The CERN Council is meeting today and tomorrow, and should approve the long-awaited 2020 update of the European Strategy for Particle Physics. There will be a live webcast of the open part of the Council meeting on Friday.
My understanding is that the most difficult and contentious decision, that of how and whether to go forward with a new energy frontier collider, has been put off until 2026, when there will be a new update. In the meantime, design work will emphasize studies for the leading contender: a new large circular electron-positron machine. Studies of a linear collider design (CLIC) will continue at a reduced rate. New work will begin on the possibility of a muon collider, as well as other advanced accelerator technologies that might someday be usable.
There will be some move in the direction of the US program, which has abandoned the energy frontier, including more participation in the US and Japanese neutrino programs. A “scientific diversity program”, Physics Beyond Colliders, will receive new support. This program will try and come up with new experiments that don’t require a new energy frontier machine. For more about it, see this CERN report and this article in Nature.
In other news from CERN, work on the LHC should start resuming this summer, with the ongoing LS2 extended by a few months because of the COVID shutdown, so beams back in the LHC late next summer. There likely will be no significant new data coming from the LHC during 2021. The extended shutdown may provide the time for magnet quench training needed to bring the machine to its design energy of 7 TeV/beam.
Update: The CERN strategy report is here, also see here, here and a press release here. There is press coverage here, here and here.
The headline news is that this backs the FCC plan: a 100km new ring, first run as an electron-positron collider, then as a much higher energy proton-proton collider. There are however a whole bunch of very significant caveats:
- No plan for how to finance this very expensive proposal.
- The press release mentions a construction start timescale of “less than 10 years after the full exploitation of the HL-LHC, which is expected to complete operations in 2038”. This is twenty years or so away, a very long time.
- The main near-term goal mentioned is work on designing the magnets needed for the proton-proton machine, to know by 2026 whether a pp machine is feasible. If the design of appropriate magnets with an acceptable cost for the pp machine is not possible, the implication is that there would be no point in building the large ring and ee machine.
- The main competitor to the FCC plan, CLIC, is not at all canceled, but work will continue on it.
- A new project to try and design a muon collider will be funded, with a planned 2026 decision about whether to move forward on a test facility for that. The technology for this still does not exist (muons decay very quickly…) but if such a collider were feasible, it would be much smaller and likely much cheaper than something like the FCC project.
So, those who want to argue one way or another about whether it’s a good idea to spend a lot of money on building a new collider should rest assured that the future holds many, many more years in which to conduct such arguments…
Update: I find it very frustrating to see that the online discussion of this is dominated by a pointless argument about whether, as reported, CERN should be going ahead and spending more than \$20 billion or so on a new machine. THEY ARE NOT DOING THIS. What has happened is that, after a lot of work, they have identified the best possible way forward at the energy frontier (the FCC proposal) and decided not to go ahead with it now but to keep studying it and the required technologies. If the cost of this proposal had been a few billion dollars, they likely would have tried to come up with a plan to allocate much of the over billion \$/year CERN budget in future years to the project and start construction. Instead, for the next six years they are allocating .1 – .2% of the CERN budget to further studies of the proposal. Those who have been loudly complaining that this is too expensive a proposal for the HEP community to afford should declare victory, not go to war over this.
Update: The CERN press release has been changed, with “construction” starting within ten years after 2038 changed to “operation” starting within ten years after 2038. This makes more sense, the earlier version seemed absurdly far in the future. My understanding is that the current plan is essentially to put off to 2026 a decision about going ahead with FCC. By 2027 the HL-LHC will be in place, freeing up some money for a new project, possibly the FCC. A 2027 start to FCC construction would allow a start of operations within ten years after the 2038 HL-LHC end date.
Update: Adrian Cho at Science magazine has a report on this that gets it right, headlined European physicists boldly take small step toward 100-kilometer-long atom smasher. It includes the crucial:
However, CERN Director-General Fabiola Gianotti emphasizes that no commitment has been made to build a new mammoth collider, which could cost $20 billion. “There is no recommendation for the implementation of any project,” she says. “This is coming in a few years.”
… so we will have many, many more years of Arkani-Hamed spending a lot of time talking about this issue.
DB,
Arkani-Hamed seems to have turned into a mathematical physicist searching for a replacement for quantum mechanics and GR, so maybe he won’t be talking about this so much. He was involved in the Chinese version of this kind of proposal, it may be that will be the one that has some hope of happening in our lifetimes, so attention will move to that. I have no idea what its prospects are.
On the CERN front though, arguments about this are effectively now moot until 2026, since there’s no plan for them to do anything other than to continue to study the possibilities until then.
Yes Peter,
Nima has moved over to other things. His ideas about all his “hedrons” seem very interesting, but only time will tell if he’s on the right track. No other top theoretical physicist seems to be following that road. So patience is going to be of the utmost importance here.
He was considered to become the director of that Chinese collider, but I’m not sure if that will come to pass either. As you know, the world economy is heading towards a great reset, and I guess that something like that huge collider might well be hanging in the balance at the moment.
And yes, sure. Re the CERN, 2026 is the new date to be paying attention to. The HEP world is moving very slowly, as expected. No surprises there.
Any mention of the Chinese collider in the CERN report?
Marko
vmarko,
The existence of the CEPC proposal is mentioned, as well as the fact that it’s similar to the FCC proposal. Another good reason to put off a decision on FCC to 2026 or so is to see what the Chinese will do. If they go ahead with CEPC, I doubt anyone in Europe will want to try and raise the money for a second similar project.
Peter, the quoted report on ‘Physics Beyond Colliders’ (on arxiv) states on page 7
“more questions than ever remain open.”
The report provides exactly three questions: dark matter, dark energy and the baryon-antybaryon asymmetry in the universe.
These three questions are then summed up by stating that there is “exceedingly convincing evidence that there must be Physics Beyond the Standard Model”. (All this is on page 7.)
It seems hard to imagine that these three arguments will be sufficient to build a new machine. The arguments are much weaker (but also much more honest!) than they were before the building of the LHC.
We are indeed in an unprecedented situation in high-energy physics: many researchers and possibly little to discover. The situation is extremely difficult to manage, especially for policy makers. I think it is essential to acknowledge this difficulty. There do not seem to be easy solutions. A careful approach, like that of CERN, seems appropriate.
One reason to build a collider after the LHC is the massive loss of technical experience and knowledge needed to make one. But it seems plausible that alternative projects listed in the report, and elsewhere, would foster the same expertise. Do you (dis)agree Peter?
Gianni,
I think the new strategy document does get the main physics case right: the Higgs field remains a central mystery of fundamental physics. The LHC has done a lot to study it, but a Higgs factory able to study it in much greater depth is the logical next step for the field. The problem is whether there’s an affordable way to do this, or whether we should just give up, decide that it’s not worth it to find out more about this fundamental aspect of reality. I wrote about this in detail here
The FCC proposal seems to me an honest attempt to lay out what the best way forward is, but the scale and expense of it is highly problematic. The fact that there was no decision to actually move forward on the project, that the decision is being put off for another 6 years, seems to me an acknowledgement of this.
I,
Yes, there’s a good case being made that one reason to not completely give up and stop research at the energy frontier is that once you do this, it will be hard to impossible to restart, since all the people with relevant expertise will be gone. Ideally, some smaller scale, less expensive projects can be found to keep the field active. There’s clearly a lot of hope in some quarters that for instance a muon collider project will turn out to be feasible. That would use current expertise, while requiring also the development of new technology and solution of new problems.
“THEY ARE NOT DOING THIS. After a lot of work, they have identified the best possible way forward at the energy frontier and decided not to go ahead with it now.”
After reading the press release that’s the impression I got. Then, the next day I read some media headlines and articles and was surprised to see that I had completely misunderstood CERN’s statement. Eventually the quoted clarification just made me feel better about my wits, and once more totally pessimistic about how science is reported these days. (Can’t we get even things like this straight anymore?) (Can it be that the relevant articles were written ahead of time based on rumours and then nobody noticed the difference?)
Gianni,
this report is for the opposite of “building a new machine”. It’s a program literally for physics beyond colliders; so the arguments might be differently weighted than for the case for a new collider.
Peter,
It seems to me personally that a high price is worth investing for the final theory, and surely 20 000 million. But still I remain worried. The Nature paper you quote, based on the CERN report arxiv.org/abs/1901.09966, presents eleven options for physics beyond the standard model. They also claim that this represents the *phenomenology* of *all possible* extensions to the standard model. The options are based
– on dark photons,
– on light dark matter particles,
– on millicharged particles,
– on Higgs-mixed scalars,
– on heavy neutral leptons,
– on axion-like particles.
Do we really think that there is a chance to find something on these fronts? I must admit that I am sceptical. In my view, the first question to settle is: are we looking everywhere possible? Or more specifically: did the authors miss some option?