The research that gets done in any field of science is heavily influenced by the priorities set by those who fund the research. For science in the US in general, and the field of theoretical physics in particular, recent years have seen a reordering of priorities that is becoming ever more pronounced. As a prominent example, recently the NSF announced that their graduate student fellowships (a program that funds a large number of graduate students in all areas of science and mathematics) will now be governed by the following language:
Although NSF will continue to fund outstanding Graduate Research Fellowships in all areas of science and engineering supported by NSF, in FY2021, GRFP will emphasize three high priority research areas in alignment with NSF goals. These areas are Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Information Science, and Computationally Intensive Research. Applications are encouraged in all disciplines supported by NSF that incorporate these high priority research areas.
No one seems to know exactly what this means in practice, but it clearly means that if you want the best chance of getting a good start on a career in science, you really should be going into one of
- Artificial Intelligence
- Quantum Information Science
- Computationally Intensive Research
or, even better, trying to work on some intersection of these topics.
Emphasis on these areas is not new; it has been growing significantly in recent years, but this policy change by the NSF should accelerate ongoing changes. As far as fundamental theoretical physics goes, we’ve already seen that the move to quantum information science has had a significant effect. For example, the IAS PiTP summer program that trains students in the latest hot topics in 2018 was devoted to From Qubits to Spacetime. The impact of this change in funding priorities is increased by the fact that the largest source of private funding for theoretical physics research, the Simons Foundation, share much the same emphasis. The new Simons-funded Flatiron Institute here in New York has as mission statement
The mission of the Flatiron Institute is to advance scientific research through computational methods, including data analysis, theory, modeling and simulation.
In the latest development on this front, the White House announced today \$1 billion in funding for artificial intelligence and quantum information science research institutes:
“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, the United States is accomplishing yet another milestone in our efforts to strengthen research in AI and quantum. We are proud to announce that over $1 billion in funding will be geared towards that research, a defining achievement as we continue to shape and prepare this great Nation for excellence in the industries of the future,” said Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump.
This includes an NSF component of \$100 million dollars in new funding for five Artificial Intelligence research institutes. One of these will largely be a fundamental theoretical physics institute, to be called the NSF AI Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Fundamental Interactions (IAIFI). The theory topics the institute will concentrate on will be
- Accelerating Lattice Field Theory with AI
- Exploring the Multiverse with AI
- Classifying Knots with AI
- Astrophysical Simulations with AI
- Towards an AI Physicist
- String Theory Conjectures via AI
As far as trying to get beyond the Standard Model, the IAIFI plan is to
work to understand physics beyond the SM in the frameworks of string and knot theory.
I’m rather mystified by how knot theory is going to give us beyond the SM physics, perhaps the plan is to revive Lord Kelvin’s vortex theory.
Update: Some more here about the knots. No question that you can study knots with a computer, but I’m still mystified by their supposed connection to beyond SM physics.
Looks like Chris Anderson was right when he proclaimed the end of theory.
Thanks Sabine,
Typo fixed. The Chris Anderson argument she refers to is here
How about
• NSF run by AI
It is absolutely fascinating, from a Frankenstein monster that will not die perspective, that the multiverse and string theory live on through AI.
I think what this probably really means is that the latest AI bubble is about to burst (or has burst). Certainly an AI winter is coming.
I did not think I’d live to see the day that the direction of physics research was announced by Ivanka Trump.
This sounds like an Onion article. Let’s just have everything run by AI shall we? What about AI run by AI? Then we can all just stay in bed in the morning and avoid all this bullshit.
I suspect a large part of the “White House announcement” is congressionally mandated, in spite of the boilerplate, “Leadership of President Trump” bombast, in part because that’s where the money has to come from. (And way down at the bottom of the announcement is an acknowledgment that “The National Quantum Initiative Act, bipartisan legislation signed by President Trump in 2018, called for the creation of research centers nationwide to accelerate foundational QIS research and development.”)
@Warren Siegel. How do you know that NSF is not run by AI today?
Artificial intelligence is better than none.
David Brahm/Peter Erwin,
While Ivanka Trump was doing the announcing, the decisions that this is the way science needs to go are getting made elsewhere, often with the participation of the physics community. What I wonder more is what sort, if any, of peer review signed off on the multiverse AI business.
All this reminded me that I’ve written about some of this before, see
I think we are underestimating the imminent role that AI is about to play in expanding our knowledge of the Universe. I’m with those ‘tech geeks’ who see the future discoveries of physics not coming out of Princeton, Harvard or Cambridge but rather out of Apple, Google and their Chinese equivalents. AI will be an existential tool to expand knowledge, but Chris Anderson’s view is too radical. In about twenty or twentyfive years, 200 million teens in their bedrooms are each going to have access to more computing power and tools than the top physics institutions have today.
Quantum computers and AI are ALREADY the future of cosmology/string theory/multiverse/knot theory… whatever field you prefer.
Theoretical physics, as has been done/studied up till now… is at the verge of a massive paradigm shift. I know there are a couple of radicals out there (some are string theorists pretty well known in this blog, especially one of them from Central Europe…) who still believe that men alone will find that final TOE (which they consider to be ST itself!), but… sorry for them. It’s not going to happen as they expect. Not a snowball’s chance in hell!!
The field is screwed without the help of that powerful technology. And contrary to what some top theoretical physicists go about saying that it’s a great time to become a theoretical physics student, well… bollocks.