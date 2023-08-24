Various and Sundry

Mathematicians should not make public claims of potential new theorems or the resolution of particular mathematical problems unless they are able to provide full details in a timely manner.

to the claim by Scholze and Stix that there is no valid proof of the crucial Corollary 3.12. It would seem to me that Mochizuki is the one in danger of being in violation of this language (he has not produced a convincing proof of this corollary), not Scholze or Stix. The burden of proof is on the person claiming a new theorem, not on experts pointing to a place where the claimed proof is unsatisfactory. Scholze in particular has provided detailed arguments here, here and here. Mochizuki has responded with a 156 page document which basically argues that Scholze doesn’t understand a simple issue of elementary logic.

Also released by Mochizuki today are copies of emails (here and here) he sent last year to Jakob Stix demanding that he publicly withdraw the Scholze-Stix manuscript explaining the problem with Mochizuki’s proof. Reading through these emails, it’s not surprising that they got no response. The mathematical content includes a long section explaining to Scholze and Stix that the argument they don’t accept is just like the standard construction of the projective line by gluing two copies of the affine line. On the topic of why he has not been able to convince experts of the proof of Corollary 3.12, Mochizuki claims that he convinced Emmanuel Lepage and that

one (very) senior, high-ranking member of the European mathematical community has asserted categorically (in a personal oral communication) that neither he nor his colleagues take such assertions (of a mathematical gap in IUT) seriously!

I suppose this might be Ivan Fesenko, but who knows.