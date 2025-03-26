Back to Math and Physics

Kashiwara has worked an a wide range of topics in representation theory and has been one of the main developers of the field sometimes known as algebraic analysis. Many of his papers are available through the list of publications at his website. For more about his work, see this 2018 article by Pierre Schapira.

My own encounters with his work include reading his 1978 papers with Michele Vergne (see here and here), getting a lot out of this wonderful survey of the geometric approach to representation theory of real Lie groups, and periodic partially successful attempts to better understand “algebraic analysis” through a couple of his co-authored books on my shelves (Foundations of Algebraic Analysis and Sheaves on Manifolds). Schapira tells me he has been writing some newer lecture notes with Kashiwara, see his web-page here.