A Report From Mochizuki

I don’t really have time to write seriously about this, and there’s a very good argument that this is a topic anyone with any sense should be ignoring, but I just can’t resist linking to the latest in the abc saga, the REPORT ON THE RECENT SERIES OF PREPRINTS BY K. JOSHI posted yesterday by Mochizuki.
To summarize the situation before yesterday, virtually all experts in this subject have long ago given up on the idea that Mochizuki’s IUT theory has any hope of proving the abc conjecture. Back in 2018, after a trip to Kyoto to discuss in depth with Mochizuki, Scholze and Stix wrote up a document explaining why the IUT proof strategy was flawed. Scholze later defended this argument in detail and as far as I know has not changed his mind. Taking a look at these two documents and at Mochizuki’s continually updated attempt to refute them, anyone who wants to try and decide for themselves can make up their own minds. All experts I’ve talked to agree that Scholze/Stix are making a credible argument, Mochizuki’s seriously lacks credibility.
The one hope for an IUT-based proof of abc has been the ongoing work of Kirti Joshi, who recently posted the last in a series of preprints purporting to give a proof of abc, starting off with “This paper completes (in Theorem 7.1.1) the remarkable proof of the abc-conjecture announced by Shinichi Mochizuki…”. My understanding is that Scholze and other experts are so far unconvinced by the new Joshi proof, although I don’t know of anyone who has gone through it carefully in detail. Given this situation, an IUT optimist might hope that the Joshi proof might work and vindicate IUT.
Mochizuki’s new report destroys any such hope, simultaneously taking a blow-torch to his own credibility. He starts off with
.. it is conspicuously obvious to any reader of these preprints who is equipped with a solid, rigorous understanding of the actual mathematical content of inter-universal Teichmüller theory that the author of this series of preprints is profoundly ignorant of the actual mathematical content of inter-universal Teichmüller theory, and, in particular, that this series of preprints does not contain, at least from the point of view of the mathematics surrounding inter-universal Teichmüller theory, any meaningful mathematical content whatsoever.
and it gets worse from there.
A commenter points to a response from Joshi here.
Do I understand this correctly? Joshi worked hard in an attempt to patch up the perceived deficiencies in Mochizuki’s proof, and Mochizuki shot him down? I guess because … in Mochizuki’s eyes there are no “perceived deficiencies”?
Yes, that’s about it. He’s basically, in a very unprofessional manner, attacking as an incompetent the one person outside his circle who believes his IUT methods are worth pursuing.
A while ago I attempted to comprehend the plain English content in an earlier such communication. I forgot how much an onslaught of italics and bolding could make my eyes throb.
Among other weirdnesses in this report one thing sticks out to me: in this report as in his previous ones Mochizuki steadfastly refuses to call Scholze and Stix by name, always using euphemisms like “RCS” or “redundant copies school”. I cannot but notice a strange similarity to Vladimir Putin’s steadfast refusal to ever mention by name his political opponent Alexey Navalny, until the latter’s death.
And speaking of unprofessional manner, I think Mochizuki hits the new lows. He basically tells that to him the papers of Joshi look like they were produced by ChatGPT, although he graciously gives the poor guy the benefit of the doubt!
Well, calling Scholze (not by name) an ignoramus that makes bad undergrad-like mistakes sounds positively like a compliment by comparison…
I hope the experts will tell us if there is any meaningful mathematical content in this report, but given his tone, and the hard-to-read style that Mochizuki adopts, I am not holding my breath.
Joshi has a Theorem 9.11.1 in one of his papers. Mochizuki comments:
“[where we note that it is not clear whether or not the number “9.11…” assigned by the author to these key results in [CnstIII] was purely coincidental or a consequence of some sort of sense of rhetoric or humor that lies beyond my understanding].”
I don’t know whether Mochizuki is connecting Joshi’s theorem numbering to the September 11 terrorist attack, the 911 emergency number in the US, or something else. In any case, I fear that more than anger may be at work in Mochizuki’s mind.
Next time I really want to insult someone I’ll call them “ignorant of inter-universal Teichmüller theory” and that will certainly do the job.
This is painful to look at. It does not seem to me that Prof. Mochizuki is well.
Perhaps Mochizuki was also irked by Joshi’s papers because he wants all the glory for an abc proof.
Besides a consensus that the proof doesn’t exist, do experts consider that there is any interesting or useful mathematics in the IUT papers? If so, one sign of hope is that I think there’s a real possibility that this could be settled via a formalisation effort within, say, 10 years. If the proof doesn’t compile as Lean code, Mochizuki will have to argue that computer CPU’s are incompetent at mindless elementary computational steps.
My admittedly cheap shot about formatting was kind of hinting at that suspicion: This does not read like the product of an entirely well mind. At minimum, a dearth of independent editorial feedback to moderate the tone (and the font) has allowed a tendency toward self-sabotage to run amok.
@Mike: The expert consensus is that there is essentially nothing of interest in any of the IUTT papers. This is well-reflected in the discussion hosted on this blog back in April 2020.
It is also clear that there is zero chance of settling all of this by a computer formalization of Mochizuki’s work, since at the heart of things (i.e. in the proof of Corollary 3.12) there is nothing actually there to feed into the computer. Something which is not already well-understood by humans cannot be formalized!!
It seems that there are fewer mathematicians thinking this includes useful ideas. I think they, who insist that the theorem was proved and want that it is accepted by mathematicians, should deal with computerization by themselves. Although it was unrealistic a little ago, it is prospering more and more these days. Well, if it doesn’t work well, then they can’t avoid conceding the fact that the proof is incomplete, so they will hesitate to do it.
The growing weirdness in Mochizuki’s rebuttals, his peculiar sentence construction, his obsession with identifying non-existent hostile patterns in the criticized texts, and even his polarization between the Western and Eastern mathematical communities are probably not indicatives of arrogance and single mindedness, but rather of some form of cognitive decline, not much different from what happened to several prominent mathematicians (needless to say which one comes to mind first). In this case, this might not be the appropriate forum to discuss the situation or criticize a once prolific mathematician, who apparently is not able anymore to defend himself and his work in an articulate and objective manner.
Right or wrong, Joshi’s work be judged on its merits and not be intermingled with the circus that surrounds Mochizuki..
As a very gentle admonition: I feel it is bad form to speculate about someone’s mental health, and such comments may be hurtful to those struggling with mental health issues and to their loved ones. Let’s try to be kind.
Arpex/momerathe,
I agree that such speculations are not a good idea, but recognition that there is a problem is important. Those surrounding Mochizuki in Kyoto should be doing something about this, not enabling his behavior but staging an intervention. Even if they believe he’s completely right about the mathematics, why isn’t anyone telling him that writing documents like this is destructive to his own interests?
Although IUT has potential, Mochizuki is extremely arrogant (with his refusal to attend proposed conferences on IUT and with regards to clarification of the theory to non-experts, and that could be one of the reasons why most mathematicians have given up on it.
Prior to the Comments against Joshi and his paper, from what Prof. Mochizuki wrote in his blog in Japanese this January, I have had serious concerns, not about the IUTT itself: https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/shinichi0329/diary/202401020000/
I would never recommend using a translation tool with the expectation that meaningful content would be written. Only the translation of the title of the post here: Deification, Ethnocentrism, and Suppression of Rationality of the West based on Christianity and Judaism
The problem is already out of mathematics. I believe we should not help it get any worse.
Peter,
> why isn’t anyone telling him that writing documents like this is destructive to his own interests?
Well,
> ‘In light of the blatant obviousness underlying (Reac1), many consultees were not interested in investing the time and effort necessary to discuss Joshi’s series of preprints in detail and indeed strongly encouraged me to simply ignore them as well’
This is a kind of crash-test on how the maths community is healthier than the hep-th one. Although Mochizuki is a well recognised mathematician (as far as I understood), when he speaks no sense, then some prominent mathematicians say so. At the end of the day, only Mochizuki’s pride is wounded.
When recognised physicists speak non sense in high energy theoretical physics, the all field is ruined…
I’m convinced that Scholze and Stix’s objection to Mochizuki’s Corollary 3.12 is valid, as Mochizuki hasn’t been able to defend himself by spelling out all the details in all those years after the objection was made. Assuming the objection is valid, then nothing would save IUT, including any attempt to make IUT even fancier by incorporating perfectoid fields, because nothing prevents the real numbers to have nontrival automorphismes as ordered abelian groups.
But in any case Mochizuki’s response to Joshi’s hard work is unacceptable. In doing mathematics we pursuit the ultimate consensus that is unaffected by any personal status, political power or even the law of physics. Nobody is entitled to shut another mathematician up by personal attack or political hints.
Millstone beside bath,
That’s another document that would argue for an intervention from those close to Mochizuki.
fwiw,
The right advice to Mochizuki would have been not to ignore Joshi’s work, but to respond professionally to the mathematical content.
Peter, I feel your “right advice” to Mochizuki presupposes he has the ability to respond professionally to mathematical critique, which seems an unrealistic expectation at this point. The people who work with him surely realize he cannot respond in a professional manner, so telling him not to respond at all is probably the best advice they can offer.
I don’t see an intervention forthcoming. If they’re willing to publish his papers in Kyoto then they are very unlikely to back down on support, not only due to this action demonstrating an unwillingness to challenge him when they should, but also due to the escalation of commitment. Admitting he needs an intervention would be tantamount to an admission that the IUTT publications are evidence of a serious systemic error. This entire phenomenon is about saving face and the longer it persists the more entrenched the actors become.
A. Wolf,
I fear that you are right. Concerning Martibal’s comment above, I think the difference between this and the string theory case is that here the problem has remained localized in Kyoto, while in physics it spread through the entire community.
A response by Kirti Joshi to Shinichi Mochizuki’s recent comments on his papers are here: https://mathoverflow.net/questions/435110/consequences-of-kirti-joshis-new-preprint-about-p-adic-teichm%c3%bcller-theory-on-th/467851#467851