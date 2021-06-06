Various Math Items

Posted on June 6, 2021 by woit

Some math-research items:

  • Mura Yakerson has been doing a really wonderful series of interviews with mathematicians, available at her math-life balance web-page or Youtube channel. I’ve just started listening to some of them, including ones with Peter Scholze and Dustin Clausen (Clausen is John Tate’s grandson, the latest AMS Notices has a memorial article).
  • There’s a remarkable report out from Peter Scholze about the progress of the Liquid Tensor experiment. Back when I first heard about this, I figured it was a clever plot by Scholze to get other people to help with a very complicated part of a proof, by getting them to work out the details, with the excuse being that they would be doing a computer check of the proof. Seemed to me very unlikely you could check such a proof with a computer, but that by forcing humans to try to disambiguate things carefully enough in preparation for a computer proof, he’d get a human-checked proof. Looks like I was wrong.
  • For yet more Scholze news, the Fields Medal symposium this year will be devoted to his work.
  • Trying to find something of interest in math, that wasn’t Scholze-related, I noticed this site devoted to the case of Azat Miftakhov, where there will be an online Azat Miftakhov Day program. Foiled though on the Scholze front, since he’s a speaker there, talking about Condensed Mathematics.
  • The list of those giving plenary lectures at next years ICM is here.
2 Responses to Various Math Items

  1. Bertie says:
    June 6, 2021 at 11:43 pm

    I like Scholze’s riff on the metal band Liquid Tension Experiment, which was formed back in 1997

  2. Peter Shor says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    Let me note that the big news in the list of sections for the ICM is that there are two new Applied Math sections for invited lectures:

    17. Statistics and Data Analysis, with 8–11 talks (split from Probability and Statistics, and with a lot more talks than statistics used to get)

    and

    18. Stochastic and Differential Modelling, with 4–6 talks (a completely new section).

    A lot of the other sections had their targets reduced by one talk to make room, although I think they’re also expanding the number of invited lectures a little. I knew something like this might be coming (but didn’t think to check it until I saw your blog post).

