Jim Baggott’s new book, Quantum Reality, is now out here in US, and I highly recommend it to anyone interested in the issues surrounding the interpretation of quantum mechanics. Starting next week I’ll be teaching a course on quantum mechanics for mathematicians (more about this in a few days when I have a better idea how it’s going to work). I’ll be lecturing about the formalism, and for the topic of how this connects to physical reality I’ll be referring the students to this new book (as well as Philip Ball’s Beyond Weird).
When I was first studying quantum mechanics in the early-mid 1970s, the main popular sources discussing interpretational issues were uniform triumphalist accounts of how physicists had struggled with these issues and finally ended up with the “Copenhagen interpretation” (which no one was sure exactly how to state, due to diversity of opinion among theorists and Bohr’s obscurity of expression). Everyone now says that the reigning ideology of the time was “shut up and calculate”, but that’s not exactly what I remember. The Standard Model had just appeared, offering up a huge advance and a long list of new questions with powerful methods to attack them. In this context it was was hard to justify spending time worrying about the subtleties of what Copenhagen might have gotten wrong.
In recent decades things have changed completely, with the question of what’s wrong with Copenhagen and how to do better getting a lot of attention. By now a huge and baffling literature about alternatives has accumulated, forming somewhat of a tower of Babel confronting anyone trying to learn more about the subject. Some popular accounts have dealt with this complexity by turning the subject into a morality play, with alternative interpretations portrayed as the Rebel Alliance fighting righteous battles against the Copenhagen Empire. Others accounts are pretty much propaganda for a particular alternative, be it Bohmian mechanics or a many-worlds interpretation.
Instead of something like this, Baggott provides a refreshingly sane and sensible survey of the subject, trying to get at the core of what is unsatisfying about the Copenhagen account, while explaining the high points of the many different alternatives that have been pursued. He doesn’t have an ax to grind, sees the subject more as a “Game of Theories” in which one must navigate carefully, avoiding Scylla, Charybdis, and various calls from the Sirens. One thing which is driving this whole subject is the advent of new technologies that allow the experimental study of quantum coherence and decoherence, with great attention being paid as possible quantum computing technology has become the hottest and best-funded topic around. Whatever you think about Copenhagen, what Bohr and others characterized as inaccessible to experiment is now anything but that.
While one of my least favorite aspects of discussions of this subject is the various ways the terms “real” and “reality” get used, I have realized that one has to get over that when trying to follow people’s arguments, since the terms have become standard sign-posts. What’s at issue here are fundamental questions about physical science and reality, including the question of what the words “real” and “reality” might mean. In Quantum Reality, Baggott provides a well-informed, reliable and enlightening tour of the increasingly complex and contentious terrain of arguments over what our best fundamental theory is telling us about what is physically “real”.
Update: For a much better and more detailed review of the book, Sabine Hossenfelder’s is here.
I have just started reading Quantum Reality, and I’m grateful for the sensible definitions of “reality”, a term I’ve always hated, but one thing confuses me still.
How can anyone contemplate Netwonian mechanics and see “smooth continuities and merciless certainties”? Imagine two balls colliding. At the moment of collision there is infinite acceleration. Not large, infinite. Make the balls spongy? Still infinite where they first touch. The only way I can see to avoid infinities is for the balls to interpenetrate – overlap – and then gradually, if very quickly, rebound.
And yet we have no worries about the interpretation of Newtonian mechanics. We say “clockwork” as if that explains anything. It is truly a theory of “shut up and calculate”.
I don’t know .. it seems to me that the added value of yet another popular book on the foundations of QM is approaching zero exponentially fast. Why not write a book on progress in quantum technology and engineering?
Matt Grayson,
It has always seemed to me that the classical picture of the world is far more incoherent, inconsistent, and hard to make sense of than the quantum one.
Thomas,
I disagree, since while there have been lots of such books recently, mostly they have been of either little value, or seriously negative value, with the amount of attention they get often proportional to how misleading they are. Philip Ball’s is the only other recent one that I think gets things right, having another one written in a somewhat different way I think is quite valuable.
I won’t disagree that a good new book on quantum technology would be great, and advances in this technology I think will ultimately help clarify interpretational issues. Baggott has some interesting material on this, in particular about implications of quantum computer designs for the preferred basis problem in many-worlds theory.
Dear Peter,
You write, “ Whatever you think about Copenhagen, what Bohr and others characterized as inaccessible to experiment is now anything but that.”
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, but as you are quite busy, perhaps we could get just an example or two, or even a reference?
Thanks in advance.
Terry Jenkins,
What I was referring to was for instance one of the main issues in developing a quantum computer: how do you keep qubits from decohering, while at the same time being able to manipulate them to do computations? This is currently under intensive experimental and theoretical study, though you’ll have to find someone more expert than me for good references on the state of the art.
The fact that such study was impossible in the early days of QM I think had a lot to do with the early Copenhagen insistence that one needed to treat the classical and quantum in completely different ways.
I think this might be a good reference on one approach to quantum computing:
Robust encoding of a qubit in a molecule
Victor V. Albert,1,2 Jacob P. Covey,1 and John Preskill1,2
Institute for Quantum Information and Matter1 and Walter Burke Institute for Theoretical Physics2 California Institute of Technology, Pasadena CA 91125, USA
(Dated: November 20, 2019)
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1911.00099.pdf
Mark,
That’s more of an alternate proposal for a quantum system to encode qubits, doesn’t really address the transition to classical question.
For something closer to what I had in mind, see the Nobel citation for Haroche/Wineland
http://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/physics/2012/press-release/
and the textbook “Exploring the Quantum” by Haroche/Raimond.
The Physics Today review of that book
https://physicstoday.scitation.org/doi/full/10.1063/1.2774103
starts out
In 1952 Erwin Schrödinger wrote in the British Journal of the Philosophy of Science , “We never experiment with just one electron or atom or (small) molecule. In thought-experiments we sometimes assume that we do; this invariably entails ridiculous consequences.”
which shows the very different situation the first generation of quantum theorists faced when thinking about the measurement problem.
Peter,
Thanks, I have read the book Exploring the Quantum, and highly recommend it. Forty years ago when I read Zurek & Wheelers: Quantum Theory and Measurement, I thought to myself that this will all be resolved in the next few decades with advancing technology. But that does not seem to have been the case. Not sure if the “measurement” problem is a real physics problem or simply one of those philosophical problems that never get resolved.
Peter and Matt,
With regard to QM being more sensible than classical mechanics, you may remember the late Ed Purcell’s light-hearted remark when we were undergraduates that it made as much or more sense to speak of a “quantum certainty principle” than of the standard “uncertainty principle.” Ed was referring to the implausibility of classical mechanic’s infinite precision; he might also have had in mind Matt’s point about infinite accelerations in hard-sphere collisions. Ed’s quip reflected his always-deep insight. John Preskill was Ed’s TA in intro QM in 1975 (“Physics 143”) and might have more insight.
For something a lot more technical, and very recent, that summarizes several different approaches to obtaining a classical world out of quantum rules, I recommend “Roads to objectivity: Quantum Darwinism, Spectrum Broadcast Structures, and Strong quantum Darwinism” by J. K. Korbicz arXiv:2007.04276.