This week Laurent Fargues has started a series of lectures here at Columbia on Some new geometric structures in the Langlands program. Videos are available here, but unfortunately there is a problem with the camera in that room, making the blackboard illegible (maybe we can get it fixed…). Fargues however is writing up detailed lecture notes, available here, so you can follow along with those.
Fargues is covering the story of the Fargues-Fontaine curve and the relationship between geometric Langlands on this curve and arithmetic local Langlands that he worked out with Scholze recently. On Monday Scholze gave a survey talk in Bonn entitled What Does Spec Z Look Like?, video available here. Scholze’s talk gave a speculative picture of how to think about the global arithmetic story, with Spec Z as a sort of three-dimensional space. One thing new to me was his picture of the real place as a puncture, with boundary the twistor projective line. He then went on to motivate the course he will be teaching this fall with Dustin Clausen on Analytic Stacks. Here at Columbia we have an ongoing seminar on some of the background for this, run by Juan Rodriguez Camargo and John Morgan.
Peter wrote:
“Scholze’s talk gave a speculative picture of how to think about the global arithmetic story, with Spec(ℤ) as a sort of three-dimensional space.”
While there’s speculation in Scholze’s talk, I want to let beginners know that the 3-dimensional nature of Spec(ℤ) is not a speculative thing. In 1973 Barry Mazur worked out the etale cohomology of Spec(ℤ) ∪ {∞} and showed it has nontrivial cohomology up to and including dimension 3:
http://www.numdam.org/articles/10.24033/asens.1257/
(Apparently he also showed its etale cohomology vanishes in higher dimensions ‘up to 2-torsion’. Has anyone later computed the 2-torsion?)
There has subsequently been a lot of work on how Spec(ℤ) ∪ {∞} resembles a 3-sphere and primes act like knots in this 3-sphere. Here are some relatively easy ways to learn more:
Chao Li and Charmaine Sia, Knots and primes, https://www.julianlyczak.nl/seminar/knots2016-files/knots_and_primes.pdf
Barry Mazur, Thoughts about primes and knots, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTVEFwRbuzU
Masanori Morishita, Analogies between knots and primes, 3-manifolds and number rings, https://arxiv.org/abs/0904.3399
For people who know a fair amount of math but are in a rush, I recommend just checking out this analogy table from Li and Sia’s course notes:
https://math.ucr.edu/home/baez/mathematical/knots_and_primes_1.jpg
The word “speculative” might not have been the right one. For the things John refers to it’s important to keep in mind that these are just analogies. Spec Z can’t be an actual 3-manifold.
In the talk Scholze explained how his work with Fargues on the relation to geometric Langlands fits in with these analogies. My understanding now is that near the puncture corresponding to the infinite prime the “space” should have an action of the positive reals, looking like the twistor P^1 for a fixed value. Near a finite prime it should again have such an action, looking like a torus at a fixed value. Fargues has promised me he’ll explain this in detail in his lectures. This is all supposed to fit in with work of Deninger in which there’s a foliated space with a flow acting on it analogous to the Frobenius. Note that Deninger’s program is aimed at the Riemann hypothesis, so these are deep waters…
Perhaps what is “speculative” is the idea that there is some sort of global version of the Fargues-Scholze story (which is local at each prime), and that this global version would give not just an analogy, but an actual space corresponding to Spec Z (for some exotic definition of what a “space” is).
Hmm, Scholze actually makes a cryptic reference to the 2-torsion in the etale cohomology of Spec(ℤ) starting at around 19:15 in his talk, and leading up to “if you think deeply about the etale cohomology of Spec(ℤ) then there is some funny 2-torsion phenomenon having exactly to do with Gal(ℂ/ℝ) having infinite cohomological dimension, and if you just use ℝP² instead you get a much better answer”.
I wish I could think deeply about the etale cohomology of Spec(ℤ). Alas I can’t, but I see that Gal(ℂ/ℝ) = ℤ/2 has as its classifying space ℝP^∞, whose cohomology has 2-torsion (namely, it’s ℤ/2) in every dimension. Is this what Mazur found for the etale cohomology of Spec(ℤ) ∪ {∞}?
This is pretty technical but maybe someone reading this will know.
Sorry, I meant “in every even dimension”.
Actually, it was Artin and Verdier who first worked out the etale cohomology of things like Spec(Z) (Artin-Verdier duality), but it was Mazur who popularized it. Let U=Spec(Z). It is possible to define a cohomology of U “with compact support” that fits into a long exact sequence
H_c^r(U.F) -> H^r(U,F) -> H^r(Spec R,F)->
The cohomology with compact support behaves more or less as it should, but the etale cohomology of the real numbers is just Galois cohomology with Galois group Z/2Z which has periodic cohomology, and so goes on for ever. Artin used to say that “Spec Z is singular at infinity”.
The lectures by Gross which Fargues mentions in his talk seem to be available as text at: http://www.math.columbia.edu/~chaoli/docs/EilenbergLectures.html
IIRC the mod two stuff is in the original Artin-Tate seminar notes where they calculate the Galois cohomology of the idele-class group and wrestle with the solenoid?
Thanks, jsm!