How I fell out of love with academia

Sabine Hossenfelder today posted a new video on youtube which everyone in theoretical physics should watch and think seriously about. She tells honestly in detail the story of her career and experiences in academia, explaining very clearly exactly what the problems are with the conventional system for funding research and for training postdocs.
After a string of postdocs requiring moving and living far from her husband, she decided she needed to move back to Germany and applied for a grant to fund her research (I believe for this project). This is how she describes the situation:
At this point I’d figured out what you need to put into a grant proposal to get the money. And that’s what I did. I applied for grants on research projects because it was a way to make money, not because I thought it would leave an impact in the history of science. It’s not that what I did was somehow wrong. It was, and still is, totally state of the art. I did what I said I’d do in the proposal, I did the calculation, I wrote the paper, I wrote my reports, and the reports were approved. Normal academic procedure.
But I knew it was bullshit just as most of the work in that area is currently bullshit and just as most of academic research that your taxes pay for is almost certainly bullshit. The real problem I had, I think, is that I was bad at lying to myself. Of course, I’d try to tell myself and anyone who was willing to listen that at least unofficially on the side I would do the research that I thought was worth my time but that I couldn’t get money for because it was too far off the mainstream. But that research never got done because I had to do the other stuff that I actually got paid for.
As that grant ended, she decided to try instead applying for grants to work on research that she found to be more promising and not bullshit, but those grant proposals were not successful. Since then, she has left the academic research system and concentrated on trying to make a career oriented around high-quality Youtube videos about scientific research.
It seems to me that Hossenfelder correctly analyzes the source of her difficulties: “The real problem I had, I think, is that I was bad at lying to myself.” Those more successful in the academic system sometimes criticize her as someone just not as talented as themselves at recognizing and doing good research work. But I see quite the opposite in her story. Many of those successfully pursuing a research career in this area differ from her in either not being smart enough to recognize bullshit, or not being honest enough to do anything about it when they do recognize bullshit.
I personally wouldn’t make global statements about all academic research. But, in the field of fundamental theoretical physics, she is quite right that most academic research is now bullshit. This is not about “Her personal issues”, or about intellectual investigation being attacked, or about criticism of research as lacking proximate utility. It’s about the continuing disaster of overwhelming bullshit that has afflicted a field, for reasons that she explains.
Hossenfelder had some very important specific things to say, based on her specific experiences, which she has described with a very rare openness and honesty. This is an important challenge to others in the field, and I'd like to hear from those who have a serious response to that.
I think it is worth emphasizing Hossenfelder’s remarks about her exposure to the writing of textbooks. “The next problem was: the head of the institute made a lot of money selling textbooks. He wrote very little of these textbooks himself. Rather, he gave assignments for parts of the books to students and postdocs — which is why, in case you’ve ever wondered, these textbooks are so discontinuous and partly repetitive.”
Besides what she had to say about postdocs and grants, the stories about the textbooks (Greiner-Reinhardt) and funding for women were interesting, but perhaps specifically problems of that particular institution and that particular time.
I believe you’ve discussed this on your blog before, but perhaps it bears repeating—how much of the experience Sabine describes carries over to academic mathematics? Treatment of postdocs and grad students, etc.?
Theorists disappear because of two main problems: a) not being hired; b) being hired. In some countries some theorists get hired permanently (often after over-working on mainstream arguments for a few year), next they can do whatever they want. And many stop doing research. Sabine got problem a) probably because she openly criticised the field. Professional theorists always pretend being excited and never criticise colleagues, fearing getting them as referees. Then boring wrong stuff spreads. A possible fix would be allowing anonymous comments below each arXiv paper.
Though a theorist, here Hossenfelder carried out an important experiment, showing the same person can get a grant to write the 25,000th paper about ads/cft, but not be able to get a grant to write papers about other less popular topics.
The situation in math is different and significantly better. For one thing, at least in the US, math “postdocs” are funded mostly not by grant money but by teaching and in general grants are smaller and much less significant.
There would be problems with anonymous comments. In any case, the problem she is discussing is really the job situation, not the literature, which is a different issue. Also, given that the arXiv censors (see the trackback saga) people for posting non-anonymous critical comments on papers by influential theorists, they're unlikely to start allowing anonymous critical comments.
I think you are painting with a broad brush here, particle physics and the theory of gravity (as in alternatives to/extensions of/modifications of GR) are not representative of theoretical physics at large. The theory of topological insulators was an important development in condensed matter physics and the theory of classical waves. Some of the techniques that were used in the systematic classification of hermitian/selfadjoint and especially non-hermitian systems came from particle physics. Improvements in manufacture (e. g. 3d printing) made many of these claims accessible to experimental verification.
I’m a mathematical physicist by trade who works with both sides of the aisle, although in most jobs I was considered a mathematician. In my experience (which covers Canada, Japan and Europe), some of the pressures and problems are quite similar. Some obscure (and I mean this with love) fields only have a handful of people in it, and personal tiffs or perceived slights can certainly impact one’s academic career.
In 1990 I made the most difficult decision in my life to that point – exiting my graduate physics program @ a top-3 school (whatever top 3 means). It was to be the last time in my life that I felt like an utter failure. There were two years where the idealistic future I had envisioned had no ready replacement; everything felt like a submission to the hedonistic treadmill, the polar opposite of what motivated me to physics.
What was Physics’ offense?
It was a factory of marginal thought, a vortex of group-think, and a bizarre form of Ponzi-scheme that felt sure to crash. I couldn’t look away from this impression. I tried. I passed my qual, convincing myself that I just had to find the right group. I networked and probed. I volunteered my time. And nothing resonated, or when a group working a semi interesting topic would be critically probed, the reflexive defensiveness was palpable and void of humility. Eventually, the behavior and group-think took on an ugliness I could not ignore.
I had to jump.
I didn’t have anywhere to land.
As I’ve watched Dr. Hossenfelder over the years, in addition to feeling a sense of admiration and respect, a lighthearted reprieve due to her humor, a familiar sense of simpatico in probing the world and what structures lay beneath… I also see a haunting specter of what I could have become. It’s chilling. I would have struggled to fight a hollowing bitterness that accompanies compromise.
And it’s not just Dr. H.
As I’ve followed Dr. Weinstein, I’ve periodically attempted to square his career path with my brother-in-law’s who did their graduate work at Harvard at the same time (some 30+ years ago). To be blunt: the exercise saddens me. I don’t mean this glibly or arrogantly (though, that is likely how it will come across), but mine is the sadness of being right. Of forecasting correctly. Put another way, had I “stuck it out” within academia, the probability of residing within Thoreau’s disquieting aphorism–The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation–was terrifying likely.
In short (apologies for the sililoquy), the dynamic Peter calls out, as do Dr. H & W, had a genesis decades ago. Decades ago! That little to nothing has changed is unconscionable; a poster-child of institutional rot. It is shameful condition for a profession so grand.
Then again, fast forward to now, there are those I admire that remain engaged or adjacent to the academic realm. I view them as representing the best of what I could have become, had I decided differently three+ decades ago.
Someone like Peter, who courageously and continuously calls out the perils of HEP group-think, while contributing to his field.
Or, someone like Dr. W who stubbornly develops his views outside of the sanctified realm, while living life rather well.
Or, most compellingly, someone like the indomitable soul of Dr. H. Bless her.
Adieu –
Hi Peter, thanks for the link. Yes, that was the first of those projects, lots of buzzwords about AdS/CFT and quantum simulations and strange metals and so on. Worked like a charm!
Just one correction. I haven’t left academia, I am affiliated with the University of Munich (the Center for Mathematical Philosophy), it’s just that I’m not employed by them (partly because I don’t live in Munich and have no intention of moving there). I haven’t entirely abandoned the idea to apply for another grant again in the future — mostly because I’d like to have a team to work with — but at the moment I’m rather sick of it.
In addition to all the valid scientific issues mentioned above, it seems worth also considering the enormous constraints imposed on academic careers by personal constraints – the two body problem, wishing to have but not frequently uproot children, and even just having a geographic preference to live in a particular region (like where you’re from). The demands of an ambitious career path rather aggressively select against these normal human desires, skewing the ranks of the academy.