Discussion in the comment section of the previous blog entry led me to do a little bit of historical research this morning, and I thought I’d write up the results here. First of all, for some interesting comments from people around back then about how attitudes in the physics community changed during the 1970s, see here, here and here.
What I looked into is one specific story, trying to figure out what was behind Sean Carroll’s claim in the New York Times that
For years, the leading journal in physics had an explicit policy that papers on the foundations of quantum mechanics were to be rejected out of hand.
Mark Hillery here notes that this is likely a reference to the Physical Review, and that it very much has not been true for the past 15 years, during which he has been an editor there.
Tracing back where Carroll got this from, I guessed that (since it’s the historical source he recommends in his book) it came from Adam Becker’s book, What is Real?. Looking at that book one finds on page 214:
Physical Review actually had an explicit editorial policy barring papers on quantum foundations unless they could be related to existing experimental data or made new predictions that could be tested in the laboratory.
This matches Carroll’s claim (with the part inconvenient for his case deleted…). Becker’s source notes for this text refer to an editorial in the July 15, 1973 issue of Physical Review D (Particles and Fields) written by Samuel Goudsmit, the editor-in-chief. The editorial is entitled “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: Regarding Papers about Fundamental Theories”. Goudsmit does not specifically refer to quantum foundations papers, but writes:
The subject matter of these papers usually concerns a fundamental aspect of theoretical physics. Extreme verbosity and vagueness of expression makes these papers hard to read and understand. A paucity of mathematics as compared to wordage distinguishes them from the more conventional theoretical papers. The author proposes new theories, but their specific assumptions are usually hidden behind very lengthy arguments. Sometimes the paper contains a reinterpretation of existing theories which the author considers more satisfactory than the prevailing views, though no new experimental consequences are expected.
He sets forth the following as features expected of articles publishable by the Physical Review:
All implied assumptions must be stated clearly and concisely and as much as possible expressed in mathematical form.
The author must convincingly show
- that these assumptions lead to the explanation of hither to unexplained observations, or
- that these assumptions expose new relations between known data or theories, or
- that these assumptions are simpler and fewer than in existing theories.
Moreover, the author must show that the new assumptions do not contradict existing experimental facts.
He must also investigate possible new consequences of his assumptions and whether these could be tested by new experiments.
Looking some more into this, I realized that I had first seen this story in David Kaiser’s book How the Hippies Saved Physics (see review here), which clearly is Becker’s source (Becker’s next note refers to this). On page 121 Kaiser has:
The longtime editor of the Physical Review… actually banned articles on the interpretation of quantum mechanic. He went so far as to draw up a special instruction sheet to be mailed to referees of potentially offending submissions: referees were to reject all submissions on interpretive matters out of hand, unless the papers derived quantitative predictions for new experiments.
Kaiser goes on to quote John Clauser as pointing out that according to this policy, Bohr’s response to the 1935 EPR paper would not have been publishable. His source notes refer to the Goudsmit editorial and private emails from Clauser on July 8, 2009. The same note also refers to an article by Clauser, Early History of Bell’s Theorem, which has a lot of detailed information about the story of the reception of Bell’s theorem and early efforts to do experimental tests (but nothing about the Physical Review policy). By the way, back in 1964, Bell decided not to submit his important paper to Physical Review, not because of any policy they might have had, but because they had page charges.
So, as far as I can tell, the historical record shows that the documented Physical Review policy didn’t, as the descriptions by Kaiser, Becker and Carroll suggest, explicitly refer to papers on the interpretation of quantum mechanics or quantum foundations. Possibly it was such papers that were annoying Goudsmit and led to his editorial, but I’d be curious to know if anyone knows more about what was specifically bothering Goudsmit. What sort of papers were being submitted to Physical Review D around 1972-73 that would uncharitably fit the negative description he gives quoted above?
Goudsmit sounds a bit like the mathematicians who got tired of receiving proofs of Fermat’s Last Theorem in the mail.
He does say that “there exist excellent journals publishing articles on the foundations and on the philosophy of science”, which is not really the blanket condemnation of quantum foundations one had been led to expect, just a “stop sending it here, please”.
As I mentioned in the previous thread, David Mermin was publishing on Bell inequalities in the Physical Review family in 1980 (Phys. Rev. D 22, 356). Bernard d’Espagnat was doing so even earlier (for example, Phys. Rev. D 11, 1424, received in 1974 and published in 1975). McGuire and Fry published there in 1973 (Phys. Rev. D 7, 555), following up on Freedman and Clauser’s “Experimental Test of Local Hidden-Variable Theories” from 1972 (Phys. Rev. Lett. 28, 938). At a guess, the Freedman–Clauser experiment had made Bell-inequality tests enough of a thing that people started writing shoddy papers on the topic.
Blake Stacey,
“At a guess, the Freedman–Clauser experiment had made Bell-inequality tests enough of a thing that people started writing shoddy papers on the topic.”
That sounds quite plausible. I was trying to think of what could have happened around 1972 that might have been the impetus for the Goudsmit editorial. Given the traditional pattern in HEP theory of new advances quickly being followed by lots of papers rushed into print by people trying to get near the front of a bandwagon, there may have been a lot of such papers coming into Physical Review in late 1972-early 1973. Perhaps Goudsmit was trying to lay down some rules as to what they would require of such papers to consider them.
An interesting historical tidbit from Clauser’s article is that the very term Bell’s theorem was coined in the august pages of PRL.
In my experience Phys. Rev. could always turn difficult when it wanted to… still does sometimes. A classic in Phys. Rev. Lett. history was the years when they decided Lagrangean instead of Lagrangian…. https://physicstoday.scitation.org/doi/pdf/10.1063/1.2811374
They also wouldn’t publish Wino/Zino for the superpartners of the W/Z for a while.
Not sure if any journal initially wanted to publish quarks (Gell-Mann) or aces (Zwieg).
Encouraging well-thought out quantum models that have empirical consequences is a good thing. No surprise to me that the terrific Stuart Freedman was involved in an early Bell test…
He was one of the many terrific students of the late Gene Commins, and, later on, he helped give birth to the KamLAND experiment, which showed that antineutrino oscillations measured entirely on Earth were consistent with the solar neutrino problem.
Peter,
Thanks for digging this up. On the one hand, this explains some of the frustration felt by those of us who actually were interested in quantum foundations in the early ’70s.
On the other hand, those of us who have followed quantum foundational work for the last fifty years can only note that Goudsmit’s complaints are just about as timely today as when he wrote them:
Although I would note a more recent twist: papers that present some very complex mathematics that, it is claimed, reveal the secrets of quantum mechanics — except that no effort is actually made to connect this complicated math with actual physical issues such as the “collapse of the wave function,” the Born rule, or the measurement problem.
So, even a low verbiage to math ratio is not enough.
I do, however, have some information on your conjecture:
From 1977 onward, I was a grad student at SLAC and tried to be fairly diligent about looking at the SLAC library’s collection of new preprints: I was very interested at the time in quantum foundational issues but I recall very few preprints on quantum foundations (and the library did get lots of preprints on lots of topics, not just HEP)..
I also recall no seminars at either SLAC or on-campus on quantum foundations (except, curiously, for some guys in the Engineering and Economic Systems Department who had somehow gotten interested in quantum foundations). And, I do still recall a number of those seminars — one on perturbative quantum gravity, one by Sidney Coleman, one by Haim Harari on preons, a horrible seminar by Zichichi, etc.
In retrospect, of course, there was a lot of important work being done by pioneers testing Bell’s theorem. But, the visibility in the physics community was low, and it seems to have been a very small fraction of the overall work in physics.
Dave
Have you ever considered going on Sean Carrolls podcast? I think this kind fact-checking and gentle push back would make for a way better conversation then what is currently on offer.
Dave Miller,
I think it’s also important to note that the mid-seventies was a period when the Standard Model had just come together, the November revolution of 1974, GUTs, SUSY had just appeared, the non-perturbative study of QCD had begun, etc. There were a lot of exciting things going on in fundamental physics at high energies, which I think had a lot to do with relative lack of interest in the measurement problem.
Severin,
I haven’t been invited.
Peter,
Yes, we were all excited by the Standard Model coming together, and people were also starting to think about supersymmetry/supergravity, quantizing gravity, etc. I actually heard about the November Revolution in November ’74 from Feynman who had been in touch with the guys at SLAC and passed the information on to our QM class.
Strangely, Feynman never mentioned QCD or non-abelian gauge theories, even in his Intro to Particle Physics class that I took in ’75-’76!
I think I first heard about non-abelian gauge theories in the summer of ’76 from some experimentalist grad students I was working with at SLAC before I officially started grad school.
My own graduate work was on the tau lepton, discovered just before I entered grad school, which was pretty cool: gave me a chance to work with Marty Perl.
Still, all of us students were puzzled then, as students are now, by the weirdness of QM, and we were discouraged from pursuing that interest at all.
Dave
Given how nonspecific his editorial was, I suppose it’s possible that Goudsmit was motivated by more than one subject. Would 1972 have been a good year for the crop of bootstrap models?
Blake Stacey,
The height of the bootstrap was earlier, with Chew’s book in 1966. Besides impetus from a specific physics craze, the other thing that occurred to me is that 1973 would have been about the time new people entering the field would have included a large number of dope-smoking long-hairs, and maybe this lifestyle was reflected in their writing. From the story told in Kaiser’s book, there would be a certain amount of overlap between this explanation and the “people interested in Freedman-Clauser” explanation.
Another possibility is that Goudsmit was looking at the early string/dual models, realized how much trouble they could lead to, and was trying to get ahead of the string theory problem early on…
The Freedman/Clauser paper was cited about 11 times per year throughout the 1970s… I recall a lot of discussion about experimental tests in that decade. Local peak in citations in 1977.
It was 1981-1997 that the average citations were low… less than 8 per year, but a steady dribble.
1998-2019… citations of that paper have increased to about 30/year, with 46 citations in 2017.
The deeper issue: what does “understand” mean, exactly? Experimentalists are pretty satisfied if the equations match their data, and when that match happens consistently and repeatedly… something about having hands-on the data takes the edge off, and further, choosing which experiments to perform is a big, big, deal for experimentalists… theorists do toss off ideas without much worry as to just how immense the undertaking is to really do the experiment.
By and large it is theorists who claim we don’t “understand”. A bit too trite to just quote Upton Sinclair… I’m not saying Sean Carroll falls under this quote, but it might be true that book contracts and royalties do…
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.”
Might add… “when his perceived national security w/r to the Chinese depends on him not understanding it”… where “it” might be… the intrinsic noise in all quantum systems.
Adapting Big Bill Haywood… “A theorist is someone who leaves the room when discussions of noise and background for a proposed experiment break out.”
Do the “dope-smoking long-hairs” referred to above include the Fundamental Fysiks Group? I take it quantum foundations and related philosophical concerns (as well as some acid-fueled musings of a more speculative nature) were right up their alley. Were they and their ilk especially prolific writers circa 1972?
LMMI,
Yes, one subset of the dope-smoking long-hairs would have been some of the Fundamental Fysiks Group members (surely there were plenty others though). Kaiser tells their story in great detail, with one of the main characters Jack Sarfatti. If you go to the HEP database INSPIRE, you can see that in late 1973 Sarfatti was producing lots of papers (five in the last three months of 1973), and it may very well have been those that Goudsmit was trying to find an excuse for rejecting without refereeing.
The funny thing is that the titles of these papers sound very modern, could be titles of papers on the arxiv today, e.g.
The World On A String
Jack Sarfatti (ICTP, Trieste). Nov 1973. 7 pp.
PRINT-74-0117 (ICTP,TRIESTE)
Toward A Unified Field Theory Of Gravitation And Strong Interactions
Jack Sarfatti (ICTP, Trieste). Oct 1973. 7 pp.
PRINT-74-0081 (ICTP,TRIESTE)
Quantum Gravitational Dual Strings: Violation Of Time Reversal Invariance
Jack Sarfatti (ICTP, Trieste). Nov 1973. 7 pp.
PRINT-74-0116 (ICTP,TRIESTE
Explanation For The Asymmetry Between Matter And Antimatter In The Visible Universe
Jack Sarfatti (ICTP, Trieste). Nov 1973. 5 pp.
IC-73-175
and, a few months later
Quantum Mechanics as a Consequence of General Relativity
Jack Sarfatti (ICTP, Trieste). Mar 1974. 4 pp.
It’s quite possible that Goudsmit’s problem was this kind of thing, not papers about interpretations of QM and the implications of Bell’s theorem.
Looking at this last paper by Sarfatti, it (embarrassingly?) looks not so different in (the lack of) content (and rigor) from a talk “QM=GR” delivered recently by Susskind in the t’Hooft Fest:
https://www.uu.nl/en/events/conference-t-hooft-2019
Maybe Susskind should start acknowledging Sarfatti’s priority on these matters!
Jackiw Teitelboim,
Actually, Susskind and Sarfatti worked together back in the 1960s (or at least that’s what Sarfatti claims…).