Various and Sundry

Posted on October 7, 2019 by woit

Various HEP-related links:

Last Updated on

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Informed comments relevant to the posting are very welcome and strongly encouraged. Comments that just add noise and/or hostility are not. Off-topic comments better be interesting... In addition, remember that this is not a general physics discussion board, or a place for people to promote their favorite ideas about fundamental physics. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *