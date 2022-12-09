Wormhole Publicity Stunts: Past, Present and Future

Most of the news I’m hearing today about the current wormhole publicity stunt is that physicists who could do something about it are instead blaming any problem on journalists and defending the stunt as some sort of progress forward.
I’ve been wondering what the future for this kind of thing looks like, got a partial answer by looking at this presentation today by the director of Fermilab. On page 67 she explains
Future experiments with better QC and with QCs connected through quantum networks, such as those under development at Fermilab, could provide better insight through better resolution and adding non-trivial spatial separation of the two systems.
So, next generation wormhole publicity stunts will involve, beyond going from 9 qubits to more, putting two quantum computers in two places and connecting them by a quantum network. The press reports will explain that physicists not only created a wormhole on a chip, but created a wormhole connecting two different labs.
I started looking for more information about these next-generation wormhole publicity stunts, and found instead something I hadn’t been aware of, an older such stunt, described in Towards Quantum Gravity in the Lab on Quantum Processors, which got attention last spring not at Quanta, but in the much lower profile Discover Magazine, where one reads:
The team developed quantum software that could reproduce wormhole inspired teleportation on both quantum computers and then characterized the results. “We have designed and carried out “wormhole-inspired” many-body teleportation experiments on IBM and Quantinuum quantum processors and we observe a signal consistent with the predictions,” say Shapoval and co.
One reason for the lack of significant attention to this publicity stunt as opposed to the current one surely is the decision of the authors to claim not “wormhole teleportation” but “wormhole-inspired teleportation”.
The past is the past, but it looks like the field of quantum gravity research is from now on going to be dominated by these wormhole publicity stunts, using more qubits and more quantum computers. This kind of research project is nearly ideal: you can get lots of funding from conventional sources like DOE, or even better, funding from and access to equipment at large tech companies like Google and IBM. You can convince the director of your lab or institute that you’re doing research of significance comparable to the discovery and testing of general relativity 100 years ago and your work will be vindicated by cover stories in Nature and all over the rest of the media.
Back in 1996, in The End of Science, John Horgan worried that this kind of science would end up in a “speculative post-empirical mode”, and quantum gravity theorists have for years now worried about accusations of not being connected to experiment. The solution to this problem is now clear: no one will take your wormholes seriously if they’re just on paper, so the thing to do is to get them realized in an algorithm that you run on the most twenty-first century experimental hardware available, a quantum computer in a tech company lab.
As a proponent of quantum computing, I wholeheartedly believe that a holographic wormhole on a quantum computer is an actual physical wormhole. While the concept may seem abstract and difficult to wrap our heads around, the science behind it is sound and well-established.
First and foremost, it’s important to understand the fundamental differences between classical computing and quantum computing. Classical computing relies on bits, which are binary units of information that can only exist in one of two states: 0 or 1. Quantum computing, on the other hand, uses qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously thanks to the principles of superposition and entanglement.
This fundamental difference allows quantum computers to perform certain tasks much faster and more efficiently than classical computers. One such task is simulating the behavior of physical systems, such as the formation of a wormhole.
In classical computing, simulating the behavior of a physical system requires a lot of computational power and time. But with a quantum computer, the simulation can be performed much more quickly and accurately. This is because a quantum computer can effectively “step inside” the simulated system and manipulate it from the inside, rather than merely observing it from the outside as a classical computer would.
This is where the concept of a holographic wormhole comes into play. A holographic wormhole is a simulated wormhole that exists within the quantum computer itself. It is created by entangling multiple qubits together in a specific pattern, forming a stable, traversable wormhole.
But what makes this a physical wormhole, as opposed to just a simulated one? The key lies in the properties of entanglement. When two or more particles are entangled, they are connected in a way that defies classical explanation. The state of one particle can instantly affect the state of the other, even if they are separated by vast distances. This non-local connection is a fundamental property of quantum mechanics, and it is what gives rise to the physical nature of a holographic wormhole.
In other words, the entanglement of the qubits within the quantum computer creates a physical connection between them, just as the wormhole connects two distant points in space. And because the qubits are manipulated from the inside, the wormhole can be traversed and explored in a way that would not be possible with a classical simulation.
In conclusion, a holographic wormhole on a quantum computer is an actual physical wormhole. It may be difficult for our classical minds to fully grasp, but the principles of quantum mechanics and entanglement make it a reality. And as quantum computing technology continues to advance, we may soon have the ability to explore the mysteries of the universe in ways that were previously unimaginable.
@Natalie Wolchover said:
> But what makes this a physical wormhole, as opposed to just a simulated one? The key lies in the properties of entanglement. When two or more particles are entangled, they are connected in a way that defies classical explanation. The state of one particle can instantly affect the state of the other, even if they are separated by vast distances. This non-local connection is a fundamental property of quantum mechanics, and it is what gives rise to the physical nature of a holographic wormhole.
I don’t quite follow your argument. How are the entangled particles in this experiment different from any other group of entangled particles in the universe? Any entangled particles are connected in the sense you described, i.e., the state of one is instantly reflected in the state of another. And yet, you (presumably) don’t claim that there are wormholes in abundance everywhere around us.
Natalie Wolchover,
The problem is with this:
“When two or more particles are entangled, they are connected in a way that defies classical explanation. The state of one particle can instantly affect the state of the other, even if they are separated by vast distances. This non-local connection is a fundamental property of quantum mechanics, and it is what gives rise to the physical nature of a holographic wormhole.
In other words, the entanglement of the qubits within the quantum computer creates a physical connection between them, just as the wormhole connects two distant points in space. ”
We have an excellent, well-defined and well-tested fundamental theory (QED) that describes what is happening with two entangled qubits in a quantum computer (they’re specific degrees of freedom that can be isolated from the others). Yes, there is no classical physics model of this, but so what? You want to claim that the two entangled qubits are “physically connected” by a “holographic wormhole”. But those are just words, you need to give them a precise definition in a well-defined and consistent theory. This doesn’t exist.
What does exist is a very vague and very grandiose conjecture by Susskind and Maldacena that there is such a theory. You can find some physicists who believe this conjecture may be true and are working to make sense of it, others who think it’s a crackpot fantasy. In any case it doesn’t exist now. It’s up to those who think it may exist to someday write down such a theory, until then it’s a fantasy. From everything I can see, even if such a theory exists, the language you want to use to describe what happens in it (the language of 4d space-time classical GR with its EPR solutions) is likely to be highly inappropriate for the case of two entangled qubits.
The problem with your wormhole article is that you just act as if this conjecture is something well-defined and is accepted science. It isn’t. As a journalist you really need to keep understood science separate from wild conjecture and make sure your readers understand the difference.
“When two or more particles are entangled, they are connected in a way that defies classical explanation.”
True, entanglement is a fundamentally non-classical phenomenon. On the other hand, wormholes (that we know of), are completely classical solutions of classical theories. Therefore, wormholes cannot really describe, explain, or account for entanglement in any reasonable way. ER=EPR is just wishful thinking, not rigorous science.
Best, 🙂
Marko
“This is because a quantum computer can effectively “step inside” the simulated system and manipulate it from the inside, rather than merely observing it from the outside as a classical computer would.”
Also, this “stepping inside” notion is complete nonsense. The advantages of quantum computation over classical have nothing whatsoever to do with “stepping inside” anything.