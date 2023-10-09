I’ve finally managed to write up something short about an idea I’ve been working on for the last few months, so now have a preliminary draft version of a paper tentatively entitled Spacetime is Right-handed. One motivation for this is the problem of how to Wick rotate spinor fields, given that Minkowski and Euclidean spacetime spinors are quite different. In particular, it has always been a mystery why a Weyl spinor field has a simple description in Minkowski spacetime, but no such description in Euclidean spacetime, where the Euclidean version of Lorentz symmetry seems to require introducing fields of opposite chirality. The argument of this paper is that the relation between Euclidean and Minkowski is not the usual chirally-symmetric analytic continuation but something where both sides use just one chirality (“right-handed”). It’s quite remarkable that the dynamics of gauge fields and of GR also has a chiral-asymmetric formulation.
In the ideas about unification using QFT formulated in Euclidean twistor space that I’ve been working on the past few years, it was always unclear why, when you analytically continued back to Minkowski signature, the left-handed Euclidean spin symmetry would not go to the Lorentz boost symmetry, but to an internal symmetry. One goal of this paper is to answer that question.
This past weekend I recorded a podcast with Curt Jaimungal, which presumably will at some point appear on his Theories of Everything site. It includes some discussion of the ideas behind the new paper.
Interesting — you write: “One goal of this paper is to answer that question.”
Is there an answer in the paper? Might you be able to summarize, if so?
Thank you!
PaulS,
What I’m showing in the first section is that if you identify the Lorentz group as the right $SL(2,C)_R$ factor in the orthogonal group (actually spin double cover) of complex spacetime, and identify complex spacetime as the tensor product of the spinor rep for this group and its conjugate (so, spacetime is righthanded in the sense of built out of righthanded spinors), then Euclidean spacetime will have a distinguished (imaginary time) direction and only the $SU(2)_R \subset SL(2,C)_R$ will act on it (not the $SU(2)$ from the left-handed factor, this acts trivially on spacetime).
In this paper I haven’t discussed at all how these left-handed $SU(2)$s behave in the Euclidean theory, this is what I’m trying to do with twistors. The argument about them is just that they are not going to show up as Minkowski space-time symmetries as they do in the usual analytic continuation (analytically continuing to Lorentz boosts).