in the introduction seems to me to be clearly a clearly written description:
https://arxiv.org/pdf/quant-ph/0408105.pdf
Peter, by a “non-local measurement” do you mean that there is another observer B far away from you, and you regard his action as a quantum mechanical “measurement”?
A way to get rid of the spooky action at a distance is to assume just one observer, A. He performs measurements with his eyes and ears. Everything else, including all other humans, is either a part of the measuring apparatus which A utilizes, or a part of the physical system under the study.
If A and B measure the spins of a pair of entangled particles, then the only real quantum mechanical “measurements” are the events when A reads the gauge of his own spin measuring apparatus, and when A reads an email sent by B.
That quantum theory is really nonlocal can best be seen by reading Bells article: The Theory of Local Beables. It is by no means a question of strange definitions or philosophical opinions.
Dear Peter,
The wikipedia is basically right on this, even though “our world” is too strong.
Replace “our world” by “all theories that fulfill certain
seemingly reasonable assumptions”.
> only if you do a non-local measurement can you get a non-local result.
“non-local measurement” = measurement on a system
in a spatially entangled state at space-like distance.
“non-local result” = even though the results are random,
they are correlated. QM describes no common cause for this
correlation –> QM describes its establishment as a non-local influence.
> Yes, Bell’s theorem tells you that if you try and replace the extremely simple >quantum mechanical description of a spin 1/2
> degree of freedom by a vastly more complicated and ugly description, it’s going
> to have to be non-local. But why would you
>want to do that anyway?
To avoid the above conclusion (the –>) by providing a common cause for the correlation. Under certain seemingly reasonable assumptions the Bell theorem shows that every theory that provides a common cause for the correlations cannot reproduce QM.
In my experience (in particular from my interactions of our local Bohmians), this insistence on “non-locality” comes from a prejudice about how classical the world should be in the form of “realism”, i.e. the assumption that a system has to have a state that even specifies properties that are not only not measured but in fact cannot be measured (as they are incompatible with properties are are in fact measured). For example assuming that the x-component has some (unknown) value if in fact the z-component is measured. Violation of the Bell inequality only implies that not both locality and realism can hold in quantum theory and it is your choice which to drop.
My personal choice is to maintain locality as this is the foundation of QFT (or field theory which was invented to have a local field equation rather than a non-local force law in Newtonian gravity or electro-statics) and Haag’s book “Local quantum physics” makes this point most prominently.
For this point of view applied to foundations, my recommendation is to watch the video of Sidney Colman’s colloquium “Quantum Mechanics In Your Face” or the exchange that Reinhard Werner had with the Bohmian people that is well documented on the unterwebs.
The story of Bell’s inequality has subtleties that are often overlooked in popular retelling. But the most obvious point concerns the status of the wavefunction or state vector in quantum mechanics. ‘Spooky action at a distance’ is only a problem if it is assumed that the wavefunction represents the real physical state of a real physical quantum system. In this interpretation there are things that the theory doesn’t appear to account for – the theory is incomplete. This was Einstein’s view. One way of completing the theory is to assume that the wavefunction is statistical in nature, governed by the behaviour of some underlying hidden variables. A certain choice of variables in principle allows all quantum events to be local, leading to Bell’s inequality. Another choice is crypto-non local, leading to Leggett’s inequality. What these inequalities show is that no local or crypto-non local theory can accurately predict all the results of regular quantum mechanics. And experiment is pretty unequivocal – these hidden variable theories can’t be right.
If you want to press on and insist the wavefunction is real, then you face a choice between unpalatable evils, such as de Broglie-Bohm theory (in which spooky action at a distance is accepted as part of the representation), ad hoc physical collapse mechanisms (such as GRW), consciousness-causes-collapse mechanisms (Von Neumann and Wigner), and the many worlds interpretation.
Of course, you could instead assume that the wavefunction does not represent the real physical state, but rather codes for our knowledge of the system based on experience. Then all the bizarre, spooky stuff goes away, and there is no non-locality. But by making this trade-off, we lose any ability to understand what’s *really* going on at the quantum level. Like emergency services personnel at the scene of a tragic accident, such anti-realist interpretations advise us to ‘move along’, because there’s ‘nothing to see here’.
I used to favour Einstein’s realism. But the experiments ruling out especially crypto-non local hidden variable theories caused me to re-think. Like the great philosopher Han Solo, I’ve got a very bad feeling about this.
Peter,
“for all the experiments that come up in discussions of Bell’s theorem, if you do a local measurement you get a local result, and only if you do a non-local measurement can you get a non-local result.”
There are usually two main reasons people are bothered by Bell’s theorem. The first is that it excludes “local realism”, so if you want to keep locality you have to give up realism, which some people have trouble doing. The second (and IMO more important) is that the violation of Bell’s inequalities requires one to give up the metaphysical idea of reductionism — studying the parts of a physical system does not tell you everything there is to know about it, or in other words, the whole is more than a sum of its parts. Apparently people have trouble giving up reductionism as much as realism, so they are all “baffled” by nonlocality.
Bee,
“one can reasonably question whether it has anything to do with “locality” in the sense we’re used to.”
If you look at the dBB interpretation of QM, there is an explicit nonlocal interaction term in the Hamiltonian, whose sole purpose is to make the classical EoMs give predictions which are equivalent to QM predictions (including the violation of Bell’s inequalities). Thus, one can argue that Bell’s nonlocality can be seen as a form of nonlocal interaction, and cast into a usual language of a nonlocal Lagrangian.
Best, 🙂
Marko
Bell non-locality is a subset of DBB non-locality. Bell locality is restricted to correlation only. DBB explicitly violates relativity by transferring information faster than light though no observer can access this to manipulate it to alter the past. Philosophers who don’t make this distinction are no philosophers. But even physicists throw the word nonlocal around too loosely.
Sort of along the lines of what Marko says above, I thought the problem (forgive me if I screw up) is that, given QM accurately predicts probabilities of outcomes at spacelike separation that violate Bell’s Inequality, giving up “local realism” is obligatory.
The problem is further exacerbated by lack of agreement about whether or not “local realism” is a valid requirement for a sensible interpretation to begin with. Maybe it’s not universally clear what “local realism” is even supposed to mean.
Seems completely hopeless, if you ask me. “Shut up and calculate” wins again.