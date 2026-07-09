Notes on Wick Rotation and Chiral Field Theories

Posted on July 9, 2026 by woit

A few months ago I decided to try and sort out the two dimensional spacetime case of the Wick rotation issues that have been bothering me for years now. It took me a while to understand what goes on in two dimensions, but when I did, this clarified a lot for me the underlying problems with Wick rotation that I’ve been confused about. I’ve just finished writing something up about this, which you can find here.

Instead of writing more about this tonight, I’ll leave that for tomorrow. Will either write some more in the posting, or in the comments.

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