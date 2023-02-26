Physics With Witten

I just noticed that last semester Edward Witten was teaching Physics 539 at Princeton, a graduate topics course. Since he’s now past the age of 70, at the IAS he is officially retired and an emeritus professor (the IAS is the only place I know of in the US with retirement at 70, presumably since it is a non-teaching institution). I don’t know if there are other times Witten has been teaching courses at the university since his move to the IAS in 1987.

Videos of the first few lectures are on Youtube here, problem sets on this web-page. It seems like the course started out covering issues with causality in general relativity, following these lecture notes, then later moved on to topics in quantum information theory.