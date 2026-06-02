End of Civilization News

The big AI/math news is the release today of the Leiden Declaration on Artificial Intelligence and Mathematics. It’s an excellent attempt to identify the new threats to the intellectual culture of the mathematics community and begin a discussion of what to do about them. For some discussion, see Siobhan Roberts at the New York Times, and Michael Harris at his substack. There are some endorsements from prominent mathematicians included. From Peter Scholze there’s
This is a wonderful declaration, coming at the right time. The goal of mathematical research is human understanding of mathematics, and so mathematics can only thrive in a community of human mathematicians. It is crucial to preserve this communal spirit. In my experience, mathematical ideas, like children, must be nurtured and grow over the years. Just like I do not want my children to be educated by AI, I am pondering my mathematical ideas without use of AI, and generally avoid reading AI-generated text as best as I can.
and from Kevin Buzzard there’s
Mathematicians should find it quite striking that tech companies are suddenly interested in their work. The Leiden Declaration is a well-thought-through response to what is currently happening, as AI continues to disrupt this space.
The topic of the capabilities of current and future AI agents is something I’m not very well-informed about, but recently I’ve, like Buzzard, been struck by the way in which obscure mathematical work of little if any practical value has been the subject of a massive publicity campaign. Why do most of the people I meet seem to want to talk about how AI has solved some Erdos problems?
Reading the newspaper financial pages I think provides the answer to this. In today’s New York Times or Wall Street Journal, you can read about the upcoming trillion-dollar IPOs of OpenAI and Anthropic. Hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars are riding on the relative perception of the technologies of these two companies, something that goes a long way toward explaining why they are throwing massive resources at proving Erdos conjectures and publicizing their successes.
Part of this story is the hiring of prominent mathematicians and physicists to work for very large salaries (and a piece of the trillion-dollar IPO payout). The huge US economic inequality disaster is about to get a lot worse and it makes sense that those with the opportunity to do so would sign up to be on the winning side with the new class of oligarchs. Like most things these days, I’m not sure what’s true and what’s not, but there’s reporting yesterday that Harvard string theory Xi Yin has joined OpenAI. Stringkin42069 is now back, with some pungent commentary on the situation.
String theory and its role in the destruction of a crucial part of our scientific culture is now a story not about the future but about the past. In its post-scientific phase, you can now read about String Theory for Metaphysicians, which is basically a rehashing of the highlights of decades of hype, carefully ignoring the existence of any critique of the hype.
Here at Columbia it’s a beautiful day, and once you get through Checkpoint Charlie, the campus is as attractive as ever. The army of security guards has done an excellent job of keeping us “safe”, which basically means no publicly visible criticism of the state of Israel and the genocide in Gaza. The US/Israeli wars and threats to end Iranian civilization with massive bombardment have drawn attention away from the ongoing genocide in Gaza and ethnic cleansing of the West Bank. Looking back, the Columbia students with their encampment were very much right about what was going on. You can read more about the current situation in Gaza here or here. Netanyahu’s announced intention to kill enough Palestinians to get them out of 70% of Gaza (with 100% for later) has received little attention.
Part of the end of our civilization is that we now live in a post-truth environment, with a Fascist dictatorship in power and oligarchs doing their best to exploit this to their own ends. Finding out what is really happening in Gaza or elsewhere is not easily done. In the Israeli genocide story, one thing that has clarified things for me is listening to people I know well like Scott Aaronson, who with his characteristic clarity of thought explains the logic of why Palestinians and their children must be killed (they want to kill his family). It’s all too clear here that what’s going on is a descent from civilization into tribalism, with Scott’s latest explaining that he will cut off all ties with one of the few relatively reliable sources of information around (the New York Times), because it is telling him things he doesn’t want to hear.
To try and end on a more positive note, I recently found out that Edward Witten is on bluesky, with posts like this that provide some counterpoint to the Scotts of the world. Once you get out of Columbia’s gates, you’re in the city of New York, which now has a wonderfully talented and sensible mayor, who refused to join Israeli officials like Bezalel Smotrich as they marched through Manhattan on Sunday. His statement was:
You can see in the participation of the far-right Israeli Minister Smotrich, as well as a number of other ministers, a vision of annihilation, a complicity in genocide and frankly, a belief that does not have much value for even the sanctity of children in Gaza… And I am offended, as I know many New Yorkers are, by their participation.
Maybe there’s still hope…
Refuting the Erdos distance conjecture is a big deal.
Thus was not a rinky-dink problem nobody cared about.
And the solution used deep mathematics (Golod-Sharevic) and is
likely to lead to further advances.
I’m impressed.
I always had the suspicion with the hep market as competitive as it is, it strongly selects for the people most willing to jump on hype and people who try to join the winning side, instead of the right side- you wouldn’t make it in the market otherwise. I don’t have enough data to support this guess, though.
I will state one more time, for the record, that the side of this conflict that cheers the unlimited slaughter of civilians is not my side. In a world that has indeed gone insane, reverting to ancient tribalisms and hatreds, I’ve simply consistently supported the liberal values exemplified by the Allied forces in WWII — a war in which countless innocents on both sides also died, but about which decent people don’t have the strange difficulty they do today in distinguishing good from evil.
I’ll also point out that this NYC mayor you love so much, is married to a woman who celebrated the grotesque murders of 1200 Israeli men, women, and children on her social media while their bodies were still on the ground. This is the value system you’ve aligned yourself with.
I’m heartened that 50,000+ New Yorkers recently marched against their city turning into the sort of environment for Jews that the USSR was in the 1970s, the environment that you apparently want. I had no idea that Smotrich was there. A Google search confirms that the sane participants had no idea he was there either, and condemned his presence when they found out about it.
So we are now trashing: “…obscure mathematical work of little if any practical value…”
This describes almost all advanced mathematics, and this fact is defended over and over again by mathematicians who want sinecures or funding.
What gives?
Nick Patterson,
My comments here have nothing to do with the question of how important these results are (something I’m completely ignorant about). I was just seconding Kevin Buzzard’s comment that its very unusual for a for-profit company to nvest large resources in proving this sort of result and promoting the proofs. It’s worth keeping in mind why they’re doing this: there are astronomically large sums of money at stake.
Scott,
As usual, you ignore the ongoing slaughter in Gaza and the pogroms in the West Bank.
Killing Palestinian refugee kids in their tents in Gaza is “deep Zionism”, necessary because it’s just the same as fighting the Nazi war machine that had taken over Europe and slaughtered millions of innocents. And Mira Nair, Zohran Mamdani and I are anti-semitic pieces of shit. By the way, did you take a close look at Witten’s bluesky site? What do you think, is he an antisemitic piece of shit too? A kapo maybe?
You go on like this and then wonder why your blog commenters keep trying to tell you you’re a fanatic.
Witten, as you well know, has nearly alone on earth earned the right to a respectful hearing if he declared that 2+2=5. However you’ve reconciled yourself to the great man’s views on whether young people should go into string/SUSY unification, you can imagine me reconciling myself in a similar way to his views on Israel.
Long time reader here, grateful for your clarion call in dark times. But I’d like to make an observation. You often comment on Wolchover’s work, to the effect that this or that article misrepresents the situation in hep. Sometimes a commenter will then write that she’s dishonest, discredits science, etc. When this happens, as often as not you tamp down passions, saying she’s making a good faith effort, hep is hard, etc. I noticed something similar with Strumia: when he came around your blog to make MAGA noises, you coolly counseled him to ditch Trump and defend old-fashioned liberalism. Even Weinstein and Hossenfelder are relevant here: her youtube channel now regularly features what can generously be described as MAGA-adjacent clickbait while he’s in the employ of a major MAGA funder, would-be oligarch, and military surveillance technology merchant, yet when you reference them it’s on scientific topics and with no political editorializing. What is it about Aaronson, then, that he gets reduced to a target for your political outrage? Whatever you think he’s guilty of, is it worse, when dispassionately considered, than what some of those others you let pass have done or are doing? I’d say it’s significantly less bad than what some of them are doing, and I suspect that if you reassessed the matter dispassionately, you might agree. Anyway, thanks again for your blogging these many years.
Arvydas,
Thanks for the question. In general I’m very much allergic to moralizing and denouncing people as evil. Everybody has their own circumstances and point of view, the world is shades of grey, not black and white, best to live and let live, etc. Until last year I would very rarely engage here in political editorializing.
What Donald Trump and the Republicans have done since January 2025 is the main thing that has changed that. To me there is a fundamental ethical imperative to not just accept Fascism and dictatorship when it comes to your community. Especially if there’s little risk to you in saying something about what has happened, you should be doing so.
On top of this, even before Trump, the Columbia community, my community, was the target of a massive campaign of lies about antisemitism, a campaign driven by supporters of the Gaza genocide. Trump and his allies then weaponized this, getting the Columbia administration and board of trustees to shamefully decide that they would not go to court and fight illegal behavior, but instead make a deal with the new Fascist dictatorship. Everyday here we’re living with this, most obviously in the omnipresent security force and checking of people’s papers at the gates, less obviously in many people now fearful to say anything about Israel that could get them in trouble.
Scott’s role in all of this started pre-Trump with his doing the “I must ferociously defend my tribe by vigorously attacking those who ally with the tribe that wants to kill us” thing. He then went from bad to worse by collaborating with the original Trump attack on Columbia, arguing that, yes Trump was a dangerous T. Rex, but he was needed to deal with the antisemitic velociraptors like Peter Woit.
Thing is, I like Scott personally. He’s smart, guileless and tells you exactly what he thinks. It has been an eye-opening experience to hear from him how he sees the situation in Gaza and his explanations of why killing innocent children is necessary. If you want to understand the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank, pay attention to Scott. One depressing thing you’ll learn is that killing as many civilians as it takes to make them leave is very much on the agenda. No matter how bad it gets, you will be able to count on Scott to defend his tribe: they are the victims, the other tribe is evil.
So, my picking on Scott is not personal. I think you should pay attention to him if you want to understand why we now live under Fascism, with our military on a mission to support a government half-way around the world in its genocidal campaign.
This whole situation reminds me a bit of the days of the string wars and Lubos Motl. I also personally liked Lubos (hope he’s now doing well!), and encouraged people to pay attention to him because he was smart and guilelessly embodied the tribalism that afflicted the string theory community.
@Arvydas: From my standpoint, Peter is the one who initiated verbal hostilities here. I was staying scrupulously polite in my comments on his increasingly angry posts, just trying to explain how I and many like me saw the situation and seeking common ground, when Peter started calling me a genocidal maniac who needs mental help. Even then, though, I refrained from calling him an antisemite … right until the moment until he dismissed Columbia’s faculty-written antisemitism task force report, which painstakingly documented a climate of fear for hundreds of Jewish students, as just a cynical ruse by a cabal of wealthy, powerful you-know-whos pulling the strings behind the scenes. Peter offered not the slightest token concession to the reality of what the report documented.
Likewise, Peter’s claims to the contrary, I reject the idea of forcing Palestinians to leave Gaza or the West Bank. I am, and have always been, in favor of a peaceful two-state solution. If the Palestinian side rejects the two-state solution, and instead launches repeated genocidal wars to eradicate Israel for the greater glory of Allah, then I’m in favor of Israel winning those wars. In wars, alas, many innocent people get killed, especially when they’re used as human shields the way they are in Gaza. To describe this stance as “Scott is in favor of killing children” seems to me morally grotesque, exactly like it was morally grotesque to describe my issues with certain feminist dating discourse as “Scott wants all women to be his sex slaves” (Peter, thankfully, was on my side about that last one).
Scott,
You’re a smart guy, so it’s a lesson in the overwhelming power of tribalism to see you go on about how it’s not yours, but the other, evil, tribe that rejects living together in a two state solution on the land of Israel.
About the killing of children. Your “deep Zionism” essay explaining why, to you, Zionism at its deepest level means being willing to kill the children of the enemy tribe (the evil one!) while giving the disapproving other tribes the finger will live forever in its moral clarity.
Scott Aaronson enjoying full freedom of speech on this blog…
Given how he runs his own blog, he’ll never get how ironic this is:
https://scottaaronson.blog/?p=9801#comment-2033117
I believe mathematicians would do well to look to other intellectual communities to anticipate how AI may impact their own domain. Some other fields were affected earlier, and so there are lessons available. Predecessors include language translation, computational linguistics, information retrieval, and software engineering.
For example, in this Quanta article, computational linguists describe the shocking arrival of AI in their own words: https://www.quantamagazine.org/when-chatgpt-broke-an-entire-field-an-oral-history-20250430/ And practitioners in that field engaged several years ago in the sort of soul-searching that the math community is now beginning: https://nlpsurvey.net/nlp-metasurvey-results.pdf
Here are a few examples of lessons one might draw from other fields.
A consistent lesson (more amusing than important) is that there is *always* soaring rhetoric describing the about-to-be-impacted field, e.g. “cultivation of ideas, understanding, judgment, and human insight”. Many such flowery words wilt in the face of brute computation. This humbling happens again and again in field after field, yet invariably some people believe their discipline will somehow be the exception. On the bright side, swallowing the big dose of humility AI delivers is a one-time, get-it-over-with experience. This is not the real threat.
Another cross-field pattern perhaps relevant to mathematics concerns the impact on junior practitioners, e.g. graduate students in math. At first glance, this group might appear imperiled, because training problems traditionally thrown to apprentice mathematicians will now be solvable by AI in a weekend, an hour, or less. So how will we sharpen the skills of new mathematicians? But there is a flip side. Graduate students who make effective use of AI may become wildly productive regardless, chewing through points of confusion and small conjectures in minutes and thus able to reach a “big picture” understanding of a research area in unprecedented time. In this scenario, AI-powered super-grads actually emerge as the winners. So traditional roles will be destabilized, but winners and losers are not so clear.
I believe the most important cross-disciplinary takeaway concerns mental health. This rapid, massive change will be traumatic– full stop. But we can dial our individual pain up or down through our choices. In particular, hoping that AI will go away, is just corporate hype, can be insulted into oblivion, etc. is NOT a healthy path. If you adopt such a mindset, you consign yourself to a sense of creeping doom in years to come as AI relentlessly advances. In contrast, the people doing best in this era are those who adapt, jump in, and use the AI tool to maximum advantage. Don’t cower, take charge. This course may sound unappealing, because you probably love doing math the old way. But, coming from one of the earliest-impacted fields, this is my best advice: avoid getting run over by taking the driver’s seat.
Thanks for mentioning the chapter on the metaphysics of string theory. Just a small clarification: it does not present string theory as established physics, nor does it ignore its epistemic problems. The chapter is intended as a conditional philosophical analysis of the conceptual and ontological structures internal to string theory: if those structures are taken seriously, what might follow for metaphysical debates about spacetime, fundamentality, and emergence? This should not be confused with advocacy for string theory. More broadly, my work as a philosopher of physics examines the foundations and implications of several approaches to quantum gravity.
Bobby W.,
The comment from Scott you link to provides a lot of insight into the “anyone criticizing my tribe’s warriors and the killing they are doing, or defending the other tribe in any way, wants to kill my family” fever-dream that Scott lives in.
Quite remarkable that he’s fine living in a Fascist dictatorship allied with real anti-Semites since it supports Israeli genocide and ethnic cleansing, but says he and his family will have to leave the US if a progressive Democrat critical of Israel comes to power.
Peter,
Don’t know whether you saw this (courtesy of Drop Site News):
Jewish Columbia faculty file EEOC claims alleging harassment for supporting Palestinian rights: Several Jewish faculty members at Columbia University filed claims this week with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission before the deadline closed, alleging a hostile work environment—but arguing the hostility they faced stemmed from their support for Palestinian rights rather than from pro-Palestinian protests, as the Trump administration intended the fund to address. In filings shared with the Guardian, faculty described being doxed, spat on, followed, screamed at, subjected to disciplinary charges, and receiving death threats. “I no longer consider Columbia University a safe place to work for Jews who dare to dissent from the political agenda of its most ardently pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian donors and trustees,” one professor wrote in his claim.
Mark Hillery,
Thanks! This reminds me that I intended to add a link to the story about this in the Guardian:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/03/columbia-jewish-faculty-protests-settlement-fund