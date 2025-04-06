Some Math and Physics Items

The 2025 Breakthrough Prize winners were announced yesterday. On their website there’s a video saying that Hollywood is set to roll out the red carpet for the Breakthrough Prize ceremony, scheduled for Saturday April 12 at 3pm Eastern time. But, there are lots of pics of celebrities at the ceremony now available on the Footwear News website. I guess the ceremony was yesterday, edited video available April 12.

On the mathematics side of things, big winner was geometric Langlands, with a \$3 million prize to Dennis Gaitsgory and a \$100,000 New Horizons prize to Sam Raskin. There’s a nice interview with Gaitsgory at Scientific American.

On the physics side, there was one \$3 million prize given to all the LHC experiments, with money going to the CERN & Society Foundation. A second \$3 million prize was given to Gerard ‘t Hooft for his work forty-fifty years ago on renormalizing Yang-Mills and non-perturbative effects in QCD.

Debates about the future of CERN post-LHC continue (see two articles by Davide Castelvecchi here and here). In June there will be an Open Symposium in Venice as part of the process for producing next year an update of the European Strategy for Particle Physics. Submitted contributions for this discussion are now available here. The leading proposal (“FCC”) has been for a new very large tunnel, to host first an electron-positron Higgs factory, then later a new proton-proton machine. This however would be extremely expensive and take a very large time to build and operate, with no guarantee of finding anything new. An alternative being proposed would give up the huge new ring, instead build first a linear collider as a Higgs factory, then later a muon collider.

Idiocy about “observational evidence for string theory” will never die. For the latest, see here.