Some Math and Physics Items

First some math news:
- An anonymous commenter claims here that the 2026 ICM will take place in Philadelphia. I had heard that a US group was submitting a proposal, so this rumor is plausible.
- Many mathematicians and physicists have signed an Open Letter on K-12 Mathematics pointing to problems with attempts to reform mathematics education such as the California Mathematics Framework. For more about this, see the blog entry posted here and on Scott Aaronson’s blog, and more detail here.
While I’ve always had some sympathy for the general idea that there’s much that could be changed and improved about the US K-12 math curriculum, there’s a huge problem with all proposed changes based on the “algebra/pre-calculus/calculus sequence is too hard and not relevant to everyday life” argument. Students leaving high school without algebra and some pre-calculus are put in a position such that they’re unequipped to study calculus, and calculus is fundamental to learning physics. Without being able to learn physics, a huge range of possible fields of study and careers will be closed to them, from much of engineering through even going to medical school. Whatever change one makes to K-12 math education, it shouldn’t leave students entering college with a severely limited choice of fields they are prepared to study.
- Davide Castelvecchi at Nature has a story about machine learning being useful in knot theory and representation theory. Given my personal prejudice that hearing endlessly about how AI and machine learning will take over everything is just depressing, I’m trying to ignore this kind of thing. But, together with stories like the success of proof assistants in solving a problem posed by Scholze, it’s harder and harder to believe what I would like to believe (that this is all a bunch of hype that should be ignored).
For some physics items:
-
Jim Baggott has an excellent article at Aeon about the “Shut up and calculate” meme, featuring a retraction by its originator, David Mermin
In a quick follow-up discussion with me in July 2021, Mermin confessed that he now regrets his choice of words. Already by 2004 he had ‘come to hold a milder and more nuanced opinion of the Copenhagen view’. He had accepted that ‘Shut up and calculate’ was ‘not very clever. It’s snide and mindlessly dismissive.’ But he also felt that he had nothing to be ashamed of ‘other than having characterised the Copenhagen interpretation in such foolish terms’.
- For some wisdom on the thorny issue of how to relate Euclidean and Minkowski signature metrics in gravity, see the recent IAS lecture by Graeme Segal on Wick Rotation and the Positivity of Energy in Quantum Field Theory.
- In fundamental theoretical physics these days, it’s quantum information theory all the time, with conferences around now here, here, here, and here. I can’t figure out what the relevance of any of this is supposed to be to actual models describing reality. Best guess would be that this is supposed to “solve the black hole information loss paradox”, although in that case Sabine Hossenfelder has some apt comments here.
- For something more inspirational, see Natalie Wolchover’s long piece at Quanta on the JWST.
Machine Learning:
Is this the problem posed by Scholze that you mentioned, Peter?
https://xenaproject.wordpress.com/2020/12/05/liquid-tensor-experiment/
So it seems to me that the problem was to formalize/verify Scholze’s proof of a theorem in condensed math—not to prove a conjecture. I don’t think the computer contributed any original or creative insight here. In principle, the formalization could have been done with a pen and (a lot of) paper, so the computer here served as more of a digital bookeeping mechanism than an artificial intelligence! But I am woefully unknowledgable about this whole project, so if the computer supplied some crucial step in Scholze’s proof, I would be glad to hear it!
Like you, I find the prospect of machine learning surpassing human beings in our mathematical pursuits quite depressing. I am confident however that us humans will continue to supply creative insights and perspectives on hard problems that machines are incapable of providing. Could computers have originated schemes and etale cohomology? I find that very hard to imagine.
Education:
I don’t support the California reforms whatsoever. In particular I am appalled by the notion of doing away entirely with programs for gifted students, not least because of my memories of being a child prodigy and forced to endure fourth-grade mathematics. At the same time, I question whether calculus should be the goal of a high-school math education. As a mathematician, it seems like a rather arbitrary goal. If I were to reform math education in America—indeed, to rebuild it from scratch—I would spend a lot more time inculcating a sense of logic and the skill to read and write proofs in abstract mathematics. I see no reason why you can’t teach set theory, ZFC, infinite cardinals/ordinals, topology, groups/rings/fields or even differentiable manifolds and some of the basic elements of Lie groups and representation theory to high-school students, if they were taught appropriately. It would be a much better use of time than explaining how to compute the integrals of different rational functions by hand, and it’s certainly more interesting, beautiful and foundational material.
Regarding the quantum information theory point, did you see that at Strings 2021 this year, Witten said that quantum information theory could lead the way to an explanation of what string theory “really is”? And then he got into an argument with Cumrun about it? I feel like that for me was the final demonstration of what an all-around waste of time string theory has been and now they’re trying to shoehorn every popular fad and meme into it to maintain relevance. It’s sad really.
P.S. not sure if you already mentioned this earlier, I’m only a casual reader, sorry if this is a redundant point
On the education item: I don’t support the California reforms and lent my name to the petition. I think the issues are more subtle and widespread, though. I left academia about two decades ago but have steadily hired a large number of PhD/MSc level people from the “hard sciences” in that time. There’s a consistent trend I’ve seen within the interview process that often separates people with US-based educations prior to university versus the others. It’s stranger today as everything is “data science”, “machine learning”, or “artificial intelligence”. I can’t imagine a CV in previous times simply stating “kalman filter” or “support vector machine” or “particle filtering” so independent of a goal or outcome. I recently spoke to someone with a bunch of machine learning language wrapping a post-doc in numerical GR. I asked and was told “If I don’t talk about machine learning I don’t get grant money.”
As a father of two children I’ve seen large changes in education that roughly fall into two camps: first is the wide spread adoption of “common core”, similar to California, and second is the influence of all this new-fangled training that upsets the progressive (graded) aspect of education and really creates these strange ways topics are introduced. This seems to hit math and reading the most obviously. The former is the reason why I put my children in private school. My 8th grader is in algebra I. I expect that he will have calculus and linear algebra by graduation. I am less concerned with him having calculus proper and more interested in mathematical reasoning beyond the rote memorization of rules that are used in fluency during earlier years or primary and early secondary school. I can tell what they are doing, pedagogically, is trying to introduce more abstract thinking in earlier years, but it seems very inconsistent and contrived (as opposed to abstract). It is a hodgepodge of ideas that seems to be a dangerous experiment with something that was already presenting a challenge (in the US). More broadly than California I have seen efforts to level the playing field not by creating more opportunity but by removing material deemed challenging. Often this is accompanied by some kind of DEI statement which limits the debate. Open to change and evolving the curriculums but it all seems a bit to politicized and arbitrary. I’ve also witness new-fangled material displace material with little debate (more broad than maths, eg reading lists) And if jobs are the litmus test the reality remains that I produce many jobs for PhD level quantitative researchers and I am not hiring many people educated at US primary and secondary schools.
The comments in this blog aren’t the right place for a discussion on this topic so I will stop here, but certainly wanted to voice my support and solidarity with colleagues and others mentioned above.
BTW, I recall doing some work on applying knot theory to protein folding many years back. The difficulty was in the computing power. Several years later I started building proprietary systems that were more and more powerful. There’s a ton of marketing behind Google (just as there was with IBM). Not to diminish their work but when the details of AlphaGo emerged it was remarkably similar, if not identical, to a proprietary system I have been running on massively parallel GPU cluster for years. My point being that while there’s been progress, largely due to speed and the availability of data, very little has changed otherwise. Sometimes we joke that it’s still all OLS despite the hype. It’s fun to write down Ax=b on a quantum computer. After a little while it becomes clear that it’s a perfectly good classical problem whether or not we have error correction and massive qubits.
Rando M.,
I did mention this on the blog previously, see the end of this posting:
https://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?p=12381
Kontsevich and Segal paper https://arxiv.org/abs/2105.10161
-drl
Dear Peter
The Scholze result verification has nothing to do with ML, the basic “technology” in proof assistants is type theory which is strongly related to mathematical logic.
These systems have had a series of magnificent achievements in recent years . ML has obviously also been successful but, as pointed out, this seems to be the first time that it yields plausible and serious math conjectures. In short, both developments are serious, the first is not “depressing”, regarding the second, I sympathize with your feelings, but that’s life.
Eitan Bachmat,
I understand that the proof assistant business is different than the ML business, but I fear that in both cases there’s not much I can do about my reaction to seeing the best human minds unable to compete with the machine.
On both fronts there’s probably a lot of hype and the best human minds are still in many ways far ahead of the machine. But rather than looking into this in detail, seems like a good idea to just avoid thinking about it…
There’s actually a source for the ICM 2026 news: the latest IMU Circular Letter to Adhering Organizations. See here: https://www.mathunion.org/fileadmin/IMU/Publications/CircularLetters/2021/IMU%20AO%20CL%2025_2021.pdf
Peter, I wouldn’t think of it as “human minds being unable to compete”. Unlike Chess or Go, the goal of mathematics is inherently open-ended, being exploration and discovery based on aesthetic taste (even if sometimes motivated by practical concerns). Computers will surely play an increasing role in assisting humans, both by reducing tedium and aiding exploration, but there are sufficient depths unreached for this to mean richer mathematics rather than a trivialisation of the field.
I think there is a plausible theory that one of the two machine-learning-in-mathematics success stories you mention was not really a machine learning breakthrough, if you take the point of view that to count as a success of machine learning it must not be something that could have been achieved with a similar amount of effort using more classical statistical tools like linear regression.
Specifically, the knot theory one – I’m not a statistician, but Figure 3b in the Nature paper looks like the kind of linear correlation between two variables of interest that could be found by doing a simple linear regression of all the algebraic invariants on all the geometric invariants, and then the second relevant variable could be identified by further analysis, like adding quadratic terms.
Even if I were a statistician, there would be something silly about complaining that you could have achieved something a different way when, well, you didn’t, but given that advances in mathematics achieved by machine learning (justifiably) get significantly more attention than similar advances in mathematics achieved a different way would, I think some effort must be put into considering this possibility.
For the representation theory one, my guess (again, not a statistician) is this is probably not true. The message-passing neural network is an elegant system for learning properties of graphs, and I don’t know of any classical statistical tools that seem likely equally helpful.
I don’t think the proof assistants used in the Liquid Tensor Experiment involved any machine learning, although machine learning tools in that setting are being worked on and I imagine they will be useful tools for computer-verified mathematics researchers soon.
But overall I don’t think the position of hoping that machine learning won’t help humans do mathematics is really tenable. Is mathematics really that much harder than chess? Of course quite a lot of what has already been written is hype, including some works by authors that seem to understand neither the field of mathematics they are working in nor the basic principles of statistics. But saying that the field is inherently hype because of that is like saying Florida doesn’t exist because there were a lot of Florida real estate scams.