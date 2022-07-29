There’s a new book out this month, Before the Big Bang: The Origin of the Universe from the Multiverse, about which we’re told:
One of the world’s most celebrated cosmologists presents her breakthrough explanation of our origins in the multiverse.
In recent years, Laura Mersini-Houghton’s ground-breaking theory, spectacularly vindicated with observational evidence, has turned the multiverse from philosophical speculation to one of the most compelling and credible explanations of our universe’s origins.
I spent a few minutes today looking through the book in the bookstore, trying to figure out where to find the details of the “spectacularly vindicated with observational evidence.” I didn’t see any references in the book, just a claim that in 2018 the author collaborated with Eleonora Di Valentino on showing vindication by observation. Presumably this is a reference to these three papers, but who knows. I don’t see anything like that in a quick look at the papers.
For many years I’ve spent a significant amount of time reading books and papers purporting to offer scientific evidence for a multiverse, trying to carefully understand the author’s arguments and write about them here (one example involved earlier claims by this author, see here). Few physicists though seem to care that bogus claims and pseudo-science about the multiverse have overrun their field and become its public face. I’ve come to the conclusion that best to not waste more time on this.
Update: Will Kinney reminds me that he wrote a paper about this, see here, as well as here and here for more about the story of that paper. Also see another old posting, here.
Peter, I wrote a paper examining the claims of evidence for the model in light of the Planck data here:
https://arxiv.org/abs/1606.00672
Long story short, there isn’t any. Only lower bounds on the relevant scales. If you remember, this paper caused a bit of a kerfuffle with LM-H 😉
Thanks Will, I’d forgotten that story, even though I wrote about it at the time here. I’ll add some links to the posting.
It is not a waste to respond to each and every exaggerated scientific claim that makes its way into a serious published book. They eat away at peoples confidence in the scientific endeavor and diminish the value of more mundane scientific theories that are actually supported by evidence earned by sweat and long hours of experimental work.
Re: Waste of time responding to multiverse nonsense:
I suppose back in the 2000s you could have taken a similar point of view regarding string theory hype. But you didn’t, and it made a real difference. A positive difference for theoretical particle physics, I’d say.
I’d also say your efforts helped save the careers of at least a few PhD students who might have otherwise focused on string theory. I don’t know if I would have ended up going down the string theory path without your perspectives, but a fellow grad student didn’t heed your warnings and I think his future in theoretical physics suffered.
Will,
Took a quick look and, funny thing, the 2016-8 papers claiming to have Planck evidence don’t reference your earlier 2016 paper claiming there isn’t any. Perhaps the authors somehow missed hearing about your work, but I would have thought the referees would have pointed it out to them.
Peter —
Pretty sure they didn’t miss it.
“spectacularly vindicated with observational evidence”
Just… wow. I’m speechless on how spectacularly outrageous that is. These people have really destroyed science popularization. Just imagine the amount of lay people that will read that and believe it. A bit of exaggeration, teatrics, histrionism is okay I guess, since you must catch the public’s eye in a competitive market. But these are just blatant lies. Just lies, lies and more lies. What the F is wrong with these people? Do they live in an alternate reality? How can this happen? What happened to institutions, to book editors, etc.? This strange world is like Orwell’s 1984, physics version!
I’m really baffled and depressed by seing things like this.
I remember her from her old hit ‘black holes don’t exist’, based on a flawed argument whose flaw was already understood in the 80s.
The commenter above is referring to this paper
https://arxiv.org/abs/1409.1837
discussed for instance here
http://backreaction.blogspot.com/2014/09/black-holes-declared-non-existent-again.html
and here
https://arstechnica.com/science/2015/03/completely-implausible-a-controversial-paper-exists-but-so-do-black-holes/
Peter: in case you feel that you are engaged in a Sisyphean task, I should perhaps comment that I first discovered your blog when I was entering grad school back in the aughts, and it was instrumental in convincing me to avoid string theory (and more broadly, high energy physics), and I do believe you very likely saved my academic career in the process, before it had even begun. So: thank you.