The New Yorker and the Publicity Stunt

The wormhole publicity stunt story just keeps going. Today an article about the Google Santa Barbara lab and quantum computer used in the publicity stunt appeared in the New Yorker. One of the main people profiled is Hartmut Neven, the lab founder and a publicity stunt co-author. He is described as follows:
Neven, originally from Germany, is a bald fifty-seven-year-old who belongs to the modern cast of hybridized executive-mystics. He talked of our quantum future with a blend of scientific precision and psychedelic glee. He wore a leather jacket, a loose-fitting linen shirt festooned with buttons, a pair of jeans with zippered pockets on the legs, and Velcro sneakers that looked like moon boots. “As my team knows, I never miss a single Burning Man,” he told me.
The article explains what has been going on at the Google lab under Neven’s direction:
in the past few years, in research papers published in the world’s leading scientific journals, he and his team have also unveiled a series of small, peculiar wonders: photons that bunch together in clumps; identical particles whose properties change depending on the order in which they are arranged; an exotic state of perpetually mutating matter known as a “time crystal.” “There’s literally a list of a dozen things like this, and each one is about as science fictiony as the next,” Neven said. He told me that a team led by the physicist Maria Spiropulu had used Google’s quantum computer to simulate a “holographic wormhole,” a conceptual shortcut through space-time—an achievement that recently made the cover of Nature.
There are some indications given that the wormholes aren’t everything you’d like a wormhole to be:
Google’s published scientific results in quantum computing have at times drawn scrutiny from other researchers. (One of the Nature paper’s authors called their wormhole the “smallest, crummiest wormhole you can imagine.” Spiropulu, who owns a dog named Qubit, concurred. “It’s really very crummy, for real,” she told me.) “With all these experiments, there’s still a huge debate as to what extent are we actually doing what we claim,” Scott Aaronson, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin who specializes in quantum computing, said. “You kind of have to squint.”
I took another look at the Nature article and realized that at the end it has a section explaining the contributions of each author (I’ll reproduce the whole thing as an appendix here). For Neven it has
Google’s VP Engineering, Quantum AI, H.N. coordinated project resources on behalf of the Google Quantum AI team.
Two physicists profiled are John Preskill and Alexei Kitaev. Academia in this field is seeing a big impact of quantum computing jobs and funding. According to the article:
Preskill and Kitaev teach Caltech’s introductory quantum-computing course together, and their classroom is overflowing with students. But, in 2021, Amazon announced that it was opening a large quantum-computing laboratory on Caltech’s campus. Preskill is now an Amazon Scholar; Kitaev remained with Google. The two physicists, who used to have adjacent offices, today work in separate buildings. They remain collegial, but I sensed that there were certain research topics on which they could no longer confer.
Someone told me that the Amazon lab where Preskill works has postdoc-type positions for theoretical physicists, salary about 250K.
Theoretical physics hype and quantum computing hype come together prominently in the article. Besides Shor’s algorithm and its implications for cryptography, here’s the rest of what quantum computers promise:
A quantum computer could open new frontiers in mathematics, revolutionizing our idea of what it means to “compute.” Its processing power could spur the development of new industrial chemicals, addressing the problems of climate change and food scarcity. And it could reconcile the elegant theories of Albert Einstein with the unruly microverse of particle physics, enabling discoveries about space and time.
How long until quantum computers unify GR and the Standard Model? We just need better, fault-tolerant, qubits, and then:
A thousand fault-tolerant qubits should be enough to run accurate simulations of molecular chemistry. Ten thousand fault-tolerant qubits could begin to unlock new findings in particle physics.
The hype here is far hypier than any of the string theory hype I’ve been covering over the years, and it looks like it’s got a lot more money and influence behind it, so will be a major force driving the field in coming years and decades.
Appendix:
The Nature contributions section is:
J.D.L. and D.J. are senior co-principal investigators of the QCCFP Consortium. J.D.L. worked on the conception of the research program, theoretical calculations, computation aspects, simulations and validations. D.J. is one of the inventors of the SYK traversable wormhole protocol. He worked on all theoretical aspects of the research and the validation of the wormhole dynamics. Graduate student D.K.K.47 worked on theoretical aspects and calculations of the chord diagrams. Graduate student S.I.D. worked on computation and simulation aspects. Graduate student A.Z.48 worked on all theory and computation aspects, the learning methods that solved the sparsification challenge, the coding of the protocol on the Sycamore and the coordination with the Google Quantum AI team. Postdoctoral scholar N.L. worked on the working group coordination aspects, meetings and workshops, and follow-up on all outstanding challenges. Google’s VP Engineering, Quantum AI, H.N. coordinated project resources on behalf of the Google Quantum AI team. M.S. is the lead principal investigator of the QCCFP Consortium Project. She conceived and proposed the on-chip traversable wormhole research program in 2018, assembled the group with the appropriate areas of expertise and worked on all aspects of the research and the manuscript together with all authors.
Update: John Horgan’s take on the stunt is Physicists Teleport Bullshit Through a Wormhole.
I have finally watched the quanta video. On top of all the other problems, they have their history of wormhole physics completely wrong. They claim that Einstein was frustrated that the ER bridge was not traversable. But the idea to use wormhole to connect distant points in space time is not due to Einstein-Rosen’35 at all. It came much later, in the sixties, with the work of Wheeler and collaborators. The notion of a “non-traversable wormhole” is also due to these guys. In ER’35, a wormhole was a model of an elementary particle. Unfortunately, a neutron is much too small for Einstein or Nathalie Wolchover to jump through.
By the usual standards for quantum computing popular articles that have prevailed for 20+ years, this one’s not so bad. At least it talks clearly about the difficulty of beating classical computers in a fair comparison, and it focuses much more on quantum physics and chemistry simulation (which is indeed the best bet for near-term applications) than on doubtful uses in optimization, finance, and machine learning.
For the record, in the quote from me, I wasn’t talking about the wormhole claim, which hadn’t even come out yet when Stephen Witt interviewed me, and about which I probably would’ve had stronger words! I was talking specifically about the quantum supremacy experiments based on BosonSampling and Random Circuit Sampling.
“Someone told me that the Amazon lab where Preskill works has postdoc-type positions for theoretical physicists, salary about 250K.” Is this true? That is amazing money for a postdoc position.
Scott (or anyone else),
Any guess for the source for the claim about “ten thousand fault-tolerant qubits” as the threshold for getting something new in particle physics? Presumably this wasn’t a randomly chosen number, but corresponds to some particular calculation on a quantum computer. Which one?
John Pohl,
Someone told me the 250K number. I just checked on Glassdoor, which shows
https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/Amazon-Postdoctoral-Research-Scientist-Salaries-E6036_D_KO7,38.htm
231K (141K base, 27K bonus, 63K stock).
Yes, that’s amazing money for a postdoc position. Also according to Glassdoor
https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/Caltech-California-Postdoctoral-Scholar-Salaries-E22139_D_KO19,39.htm
the salary for a more conventional postdoc is 55K.
In the string theory hype story I never thought that money was what was motivating people to engage in hype. In this case I think it’s clear money is a factor.
@Peter Woit: I was wondering that too! I think it’s plausible that, supposing you had 10,000 fault-tolerant qubits, you could do all sorts of simulations of interest for HEP. But I have no idea why the article gave that specific number.
Scott,
I just realized this could refer to either simulating QCD better than usual Monte-Carlos, which could be a significant thing. But it might also be something like the SYK calculation, which supposedly was “quantum gravity in a lab”, but wouldn’t really tell you anything about the real world.