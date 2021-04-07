The long awaited FNAL muon g-2 result was announced today, you can watch a video of the seminar here, look at the paper and a discussion of it at Physical Review Letters, or read stories from Natalie Wolchover at Quanta and Dennis Overbye at the New York Times. Tommaso Dorigo has an extensive discussion at his blog. In terms of the actual new result, it’s not very surprising: quite similar to the previous Brookhaven result (see here), with similar size uncertainties. It’s in some sense a confirmation of the Brookhaven result. If you combine the two you get a new, somewhat smaller uncertainty and ($a_\mu=\frac{1}{2}(g-2)$)
$$a_\mu(Exp)=116592061(41)×10^{−11}$$
The measurement uncertainties are largely statistical, and this is just using data from Run 1 of the experiment. They have accumulated a lot more data since Run 1, and once that is analyzed the FNAL experiment should be able to provide an experimental value with much lower uncertainty.
The big excitement over the g-2 experimental number has to do with it being in conflict (by 4.2 sigma now) with the Standard Model theoretical calculation, described here, which gives
$$a_\mu(Theory)=116591810(43)×10^{−11}$$
An actual discrepancy between the SM theory and experimental value would be quite exciting, indicating that something was missing from our understanding of fundamental particle physics.
The problem is that while the situation with the experimental value is pretty clear (and uncertainties should drop further in coming years as new data is analyzed), the theoretical calculation is a different story. It involves hard to calculate strong-interaction contributions, and the muon g-2 Theory Initiative number quoted above is not the full story. The issues involved are quite technical and I certainly lack the expertise to evaluate the competing claims. To find out more, I’d suggest watching the first talk from the FNAL seminar today, by Aida El-Khadra, who lays out the justification for the muon g-2 Theory Initiative number, but then looking at a new paper out today in Nature from the BMW collaboration. They have a competing calculation, which gives a number quite consistent with the experimental result:
$$a_\mu(BMW)=116591954(55)×10^{−11}$$
So, the situation today is that unfortunately we still don’t have a completely clear conflict between the SM and experiment. In future years the experimental result will get better, but the crucial question will be whether the theoretical situation can be clarified, resolving the current issue of two quite different competing theory values.
I wish the New York Times would have better science reporting – typical error:
“That leads the factor g for the muon to be less than 2, hence the name of the experiment: Muon g-2.”
Of course (g_mu-2)/2 from PDG website is about (10^-10) * 11659208.9± 5.4±3.3 and |g_mu|>2.
The BMW pre-print: https://arxiv.org/abs/2002.12347
So BMW showed up to crash the party with the news that their paper is now published in Nature. Its not often we get that degree of excitement in particle physics.
A lot of people worked on that result. They didn’t deserve their result day being hijacked the way it was.
That said, I’d be interested in knowing the back story of what went on and why the BMW paper wasn’t included in the calculation that led to 4.2 sigma. Was there a prescribed procedure for deciding whether or not a calculation would be included or was this decided on the fly in response to the BMW work ?
To be clear, I certainly don’t think that it was the intention of the g-2 collaboration and the Theory Initiative to put across a misleading estimate of the size of the data-theory discrepancy (and they not have done this at all, even inadvertently). However, given the events of today, there is an unfortunate impression of a stitch-up.
For an outsider like me (I’m a collider physicist), today’s events were interesting from both a scientific and sociological perspective.
4.2σ anomaly with respect to one theoretical prediction, omitting the other theoretical prediction close to the measured g-2.
Muons are having a moment.
So what physics could be causing this 4.2 sigma (assuming it remains)? After the LHCb results there was a lot of chatter about leptoquarks, but I don’t see much here?
Assuming that the muon g-2 Theory Initiative’s calculation is correct, what kind of BSM explanations are there to explain the discrepancy between the SM prediction and the experimental measurement?