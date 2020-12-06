Various and Sundry

A few recent items of interest:
- Martin Greiter has put together a written version of Sidney Coleman’s mid-1990s lecture Quantum Mechanics in Your Face, based on a recording of one version of the lecture and copies of Coleman’s slides.
It’s often claimed that leading physicists of Coleman’s generation were educated in and stuck throughout their careers to a “shut up and calculate” approach to the interpretation of quantum mechanics. Coleman’s lecture I believe gives a much better explanation of the way he and many others thought about the topic. In particular, Coleman makes the crucial point:
The problem is not the interpretation of quantum mechanics. That’s getting things just backwards. The problem is the interpretation of classical mechanics
He ends with the following approach to the measurement problem:
Now people say the reduction of the wave packet occurs because it looks like the reduction of the wave packet occurs, and that is indeed true. What I’m asking you in the second main part of this lecture is to consider seriously what it would look like if it were the other way around—if all that ever happened was causal evolution according to quantum mechanics. What I have tried to convince you is that what it looks like is ordinary everyday life.
While some might take this and claim Coleman as an Everettian, note that there’s zero mention anywhere of many-worlds. Likely he found that an empty idea that explains nothing, so not worth mentioning.
- For the past year the CMSA has been hosting a Math-Science Literature Lecture Series. The talks have typically been excellent surveys of areas of mathematics, given by leading figures in each field. To coordinate with Tsinghua, the talks have often been at 8am here in NYC, and several times the last couple months I’ve made sure to get up early enough to have breakfast while watching one of the talks. All of the ones I’ve seen were very much worth the time, they were the ones given by Edward Witten, Andrei Okounkov, Alain Connes, Arthur Jaffe and Nigel Hitchin. Jaffe’s covered some of the ideas on Euclidean field theory that I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about. For a more detailed version of his talk I highly recommend this article.
- Peter Scholze has posted at the Xena blog a challenge to those interested in formalizing mathematics and automated theorem proving (or checking): formalize and check the proof of a foundational result in his work with Dustin Clausen on “condensed mathematics”. As part of the challenge, he provides an extensive discussion of the motivation and basic ideas of this subject, which attempts to provide a replacement (with better properties) for the conventional definition of a topological space.
Spending a little time reading this and some of the other expositions of the subject convinced me this is a really thorny business. Scholze explains in detail his motivation for making the challenge in part 6 of the posting. My suspicion has always been that most of the value of computer theorem checking lies in forcing a human to lay out clearly and unambiguously the details of an argument, with that effort likely to make clear if there’s a problem with the theorem. It will be fascinating to see what comes of this project.
I see there’s also a blog posting about this at the n-category cafe.
- On the topic of theorems that definitely don’t have a clear and unambiguous proof, supposedly PRIMS will be publishing Mochizuki’s IUT papers in 2021. Mochizuki and collaborators have a new paper claiming stronger versions of Mochizuki’s results.
Peter,
I write to provide a nuance to your inference that Sidney Coleman’s question–“what it would look like if it were the other way around, if all that ever happened was causal evolution according to quantum mechanics?”– was unrelated to Everett’s Many Worlds Interpretation (MWI).
I believe that MWI was in fact the starting point for Sidney’s line of thought. The evidence comes from his final lecture in Physics 143 in May, 1977 at Harvard College. (You took this class a year earlier, I think, with Ed Purcell.) Prof. Coleman ended this wrap-up lecture by asking the class exactly the above question and suggesting an answer: “It would look like ordinary everyday life.” We sat in silence for a minute, trying to make sense of this insight.
Frank DeLucia (a few years later to develop the DeLucia-Coleman Theorem) was TA that semester and (if he reads this blog) may have further insight. John Preskill was TA in 1976 with Ed, and may also remember how Sidney’s thoughts evolved.
Michael Weiss,
Coleman explicitly does refer to Everett, and yes, he’s an Everettian in the sense of seeing no reason QM without a reduction postulate can’t describe the world as we know it. My point was just that he doesn’t invoke a splitting into “many worlds” to replace wave-function reduction.
I’d be curious to know if his views evolved, whether exposure to Everett changed an earlier, different point of view. The point of view he’s taking (reduction of the wave-function is apparent, arising out of properly treating Sidney Coleman as a quantum system and the emergence of classical mechanics and our consciousness built around that) seems to me what I would have thought was the conventional one of the mid-1970s era when we were learning the subject. On the other hand, at that time I remember never hearing about Everett, hearing a lot about Copenhagen.
Coleman explicitly says that arguing over a Copenhagen vs. Everett interpretation of QM is “getting things just backwards”, ignoring the real problem of how we get classical out of quantum. He refers to “vernacular quantum mechanics”, which is a “looser and sloppier” Copenhagen interpretation. That may be a better way than “shut up and calculate” to refer to a standard QM course’s approach to “interpretation”.
I’m a little disappointed that the questions he answered from the audience at the end aren’t recorded in the text. He’s asked if he’s a follower of Everett’s Many Worlds interpretation at 1:04:20:
Sidney Coleman, Quantum Mechanics in Your Face [1994]
https://youtu.be/EtyNMlXN-sw?t=3853
‘Everett wrote a truly wonderful paper, then everyone got on their horse and rode off in all directions”
I’m guessing this is: Relative State’ Formulation of Quantum Mechanics”, Reviews of Modern Physics, 29: 454–462, cited here: https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/qm-everett/
John McAndrew,
Thanks for pointing that out. Does anyone know what he had in mind by the “everyone got on their horse” comment?
It’s nice that Coleman doesn’t bring in “many worlds,” but on the other hand, it seems to me that his solution of “Where does Born come from?” is going to suffer from the same thing as any Everettian theory — some (possibly hidden) additional axiom or measure that is not clearly any better motivated or more coherent than collapse.
(The problems with Coleman’s own approach to getting Born’s rule have been documented by, e.g., David Albert. I can dig up the reference if anybody is sufficiently interested; otherwise I’ll spare myself the hassle.)
S.
Coleman was explicitly not claiming to be saying anything original.
I’m curious to hear if others know more specifically about Coleman’s views, but don’t want to start a rehash of the usual arguments over interpretations.