Various Items

Besides the technological and financial problems, he faces up to the main problem of justifying such a project:

Are the secrets of electroweak symmetry breaking and the Higgs field to be found at 10 TeV ? If we believe in this, we must still find arguments to convince our skeptical scientific colleagues. If we don’t believe in it, we are believing that there is no point in making the next step in collider physics. We cannot imagine the future of particle physics without grappling with this question.

More specifically, he sees the challenge as

to get the money to build such a collider, we would need definitive proof of violation of the Standard Model from HL-LHC or Higgs factories or a clear and compelling model to be tested (as the MSSM was for LHC). In my opinion, this puts a large burden on the theory community To be sure that an e+e- Higgs factory actually is built To put forward simple and attractive models of EWSB with a “little hierarchy”

Unfortunately I don’t see any evidence of any attractive ideas about 2., and the sad history of the hype about SUSY and naturalness means that people are going to be looking a lot more skeptically at any claims by theorists to have such a thing.