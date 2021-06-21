Strings 2021 started today, program is available here. Since it’s online only, talks are much more accessible than usual (and since it’s free, over 2000 people have registered to in principle participate via Zoom). Talks are available for watching every day via Youtube, links are on the main page.
As has been the case for many years, it doesn’t look like there will be anything significantly new on the age-old problems of getting fundamental physics out of a string theory. But, as has also been the case for many years, the conference features many talks that have nothing to do with string theory and may be quite interesting. I notice that Roger Penrose, a well-know string theory skeptic, will be giving a talk on the last day of the conference next week.
Another series of talks that I took a look at and that I can recommend is Nima Arkani-Hamed’s lectures on Physics at Future Colliders at the ICTP summer school on particle physics. He never actually gets anywhere near discussing the topic of the title for the talks, but does give a very nice leisurely introduction to computing amplitudes for zero-mass particles. What he’s doing is emphasizing ideas that are often not taught in conventional QFT courses (although they should be). His second talk explains how to think of things in terms of classifying representations of the Poincare group, an old topic that unfortunately is often no longer taught (see chapter 42 of my QM textbook). His third talk emphasizes thinking of space-time vectors as two by two matrices (see section 40.4 of my QM book). This is a truly fundamental idea about space time geometry that gets too little attention in most physics courses.
Another talk of Penrose (and a conference in his honour):
https://sites.google.com/unifi.it/scri21/program
(videos of the talks at the bottom)
How is the idea that particles are irreducible representations of the Poincaré group work in the context of quasiparticles in condensed matter physics, where the underlying system background is generally not symmetric under Poincaré transformations (e.g. rotations and translations are typically discretized due to the presence of a lattice)?
Suomynona,
In other physical contexts you have different symmetries than Poincare, often approximate symmetries. The general principle is that whenever you have a group acting on a physical quantum system, the state space will be a unitary representation of that group, and unitary representations break up into irreducible representations. It will often be a good idea to analyze states in terms of these irreducible representations. How useful this will be will depend on the symmetries you have available. What’s remarkable is how powerful Poincare space-time symmetry is as a determinant of how elementary particles behave. Condensed matter physics is a quite different story.
Much as I love this general topic, it’s getting far from the topic of the posting, so I’ll just advise: read my book…