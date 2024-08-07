Susskind: String Theory is Not the Theory of the Real World

Lawrence Krauss has just put up a long interview with Lenny Susskind. I was listening to it while doing something else, found myself shocked when the discussion got to the current state of string theory to find that I mostly agreed with what Susskind has to say. Here’s some of it (around 1:23):
I can tell you with absolute certainty String theory is not the theory of the real world, I can tell you that 100%…. My strong feelings are exactly that String theory is definitely not the theory of the real world.
Here he’s referring to “String theory” (with a capital S) as the superstring theory which has a known definition, at least perturbatively. He goes on to explain that he thinks it possible that some very different generalized or “string-inspired” theory might have something to do with the real world but that:
we don’t know and we don’t know if String theory will help us find those things…. We are still uncertain about whether whatever it is: “generalized”,
“boundaries pushed”, “string-inspired theories”. We don’t know and I think that’s the bottom line now.
As for the idea that we just need to understand how to break the superstring supersymmetry to get the real world:
People will say oh all you have to do is spontaneously break supersymmetry, blah blah well it’s been 25 30 40 years by now that nobody’s figured out how to do that.
On the “failure” description, he thinks String theory has not been a failure in the sense of showing gravitation and QM can coexist, but, as for particle theory:
Whether it’s been a failure in producing a theory of Elementary particles I would guess remains to be seen but String theory (with a capital S) is not the right theory.
On the wormhole publicity stunt (1:38):
Not a very good experiment… the experimental implementation of it left more than a little bit to be desired. That got much too much hype, yeah.
Krauss brings up the the string theory hype problem, with
we owe it to the public I think to be careful in what we say. I understand we get excited and it’s fine for physicists to get excited with each other but we have to be careful of what we say we can do because if we don’t it’ll come down and bite us in the butt.
Susskind’s response is:
I completely agree with that, but on the other hand there is a tension between that and the importance of keeping excited and letting the public know why we’re excited.
I’d have liked to hear Susskind’s thoughts on what should be done when a bunch of theorists write popular books hyping ideas that don’t work. Whose job is it to explain to the public that they were misled by overenthusiastic scientists? If he’s not going to do that, would he at least be publicly supportive of those who do this job?
Another question I’d have liked to ask him would be: given that he agrees that the idea of using string theory to understand particle physics hasn’t worked and we don’t know that “string-inspired” is the right direction to go, what next? If “string-inspired” is not the way to go, should we just give up on going beyond the SM? If not, how would he encourage young people to work on non-“string-inspired” ideas about unification that might take us beyond the SM?
Susskind pushed really hard for landscape theory, which is a consequence of string theory, in his pop book The Cosmic Landscape. And as I recall he said on The Edge website that if you reject landscape theory you’re probably a creationist. So now he’s telling us that he takes it all back?
This is awesome, he is the first high profile string theorist that I know that is publicly recognizing the things are they really are, it may start something… or not..
John,
I was thinking of writing more in this blog post, about the last part of the conversation with Krauss, where he talks about the landscape. There he’s much more careful in his argument, no nonsense about rejecting the landscape anthropic argument as being akin to creationism, or rejecting the theory of evolution.
He’s much more careful there than in his popular book. His argument now is that if you had a unified theory and then knew “The equations” governing the world, you could look at the solutions to these equations. He acknowledges that maybe if we find “The equations”, they will have only one, or a few solutions. Then any multiverse created by bubbling baby universe would have the same laws everywhere, no role for anthropics possible.
But, he argues, if you have “The equations” and they have a vast number of solutions, then the multiverse picture with our universe a randomly chosen anthropically allowed solution is a consistent possibility. He tries to argue that no one has any other viable theory for the size of the CC, so this deserves some sort of status as best known explanation.
The problem of course is that we don’t know “The equations”. My problem with what he was doing in the past was always that he and others were trying to argue that this was somehow evidence for string theory, or at least explained why string theory can’t predict anything. What struck me about his current argument is that he no longer is doing this. Instead of arguing that the equations of the String theory-based KKLT construction were “The equations”, now he’s saying that String theory doesn’t work as a unified theory, that we don’t at all know what “The equations” are.
So, now his anthropic landscape argument is just an abstract argument about an unknown theory with conjectured properties, no longer an argument based on string theory.
To pin him down, Krauss should have asked him specifically what he now thinks about KKLT as an explanation of the string vacuum and a unified theory. I’m guessing he might now take the correct position: you can’t tell whether KKLT vacua make sense since you don’t know “The equations” that they are supposed to solve.
Z Y,
I think what he’s saying here is what most prominent string theorists have been thinking for a long time. In private, I’ve found they often agree that known string theory is useless to do particle theory, say only reason to work on it is as a model of quantum gravity.
The question then is why the hype about string theory and unification is still getting heavily promoted by many people, with no push-back from those who know it is nonsense. It’s one thing to justify hype from scientists overly enthusiastic about a new idea they are working on, but I don’t think there’s any way to justify hype from scientists trying to evade acknowledgement that their ideas from 20-30-40 years ago haven’t worked out.
amazing, thanks for digging up
Of course String theory is not a theory of the real world, it is not a theory of anything. The real STRING THEORY – M-Theory cannot be built upon shaky handwaving grounds.
We first need to understand what is a full non-rational 2-dimensional 𝜎-model conformal field theory, then what is full non-perturbative YM and finally then we can have the true rigorous non-perturbative M-Theory.
Yes this might be a 10 000 year problem, but every problem needs to start somewhere and there is no other game in town other than String theory which serves as a good starting point.