Dustin Clausen and Peter Scholze are giving a course together this fall on Analytic Stacks, with Clausen lecturing at the IHES, Scholze from Bonn. Here’s the syllabus:
The purpose of this course is to propose new foundations for analytic geometry. The topics covered are as follows:
1. Light condensed abelian groups.
2. Analytic rings.
3. Analytic stacks.
4. Examples.
Yesterday Clausen gave the first lecture (video here), explaining that the goal was to provide new foundations, encompassing several distinct possibilities currently in use (complex analytic spaces, locally analytic manifolds, rigid analytic geometry/adic spaces, Berkovich spaces). These new foundations in particular should work equally well for archimedean and non-archimedean geometry and hopefully will be the right language for bringing together the Fargues-Scholze geometrization of local Langlands at non-archimedean places with a new geometrization at the archimedean place. He describes as “(very) speculative” the possibility of a geometrization of global Langlands (with Scholze more optimistic about this than he is).
Tomorrow Scholze will take over, giving the next six lectures. Perhaps this characterization is a bit over-the-top, but seeing lectures of this sort and of this ambition taking place at the IHES brings to mind the glory days of Grothendieck’s years lecturing at the IHES on new foundations for algebraic geometry. I fear that keeping up on the details of this as it happens will require the energy of someone much younger than I am…
Update: Scholze’s first lecture is here. He gives his version of the motivation for these new foundations.
Update: This sort of thing didn’t happen back in the days of SGA.
For those who haven’t watched till the end, here is a couple of interesting things from
the Q&A:
1) At 1:45:45 Clausen reveals that he and Scholze are trying to write a book at the same time as they are giving these lectures. He says it’s not clear whether they’ll release things sequantially or all at once.
2) Around 1:46:00 a member of the audience asks whether he can describe in one or two sentences some major applications of this theory. After some hesitation, Clausen answers that it proves “the most general possible Rieman-Roch theorems in analytic geometry”.
Eventhough these topics fly way above my head, I find the progressive discovery of these massive new theories by Clausen and Scholze fascinating to watch. What I find particularly striking is that this is the 4th semester-long course that they give around Condensed Mathematics since 2019, accumulating hundreds of pages of lecture notes… yet Scholze and Clausen still haven’t published any paper together to date! It’s like witnessing the slow unravelling of something gigantic with likely spectacular applications, but we are still in the build up phase, with still no major results in sight, at least that they deem worthwhile of publication.
Equally striking is that Scholze hasn’t published anything new on the ArXiv for more than 2 years now. He seems to be completely all-in on this! Unless of course he has some other academic activities that I am not aware of.
Off-topic but talking about the IHES they’re hosting a programme March next year “Quantum and classical fields interacting with geometry” and I notice Witten is on the list of speakers. There’s been lots of work on the semiclassical approach recently in connection with black hole physics so it’s perhaps good for the field to see stringy people move onto other areas.
https://indico.math.cnrs.fr/event/9486/
Antoine Deleforge,
One “big” application or motivation that they may have is possibly the discovery of something called “analytic K-theory”. If I remember correctly, Clausen said on Mathoverflow that the main motivation for condensed mathematics is to define algebraic K-theory “with proper support” which guides them to something they call “analytic K-theory” that they then use to define “modified Hodge Conjecture” in terms of their “analytic K-theory”, and Clausen said that the usual Hodge conjecture is equivalent to the statement that “analytic K-theory class can be continuously deformed into an algebraic K-theory class”.
About Scholze’s “upcoming paper/academic activities”, you can see from a paper published in Arxiv last month by Kieu Hieu Nguyen here https://arxiv.org/pdf/2309.16505.pdf that apparently Scholze has an upcoming paper as you can see in Remark 1.7 which I will quote here:
“A construction of Hecke eigensheaves associated with “generous” L-parameters and a proof of Harris-Viehmann’s conjecture for an arbitrary reductive group as well as various foundational results would appeared in the forthcoming work of Hamann, Hansen and Scholze [HHS]”
Yonz,
Thanks a lot for these pointers! Really appreciate.
Also, Garoufalidis and Zagier have a reference to a paper in preparation with Scholze, called The Habiro ring of a number field. Reference [36] in https://arxiv.org/abs/2111.06645
While I have nothing useful to say about the math as this is not my field, I thought I’d make the following interesting observation: Tate, apart from being the grandfather of this young field, is also Dustin Clausen’s grandfather.
Abbot of Nalanda,
Yes, and another reason why watching this unfold evokes the 1960s and the transformation of algebraic geometry during those years, when Tate was one of the leaders.