Seminar talk on Euclidean Twistor Unification and the Twistor P1

Today I gave a talk via Zoom at the Algebra, Particles and Quantum Theory seminar series organized by Nichol Furey. The slides from the talk are here (I gather the talk was recorded and video might be available at some point).
This talk emphasized explaining the twistor geometry, integrating some of what I’ve learned over the last few months thinking about the “twistor $P^1$” (see here). For instance, one way to think of the basic object of Euclidean twistor theory is as $\mathbf {CP}^3$, together with a different real structure (the twistor real structure) than the usual one given by conjugation of complex coordinates. One thing that struck me while writing up these slides is that the Euclidean twistor story gets a lot of mileage out of identifying $\mathbf C^2$ and $\mathbf H$, together with taking as fundamental $\mathbf H^2$. It has always seemed possible that the octonions might have a role to play here; one way into that might be to think about identifying $\mathbf H^2$ with $\mathbf O$ in some analogous way to the $\mathbf C,\mathbf H$ story.
There’s nothing new here about any of the many open questions of how to use this geometrical framework to get a fully worked out dynamics that would include the Standard Model and gravity. After a detour into number theory and hyper-Kähler geometry for several months, I’m now getting back to thinking about those questions.
“one way into that might be to think about identifying H^2 with O in some analogous way to the C, H story.”
People have thought about this before, and it seems that the end result is always some variant of the Cayley-Dickson construction.
Very nice, your speculations seem noticeably stronger than in your earlier public writings on the topic. Also nice to see Octonions making a debut in your work, was Prof Baez an influence there?
How was the talk received?
Aula,
More specifically what I’m wondering about is more geometrical, whether there’s an octonionic analog of the relation between the twistor P^1 and the quaternions. That one is identifying C^4 with H^2 gives the twistor real structure on CP^3, what extra structure on CP^3 does one get from identifying H^2 with the octonions?
Bertie,
The more I think about this framework for thinking about fundamental physics, the more convincing I find it. You can interpret that as a reason others should take this seriously, or as evidence that I’m becoming increasingly delusional…
The reaction to the talk seemed to me quite positive, there were good questions.
John Baez’s article on octonions in the Bulletin of the AMS is one of the few things I’ve read about them that gave me some insight especially into the geometry. I plan to soon reread it, see if there’s anything there or elsewhere about the question I mentioned in the previous comment.
Speculations on twistors and fundamental theoretical physics reminds me this lectures by Atiyah: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1009.4827.pdf
On octonions, I am also reminded of this informal lecture given by Atiyah some years ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lp2cXnNt0Xs
I wonder if he ever published anything more substantial about this…
Jackiw-Teitelboim,
Thanks for those references, which certainly resonate with me, for instance the story of the twistor P^1 fits perfectly with Atiyah’s
“In the big picture, physics is at infinity, and number theory at the finite
points.”
Atiyah was always a huge inspiration to me, and what he has to say about his speculative dreams relating number theory and physics is fascinating. It’s frustrating not to have more detail from him about this put down to paper. Also frustrating is what happened in the last few years of his life, when he apparently lost the ability to see needed details. The last time I saw him (2016 in Heidelberg), at one point he was talking about how the octonions were central for understanding gravity, but he didn’t seem to have a really coherent argument one could follow (at least I couldn’t). Likely what’s in the video you link to may be the best source for trying to understand what he had in mind.