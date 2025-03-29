The Situation at Columbia III

The interim president of Columbia was forced out last night from her position, it appears as a demand of the “Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism”, see here. This indicates that the trustees continue to believe that they have to do whatever they are told, including firing the university president and replacing her with someone more compliant.
A commenter here pointed to a Wall Street Journal article from a while back which explains where the demands being made by the Trump administration are coming from: Columbia’s own faculty:
Last month, seven faculty members and the co-founder of the school’s Jewish alumni association went to the interim president, Katrina Armstrong, with nearly the same requests as the Trump administration.
They called on Columbia to fight discrimination and encourage inclusivity. They asked the president to ban masks, adopt a stricter definition of what constitutes antisemitism, and discipline members of the Middle East, South Asian and African Studies department. Most of the recommendations haven’t been acted on.
“I was shocked when I saw” the Trump administration letter, said Larisa Geskin, a professor in the medical school and an author of a faculty letter to the interim president. “I was like, ‘Am I reading my letter?’ This is what I was talking about.”
Geskin, a cancer researcher, is critical of university leadership. “When there is a war, somebody has to make a decision, and decisions are not being made, at least that we can see,” Geskin said.
We’ve been told over the past week that the trustees are not going to court, but agreeing to all demands because they believe that if they don’t do so, the university will lose not just the \$400 million, but also all Federal grants (in the billions), as well as Pell Grants and other student loans, and visas for its foreign students. Their belief is that the Trump administration has the power to effectively destroy the university if they don’t cave-in to everything (or even if they try and go to court).
The demands being made clearly are not coming from Trump, it appears that they are coming from this group of seven Columbia faculty members. Geskin and the six others who are behind this need to immediately call off the attack on their university, or take responsibility and make clear publicly that they are willing to destroy the university if they don’t get what they want.
Update: The bogus “antisemitism” attack has been such a success at damaging Columbia and giving Trump’s people control of the institution that they’re now moving on to doing the same thing to Harvard. Hopefully the trustees at Harvard have more willingness to stand up for principle and go to court to fight Fascism than the ones at Columbia.
I think the reason why the grants that have been targeted are in the medical field is because this administration views the medical establishment as its political opponent.
The NIH overhead cuts seem to have been directed by Mr. Musk. Mr. Musk has been upset at the medical establishment over transgender issues (due to events in his personal life) and Covid restrictions. The administration also blames NIH and the broader public health apparatus for covid related issues which they believe contributed to their defeat in 2020.
Unfortunately, the behavior of certain scientists to not publish scientific results that went against political correctness (https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/23/science/puberty-blockers-olson-kennedy.html) and the duplicitous behavior of scientists claiming that Covid could not possibly be a lab leak despite their own belief to the contrary at the time of writing such papers (https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/16/opinion/covid-pandemic-lab-leak.html) broadly undermines the credibility of science in the public eye. These papers were encouraged by Collins and Fauci. The American Medical Association went on to condemn Trump supporters for attending Sturgis rallies while claiming that BLM protests were ok since the police were apparently a bigger problem for black communities than Covid. The latter claim is an unconscionable lie.
Why should the average Joe believe that academia is self correcting? Indeed, string theory is spectacular evidence to the contrary – you have yourself documented the fact that people like Brian Greene actively promote garbage in public forums (I believe the infamous wormhole at some science festival) and the rest of us do not actively fight any of it. Other than Sabine and you, nobody else even discusses this topic in public even though respect for string theory is at an all time low.
This is really the core of the issue – the loss of respect for academia is measurable. Without the people on your side, it is hard for the universities to find many defenders. Even if the anti-semitism issues are massively overblown, could any of these institutions survive a prolonged examination of their admission and hiring policies over the past few years? It is little wonder that they lack the spine to fight – the spine was lost years ago.