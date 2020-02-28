Sabine Hossenfelder already has this covered, but I wanted to add a few comments about this week’s hype, a new article in Quanta magazine by Philip Ball entitled Wormholes Reveal a Way to Manipulate Black Hole Information in the Lab (based on this paper). It’s the latest in a long tradition of bogus claims that studying relatively simple quantum systems is equivalent to studying string theory/quantum gravity. For an example from ten years ago, see here. The nonsensical idea back then (which got a lot of attention) was that somehow studying four qubits would “test string theory”.
A first comment would be that this is just profoundly depressing, because Ball is one of the best and most sensible science writers around (see my review of his excellent recent book on quantum mechanics) and Quanta magazine is about the the best semi-popular science publication there is. If this article were appearing in any one of the well-known examples of publications that traffic in misleading sensationalism, it wouldn’t be surprising and would best be just ignored.
Hossenfelder has pointed out one problem with the whole idea (we don’t live in AdS space), but a more basic problem is the obvious one pointed out by one of the first commenters at Quanta:
In the end, if an experiment is performed based on standard quantum mechanics, and verifies standard quantum mechanics as expected, then it is irrelevant that this aspect of standard quantum mechanics might be analogous to a vaguely-formulated and incomplete speculative idea about spacetime emergence — nor can it provide any experimental support whatsoever for that idea.
I understand that, for science journalists hearing that a large group of well-known physicists from Google, Stanford, Caltech, Princeton, Maryland and Amsterdam has figured out how to study quantum gravity in the lab (by teleporting things from one place to another via traversable wormholes!!), it’s almost impossible to resist the idea that this is something worth writing about. Please try.
Update: Philip Ball responds here.
Thanks for the link. It won’t be long until the headlines say we can test string theory on a quantum computer.
Sabine,
I think that’s just too old hat now. The time evolution has been:
1990s: We can test string theory/quantum gravity at the LHC!
Early 2000s: We can test string theory/quantum gravity at RHIC! We’re creating black holes at RHIC!
Late 2000s: We can test string theory/quantum gravity in condensed matter experiments! We’re creating black holes in our condensed matter lab!
2010s-now trend: The landscape has explained it all, who cares anymore about boring string theory? We now can test quantum gravity in atomic physics experiments! And we’re creating multiple universes when we do it! And we’re creating not just black holes but wormholes! And the wormholes are traversable and we’re teleporting through them!!!!!!
Looks to me like we’re just months away from the physics hype singularity…
Quanta, the best new pop-sci outlet…
I hardly knew ye.
Reading the Quanta article, it looks like their experimental proposal is to do quantum teleportation (of a particularly complex kind) and call it a traversable wormhole by invoking the non-existent ER-EPR correspondence.
This seems to me to be an ingenious way to address the objection that AdS-CFT is untestable in the real world.
The original article is very difficult to parse, so I haven’t read it yet, but I’d love to hear from somebody who believes that this isn’t what they’re proposing.
I quote the Quanta article:
One question: were things like this the inevitable outcome of using the arXiv and dispensing with refereed journals?