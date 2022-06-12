All Langlands All the Time

I’m about to head to Paris on vacation, quite possibly there will be less blogging for the next couple of weeks. Here are a few Langlands-related items:
- The big Langlands-related event of the summer will be the July IHES Summer School on the Langlands Program. Laurent Fargues has posted notes for the summer school (written with Peter Scholze). They comment at the end that “it still remains to find an archimedean analog” of their work relating local Langlands and geometric Langlands on the Fargues-Fontaine curve.
- At Quanta, Alex Kontorovich has a popular introduction to the Langlands program.
- There’s a recent review by Michael Harris of expected properties of the local Langlands correspondence.
- There’s a program going on about automorphic forms at the Collège de France, featuring lectures by Ngô. Maybe I’ll stop by to hear one next week.
- I was sad to hear about the recent death of Joël Bellaïche, who had been a postdoc here at Columbia. David Hansen writes here about him and his work.