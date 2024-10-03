All Langlands, all the time

For a popular discussion, see this article at Quanta.

To put things in a wider context, one might want to take a look at the “What is not done in this paper?” section of the last paper of the five giving the proof. It gives a list of what is still not understood:

Geometric Langlands with Iwahori ramification.

Quantum geometric Langlands.

Local geometric Langlands with wild ramification.

Global geometric Langlands with wild ramification.

Restricted geometric Langlands for ℓ-adic sheaves (for curves in positive characteristic).

Geometric Langlands for Fargues-Fontaine curves.

Only the last of these touches on the original number field case of Langlands, which is a much larger subject than geometric Langlands.