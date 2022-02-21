ICM 2022 and the Invasion of Ukraine

The news this evening that Russia is sending troops into
the Eastern Ukraine and in effect announcing annexation of at least part of the Ukraine carries extremely disturbing implications for the whole world. On a much more minor scale of importance, I don’t see how the IMU has any choice but to cancel this year’s ICM planned for St. Petersburg in July.
Four years ago when the IMU chose St. Petersburg over Paris for the 2022 ICM I commented here on this blog:
It does seem to me though that in these worrisome times, when offered the choice between the world’s most active opponent of liberal democracy and one of the great remaining healthy liberal democracies, the other choice than the one the IMU made would have been the better one…
I agree that in general it’s best to keep mathematics and the ICM out of politics. A question to think about though for those who know the history of the 1930s is that of whether there was some point during the rise of Fascism that one would stop thinking it was a good idea to have the ICM in a Fascist capital. We’re not yet far along the horrific path of the 1930s, but maybe that just means that all should be thinking about what can be done to keep the world from going down that path again.
I sympathize with many who felt that the decision to hold the ICM in Russia was an important way to support Russian mathematicians and a reasonable gamble that Putin would not take his country down the path he now appears to have chosen. But right now it’s looking like that gamble failed and the IMU will have to figure out what to do about its mistake.
I don’t want to host a general political discussion here, especially not with the all too many people I’ve heard from who don’t have a problem with burying liberal democracy. If your comment is not about the ICM, please don’t submit it.
Update: On February 10 an organization of Ukrainian mathematicians emailed the ICM invited speakers asking them to cancel their talks (and on January 31 had emailed the AMS leadership). I’m curious to know if any responded to this, and if the Russian military invasion will lead to some decisions to cancel talks.
Update: According to this from @UkrainianMath, the AMS position was recently that “the AMS leadership is closely tracking the situation surrounding the ICM and believes that it is still premature to advocate a boycott”. The “premature” indicates that there is some point at which AMS leadership agrees that the ICM should be canceled. Is the situation of Russian troops occupying
the Eastern Ukraine still “premature”, or will the AMS wait for them to take Kiev?
Update: I noticed there’s an AMS-NSF-Simons-ICM Travel Grant program to fund ICM participation by US mathematicians. It was supposed to announce awards this month. Will this program go forward or will the grants be canceled?
Update: Many Russian mathematicians likely feel the same way about this as Edward Frenkel who calls this “a catastrophe for Russian people and all Slavic people”.
Update: The AMS has issued a statement urging the IMU to cancel the ICM and has suspended the AMS-NSF-Simons-ICM travel grant program
Can I attend attend a physics conference in Russia, if I cannot attend physics conferences in your liberal democracy nor post to arXiv one scientific publication?
If the IMU made the St. Petersburg decision even though Crimea was illegally occupied at the time, I rather doubt they feel any kind of moral obligations of this type.
All the young Russian mathematicians I know – and there are many in my city/institution – were quite disgusted with the choice to host the ICM in St. Petersburg. I’m very curious to see what happens now.
Alessandro Strumia,
I don’t know what the nature is of problems you have attending US physics conferences.
It looks like the IMU will choose Philadelphia for the 2026 ICM. Depending on the results of our 2024 election, that might be another one that gets canceled.
I’m expecting to see mass cancellations by speakers unless the situation in Ukraine improves significantly.
I believe it’s also time to rethink the whole concept. ICM has become so large and costly to organize that few places are able to even think of hosting.
I can only say that I agree with Peter. It has now become clear that it was a big mistake to let Russia host the coming ICM. I, for one, cannot imagine myself at the inaugural ceremony, applauding representatives of the Putin administration.
ICM 1982 in Warsaw, Poland, had been postponed for a year, till 1983 and the suspension of the martial law (which had been imposed in December 1981), so there is a precedent. As a young Ph.D. student in Warsaw at that time I was really happy that the Congress had not been calcelled, but of course the situation now is completely different, Russian mathematicians are not as isolated as we had been behind the iron courtain.
FYI Ukrainians generally consider it offensive to refer to “the” Ukraine
I’m glad to see that someone mentioned the 82/83 Warsaw ICM, which is a very interesting bit of history that I didn’t know about until last week when I was looking for any parallels to previous ICMs. If Kyiv were hosting the ICM this year I’d expect we’d see a similar delay as in 82/83, but of course that’s not the current situation. There didn’t really seem to be any previous congresses with anything parallel to the current situation (e.g. Moscow hosted in ’66 not ’68 or ’80, Berkeley hosted in ’86 not ’70 or ’04). At any rate I agree that it pretty clearly needs to be cancelled or moved at this point. Not sure if it’s too late logistically to move it to Paris. It’s all very sad, my entire intellectual genealogy is in the city of St. Petersburg and it’s a wonderful mathematical heritage that deserves to be celebrated.
It seems the AMS is pulling its representatives, cancelling the grant program, and urging IMU to cancel: https://twitter.com/amermathsoc/status/1496255307697340418