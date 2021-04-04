When I was out for a bike ride yesterday I stopped by a large book store and looked to see if they had a copy of Michio Kaku’s new book The God Equation. They didn’t, but did have plenty of copies for sale of his various previous efforts to promote string theory, such as 1987’s Beyond Einstein, 1994’s Hyperspace and 2005’s Parallel Worlds. If someone interested in fundamental physics walks into a bookstore, and looks in the Science section for something to read written by a well-known physics professor, these books are what they’re likely to end up taking home and reading.
When I got back from the bike ride, several people had forwarded me a link to this story from the Guardian which gives a good idea of what’s likely in the book, claims like:
Well, string theory has also created a tremendous amount of interest, as well as a backlash. People say, well, where is the proof? Quite frankly we don’t have the proof, in the same way that Newton did not have the proof of his inverse square law back in 1666. Sometimes, the mathematics and the ideas are ahead of the concrete experimental data. That’s where the Large Hadron Collider comes into play…
The Standard Model is the theory of almost everything. It works spectacularly well but it’s one of the ugliest theories proposed so far. There’s this avalanche of experimental numbers you have to put in by hand. But in string theory the Standard Model just pops right out. With just a few assumptions you get the entire Standard Model. So the point here is that we need experimental proof and the LHC may give us hints of a deviation in the Standard Model and that’s where this post-LHC physics comes into play.
This is just complete and unadulterated bullshit, of exactly the same sort Kaku and a host of others well-credentialed physicists have been heavily and successfully promoting for the last 35 years. I started writing about this 20 years ago, and there have been some changes since then (for one thing, we have Sabine Hossenfelder). I’m still waiting though for any of the leading figures in the physics community responsible for the string-theory hype campaign to do anything at all to try and stop Kaku and the rest of the Fake Physics onslaught that they unleashed.
Usually with books like this, once I get a copy of the book I try and write here a careful review quoting the writer accurately and explaining the problems with what they’ve written, but this time I think I’ll pass on the grounds that this would be a waste of time.
The funny thing though is that I probably agree with Kaku far more than most people about the possibility of unification, although I wouldn’t use the terminology “God equation” to describe a unified theory. Unfortunately Kaku has done far more than most physicists to discredit the search for a better unified theory, through the endless nonsense he has put out about the subject in books like this. I do think we’ll find a better, more unified theory, and I even think I know a couple of the crucial equations, which, leaving God out of it, are:
$${D\mkern-11mu/}_A\psi=0$$
and
$$F_A^+=0$$
What do those crucial equations represent, and where do they come from?
That Guardian quote makes me want to twist my own head off.
“Newton did not have the proof of his inverse square law back in 1666.”
Newton computed the force required for an apple to fall as it did, for the moon to “fall” in its orbit around Earth, and for Haley’s comet to orbit as it did, and found the forces varied as the inverse square of the distance to Earth.
“The standard model pops right out.” Isn’t this simply false?
The truth coming closest to this, I think, is that perturbative superstring theory on a flat 10D background reduces to a 10D supersymmetric quantum field theory at low energies (whose fields come from the low-energy excitations of the string). The project to get the specific 4D QFT that is the standard model, with its specific fields and numerical parameters, from a compactification of superstring theory has been a dream for decades and is farther than ever from being realized, with the enormous moduli space of possible string vacua. Of course we all already know this.
So I think Michio Kaku is saying that superstring theory (on a flat background) reduces to *a* (10D) quantum field theory at low energies. It’s very disingenuous to precede this with a remark on how “ugly” the standard model is, precisely because of the apparently arbitrary assortment of fields and parameters (not because QFT itself is an ugly framework), which suggests that string theory reproduces these specific fields and parameters as a low-energy limit, which is simply untrue. Kaku’s statement really reduces to “you can recover a QFT as a low-energy limit of strings,” which is far less impressive.
Dylan Mahoney,
The first equation is the Dirac equation, and governs the behavior of matter fields. The second is the (anti)self-duality equation, which (especially from the twistor Penrose-Ward correspondence point of view) governs the behavior of gauge (force) fields.
David/Topologist Guy,
The serious question here is why Kaku makes obviously absurd claims and arguments (that the SM pops out of string theory, that the status of Newton’s law of gravitation when he came up with it was like the status of string theory). He’s clearly not operating according to any usual scientific principles. Ash Joglekar, see here
https://twitter.com/curiouswavefn/status/1378833441702039554
says he understands Kaku not as a scientist, but as a fantasist and storyteller.
David,
Newton did not have to calculate anything new to get his law of gravitation. He just needed Kepler’s summary of Tycho’s observations.
Kepler’s first law (a planetary orbit is an ellipse, with the sun at one focus) and Kepler’s second (equal areas) law, together imply an inverse square relationship of acceleration towards the sun. Then Kepler’s third law enforces that $GM_{\odot}$ is the same for each planet. I don’t know if Newton discovered the gravitational force law this way, but that would be my guess (a historian would know better).
Kaku drives me up a wall. Time and again, he deliberately erases or obscures the line between science and complete bs speculation, presents all of this on TV or in print without qualification, and acts like that’s fine because it gets people interested in science.