This evening I noticed that a recent documentary about Abdus Salam, entitled Salam: The First ****** Nobel Laureate, has just appeared on Netflix, and I spent some time watching it. The title is a reference to Salam’s membership in the Ahmadiyya sect of Islam, which in Pakistan has been declared heretical, and thus Salam not Muslim.
I enjoyed watching the film, and learned a lot I didn’t know about Salam, but there’s not a great deal in the film about his actual work in theoretical physics. While starting to write more here about the film based on some notes I took while watching it, I noticed that Matin Durrani last year at Physics World wrote an excellent detailed review of the film, and I recommend you consult that for more details.
Among those interviewed are Chris Isham and Michael Duff, who have interesting comments on what it was like to work with him. I was pleased to see that one old photograph had him standing in front of a blackboard that prominently featured “Unitary G-reps”.
I’ve been searching in vain for interesting things to watch on netflix lately. Thanks for mentioning this, I’ll probably check it out this weekend.
All I know about Salam is what I read in Frank Close’s The Infinity Puzzle.
A main goal of this posting was exactly to just point to this as something Netflix subscribers might want to look at. Also, since it’s about Nobel season, there’s a little justification for discussing something which largely was about a Nobel Prize. There’s a lot in the film about Salam getting the Nobel Prize, and the significance of that (including an amusing comment from Weinberg contrasting positively Salam’s outfit with the penguin suits everyone else was wearing). Almost nothing though in the film about Salam’s actual work on the electroweak theory. Close’s book is good for that, there’s also an old blog post here
https://www.math.columbia.edu/~woit/wordpress/?p=3972
although the Dombey article it discusses seems to have an ax to grind.