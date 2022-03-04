A Few Items

Indeed, calling it a “crisis” is odd. Nothing that we really know about physics has become false. The only thing that can come crashing down is a tower of speculations that have become conventional wisdom.

James Wells has a series of tweets here, starting off with

The incredibly successful Standard Model does not have a Naturalness problem. And if by your criteria it does, then I can be sure your definition of Naturalness is useless.

He points to a more detailed explanation of the issue in section 4 of this paper.