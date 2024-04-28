Various and Sundry

The semester here is coming to a close. I’m way behind writing up notes for the lectures I’ve been giving, which are ending with covering the details of the Standard Model. This summer I’ll try to finish the notes and will be working on writing out explicitly the details of how the Standard Model works in the “right-handed” picture of the spinor geometry of spacetime that I outlined here.
At this point I need a vacation, heading soon to France for a couple weeks, then will return here and get back to work. There may be little to no blogging here for a while.
On the Langland’s front, Laurent Fargues is turning his Eilenberg lectures here last fall into a book, available here. In Bonn, Peter Scholze is running a seminar on Real local Langlands as geometric Langlands on the twistor-P1
Update: One more item. Videos of talks from a conference on arithmetic geometry in honor of Helene Esnault at the IHES last week are now available. Dustin Clausen’s talk covers one of my favorite topics (the Cartan model for equivariant cohomology), making use of the new formalism for handling he has developed with Scholze for handling C-infinity manifolds in a more algebraic way.
Peter,
I’m curious to know if there is a particular reason for which you’re always coming to France for vacation during the summer. Are other European countries, like Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, or even Britain or Australia not interesting to you? Is it always Paris your destination here in France? Is there a math or physics conference you wish to attend here in France? Also, don’t you teach in the summer at your university? Do you have 3 months of vacation since the Fall semester there starts in September?
Best,
Bernard
Bernard l’Amateur,
I do travel a fair amount, for conferences or other reasons, have been to all the countries you mention in recent years, except Australia (have never been there, would very much like to go sometime). Paris is a favorite place to spend time in, for many reasons, including the fact that I partly grew up there. I usually don’t go there during the summer, since that’s when it’s hot, full of tourists and all the actual Parisians have left town. This year in particular there’s a very good reason not to be in Paris in the middle of the summer. This trip is not for a conference.
I don’t teach during the summer, but usually spend almost all of it in New York, which I enjoy, despite some periods when the heat/humidity is a bit much. It’s not vacation, I work on some combination of my own research or writing projects and dealing with tasks associated with the department computer system that I’m responsible for. Also, lots of long bike rides.