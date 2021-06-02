I haven’t been paying much attention in recent years to the philosophers of science studying “Non-empirical” or “Post-empirical” physics or theory confirmation. At various times I did write fairly extensively about this, see for instance here, here and here. By 2015 there was a conference in Munich on the topic, which led in 2019 to a volume of papers entitled Why Trust a Theory?
There’s a new paper out along similar lines, String theory, Einstein, and the identity of physics: Theory assessment in absence of the empirical, evidently to appear in a journal special issue from a 2019 conference on Non-Empirical Physics from a Historical Perspective.
The reaction of most physicists to this sort of thing is exemplified by Will Kinney’s tweet about the paper:
WTAF
In the past few years I’ve been writing less and less here and elsewhere about the issue of evaluating string theory as physics, for several reasons:
- String theory has effectively gone completely post-empirical, decoupling from any possible relation to experiment. This Week’s Hype used to be a regular feature here, devoted to debunking the numerous bogus claims regularly being made for how to “test string theory”. One rarely sees these anymore, with the string theory community now having given up on this and somehow comfortably moved into a completely post-empirical mode.
- I’m actually much more sympathetic than most people to the idea that there is a serious and very interesting question about how to evaluate ideas about theoretical fundamental physics in the absence of viable experimental tests. But I haven’t had much luck finding others who share my views. The reaction to blogposts like this recent one tends to be pretty uniformly scornful, that I’m just Lost in Math. The post-empirical philosophers of science deal with me differently, pretty much doing their best to ignore me (I don’t make it into the extensive bibliography of the new paper on the arXiv).
- There are two other projects that seem to be a much better way to spend my time (the twistor unification stuff, and improving the textbook on QM and representation theory).
By the way, I notice that there is an arXiv trackback already for another blog entry about this paper, wondering if trackbacks here are still censored.
Well, that’s all about this for now, best to take my own advice and go think about something else.
There’s also a new book called “On The Fringe” by Michael Gordin about the demarcation problem. It has a paragraph or two about string theory, but only to say “look, sometimes even scientists can’t tell if it’s science or pseudoscience” (not an actual quote, I paraphrase). The book is mostly about astrology, alchemy, bigfoot, and so on.
Sabine,
I don’t think arguing over whether “string theory” is “science” or “pseudo-science” is worthwhile. Even before you get to the demarcation problem, your problem is that these days “string theory” has no specific meaning.
What’s accurate to say is that, even if you agree to put string theory unification on the science side of your science/pseudo-science demarcation, it’s a failed idea about science. My problem with what most of the “post-empirical physics” philosophers of science are doing is that they’re just producing excuses for failure. They are starting from the assumption that this can’t be failed science, since its proponents are leaders of the field, rewarded with multi-million dollar prizes. So, it must be a new way of doing science.
The last sentence of the conclusion of the paper arxiv:2105.14342 reads: “let’s … keep funding it as generously as before.” The author thus states clearly that he is making money out of his paper. This is appalling. Were it politics, not science, this would not be called a conflict of interest, but simply corruption.
Entire published papers are not appearing on arXiv. Is it wise to leave such a resource, important for the whole international field, in the hands of a few individuals and private donors?
André,
I think the “keep funding it as generously as before” plea makes explicit that what’s going on here is what I described in my response to Sabine: an attempt to evade the unpleasant implications of failure (with losing funding just the crudest of such things).
André,
The author of the paper is a philosopher/historian of science, not a physicist working on string theory, so encouraging people to continue funding things like string theory isn’t going to give him any money. (Arguably there is a slight conflict of interest in that he finds the topic interesting, so he’d presumably be disappointed if it was shut down; but since he’s written a number of papers on Einstein, I suspect he’d do fine academically even if string theory was shut down.)
Alessandro Strumia,
I don’t want to try and host here a discussion of the general topic of arXiv moderation (from dealing with comments, I know moderation is difficult…). To the extent the problem is with them censoring politically incorrect views (whether about string theory or anything else…), it’s a problem larger than a few individuals, would likely be there whatever their institutional structure is.
To describe my experience in dealing with the arXiv over the trackback matter, it was essentially impossible to communicate with anyone there, or even find out what decisions they were making and on what basis. After a huge effort involving a lot of time and asking for help from a lot of people, all I ever got was a message from a Cornell administrator saying a decision had been made by unknown parties based upon unknown criteria. To this day I have no idea who decided what about trackbacks, based on what information and what policy, or what their current policy is.
Peter,
“My problem with what most of the “post-empirical physics” philosophers of science are doing is that they’re just producing excuses for failure”
Well, yes, kind of. Some of them, anyway. The problem is that most philosophers don’t actually understand the topic (string theory or quantum gravity or naturalness) in any depth, are afraid to put forward an original analysis of it, and then end up doing sociology more than philosophy. Unfortunately, they then don’t factor in what we actually know about the sociology of science.
Having said that, it actually is difficult to sort out the wheat from the chaff if you can’t do it by way of experiment because that’d take centuries. So we have to change our methods, and philosophers have a role to play in that.
Merritt did a pretty good job for MOND. I mean, as I write in my review, I have some objections to his conclusions, but this isn’t the point. The point is that this kind of analysis is very important. But Merritt is an astrophysicist who only recently switched to philosophy. I think we’d need someone like this in string theory. Or, preferably, several people.
Having said that, the book by Gordin I mentioned above makes a good point, which is that it often takes time for scientists to sort out the demarcation and also, the judgement changes over time. There are quite a few ideas that we currently regard as pseudoscience but that were once considered adequate.
All of which means, basically, you are making scientific history 😉
And while I am at it, let me echo Alessandro’s concerns about the arXiv moderation. I have personally never had an issue with them, but then I am a soundly boring person. However, I wrote a blogpost some years ago about the arXiv moderation issue (brought to my attention by others) and ever since people have contacted me asking for help. Every once in a while I try to actually do that, but it never leads anywhere. I have found it impossible to figure out who is even making a decision on what, and in the end they’ll fall back on saying “if it gets published in a journal, we’ll accept it on the arXiv” which amounts to refusing to take responsibility. Most people are afraid of saying anything about it because their good standing with the arXiv moderation decides on their career. This is not a good situation. I really think the community should do something about it.
It seems to me that we now have two big problems at the same time:
High-energy physics wants to keep its historically large level of funding despite lack of new physics, while institutions are affected by an ideology that denies objectivity and views science as a system of power.
Will the field survive to a short-sighted compromise?
The arXiv certainly needs moderation, otherwise it would fill up with papers that are written by crackpots and become completely useless.
I haven’t had any problem with it myself, but I think making the system more transparent (it being completely opaque now) would be a considerable improvement.
If you criticize string theory on arxiv your work is likely to be rejected. They can even disable your submission rights if you don’t stop submitting your criticism. The situation is very concerning, reminds me a kind of censorship of totalitarian systems. What arxiv needs is transparency but that comes with objectively chosen committee which for decades has not been objective at all
(The only hep-th related members of arxiv committee are pro-string-theory Jacques Distler and Paul Ginsparg https://arxiv.org/help/physics/#AdvisoryCommittee).
maciej,
About my problems with the arXiv, all I can do is guess what they might be. A good guess seems to be the attitude towards this blog taken by a certain arXiv moderator right at the beginning. Those interested in history might want to take a look at the discussion in the comments right at the beginning of the blog, here
