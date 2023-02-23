Some interviews that readers of this blog may find of interest:
- David Zierler at the AIP interviews Lee Smolin (April 1, 2021).
- David Zierler at the AIP interviews Stephon Alexander (June 7, 2021).
- Alexis Papazoglou at IAI News interviews me (hot off the press).
I think you missed this interview of Andrew Strominger?
https://youtu.be/y3cw_9ELpQw
In other news: https://www.quantamagazine.org/physicists-use-quantum-mechanics-to-pull-energy-out-of-nothing-20230222/
Dilawar Singh,
Hard to get excited about teleportation in quantum devices unless it’s through a wormhole…
In his interview Smolin says:
“These very rough models [of quantum gravity] predict noise at the square root of the Planck frequency. Interestingly enough, that’s where LIGO has some sensitivity to noise.”
“So, there’s a story about this. The GEO down in Hannover, I don’t know if it was ever actually published, but there were talks where they showed graphs of this noise, and Giovanni got very excited about it, and I got very interested in it. Again, since they didn’t publish, we didn’t publish. Now, the LIGO people seem to be saying that there’s some inexplicable noise in the detector. Again, I’m told this second hand. I don’t think they’ve published.”
Does anyone here know anything about “inexplicable noise” in the gravitational wave detectors LIGO or GEO600?
@JB WP has some info on it: GEO600: Claims on holographic properties of spacetime.
I learned a lot of things from Lee’s wonderful interview, things he never included in his previous books, which are very important for the younger generation. I wish he would one day publish personal memoires in which he would elaborate more on his academic journey and those personal matters. One thing in particular is the contrast between the two portraits of Witten, the one found in his interview and the one found in your book Peter.