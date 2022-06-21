In a Parallel Universe, Another You

From today’s New York Times, Michio Kaku explains:
In physics, the concept of a multiverse is a key element of a leading area of study based on the theory of everything. It’s called string theory, which is the focus of my research. In this picture, subatomic particles are just different notes on a tiny, vibrating string, which explains why we have so many of them. Each string vibration, or resonance, corresponds to a distinct particle. The harmonies of the string correspond to the laws of physics. The melodies of the string explain chemistry.
By this thinking, the universe is a symphony of strings. String theory, in turn, posits an infinite number of parallel universes, of which our universe is just one.
In this universe I’m on vacation and in no mood to waste time commenting on this crap.
Would it be an infinite number of parallel symphonies performed only by strings? Or at some point the shape of a drum also comes into play? Just to know whether a PhD in harmonic analysis can have a future…
Oh please do it. 😉
I hope in a parallel universe, reporters ask Kaku about experimental proof for string theory. 🙂