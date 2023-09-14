This week Laurent Fargues has started a series of lectures here at Columbia on Some new geometric structures in the Langlands program. Videos are available here, but unfortunately there is a problem with the camera in that room, making the blackboard illegible (maybe we can get it fixed…). Fargues however is writing up detailed lecture notes, available here, so you can follow along with those.

Fargues is covering the story of the Fargues-Fontaine curve and the relationship between geometric Langlands on this curve and arithmetic local Langlands that he worked out with Scholze recently. On Monday Scholze gave a survey talk in Bonn entitled What Does Spec Z Look Like?, video available here. Scholze’s talk gave a speculative picture of how to think about the global arithmetic story, with Spec Z as a sort of three-dimensional space. One thing new to me was his picture of the real place as a puncture, with boundary the twistor projective line. He then went on to motivate the course he will be teaching this fall with Dustin Clausen on Analytic Stacks. Here at Columbia we have an ongoing seminar on some of the background for this, run by Juan Rodriguez Camargo and John Morgan.