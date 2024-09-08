Podcast About String Theory, Other Items

A few weeks ago I recorded a podcast with Robinson Erhardt, which has now appeared as String Theory and the Crisis in Physics. We mainly talk about the current situation of string theory in physics and the history of how things have gotten to this point, topics familiar to readers of this blog.
- A Frequently Asked Question from students is for a good place to learn about the geometry used in gauge theory, i.e. the theory of connections and curvature for principal and vector bundles. Applied to the case of the frame bundle, this also gives a way of understanding the geometry of general relativity. One reference I’m aware of is Gauge Fields, Knots and Gravity, by John Baez and Javier P. Muniain, but I’d love to hear other suggestions. These could be more mathematical, but in a form physicists have a fighting chance at reading, or more from the physics point of view.
- For new material from mathematicians lecturing about quantum field theory, see Pavel Etingof’s course notes, and Graeme Segal’s four lectures at the ICMS (available in this youtube playlist).
- If you want to understand the mindset of the young string theory true believer these days, stringking42069 is back.
- There’s something called “Plectics Laboratories” which has been hosting mainly historical talks from leading physicists and mathematicians. For past talks, see their youtube channel. For a series upcoming September 23-27, see here.
- The IAS is hosting an ongoing Workshop on Quantum Information and Physics. One topic is prospects for future wormhole publicity stunts based on quantum computer calculations, see here. At the end of the talk, Maldacena raises the publicity stunt question (he calls it a “philosophical question”) of whether you can get away with claiming that you have created a black hole when you do a quantum computer simulation of one of the models he discussed.
- Ananyo Bhattacharya at Nautilus has an article on the role of physics in creating new math. While there is a lot there to point to, recent years have not seen the same kind of breakthroughs Witten and Atiyah were involved in during the 1980s and 90s. I’m hoping for some progress the other way, that new ideas from mathematics will somehow help fundamental theoretical physics out of its doldrums.
In addition to Baez and Muniain, I have enjoyed “Differential Geometry, Gauge Theories and Gravity” by Göckeler and Schücker, as well as the classic “Geometrical Methods of Mathematical Physics” by Schutz.
The Eguchi, Gilkey and Hanson review is also very readable.
I did a quick review in https://arxiv.org/abs/1511.00388v3
Some more physics-oriented ones:
Y. Choquet-Bruhat, C. Dewitt-Morette, and M. Dillard-Bleick, Analysis, Manifolds and
Physics, Part I: Basics.
Y. Choquet-Bruhat and C. Dewitt-Morette, Analysis, Manifolds and Physics. Part II: 92
Applications.
Some more mathematical ones:
S. Kobayashi and K. Nomizu, Foundations of Differential Geometry. Volume I. Interscience Tracts in Pure and Applied Mathematics.
S. Kobayashi and K. Nomizu, Foundations of Differential Geometry. Volume II. Interscience Tracts in Pure and Applied Mathematics.
Concerning the first point, I would suggest Hamilton’s Mathematical Gauge Theory.
Geometry of Physics by Frankel has somewhat higher mathematical standards.
The Eguchi, Gilkey and Hanson review mentioned above refers to T. Eguchi, P.B. Gilkey and A. J. Hanson, “Gravitation, Gauge Theories and Differential Geometry”, Physics Reports 66 (6) (1980) pp. 213-393.
Chris Isham’s book, Modern Differential Geometry for Physicists, World Scientific 1991 is very approachable.
Robert Hermann’s book, Gauge Fields and Cartan-Ehresmann Connections, Math Sci Press 1975 is a good summary once you’ve mastered the material in the first two items.
Two books by Gregory Naber, “Topology, Geometry and Gauge fields: Foundations” and “Topology, Geometry and Gauge fields: Interactions” keep a quite elementary approach, but go quite far and will be a good foundation for a more advanced reading.
I’m seeing lots of great suggestions above for covering the geometry of gauge theory. Over the years I’ve compiled some of my notes covering this and other topics into a personal wiki. People who enjoy a casual but mathematical wiki format may find it helpful. Here are three notes in it, of increasing sophistication:
