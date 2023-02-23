Some Interviews

Posted on February 23, 2023 by woit

Some interviews that readers of this blog may find of interest:

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Some Interviews

  1. More Anonymous says:
    February 24, 2023 at 1:38 am

    I think you missed this interview of Andrew Strominger?

    https://youtu.be/y3cw_9ELpQw

  3. Peter Woit says:
    February 24, 2023 at 8:52 am

    Dilawar Singh,
    Hard to get excited about teleportation in quantum devices unless it’s through a wormhole…

  4. John Baez says:
    February 25, 2023 at 2:10 am

    In his interview Smolin says:

    “These very rough models [of quantum gravity] predict noise at the square root of the Planck frequency. Interestingly enough, that’s where LIGO has some sensitivity to noise.”

    “So, there’s a story about this. The GEO down in Hannover, I don’t know if it was ever actually published, but there were talks where they showed graphs of this noise, and Giovanni got very excited about it, and I got very interested in it. Again, since they didn’t publish, we didn’t publish. Now, the LIGO people seem to be saying that there’s some inexplicable noise in the detector. Again, I’m told this second hand. I don’t think they’ve published.”

    Does anyone here know anything about “inexplicable noise” in the gravitational wave detectors LIGO or GEO600?

  6. Young physicist says:
    February 26, 2023 at 4:37 am

    I learned a lot of things from Lee’s wonderful interview, things he never included in his previous books, which are very important for the younger generation. I wish he would one day publish personal memoires in which he would elaborate more on his academic journey and those personal matters. One thing in particular is the contrast between the two portraits of Witten, the one found in his interview and the one found in your book Peter.

Leave a Reply

Informed comments relevant to the posting are very welcome and strongly encouraged. Comments that just add noise and/or hostility are not. Off-topic comments better be interesting... In addition, remember that this is not a general physics discussion board, or a place for people to promote their favorite ideas about fundamental physics. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *