The 2020 Physics Nobel Prize was announced this morning, with half going to Roger Penrose for his work on black holes, half to two astronomers (Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez) for their work mapping what is going on at the center of our galaxy. I know just about nothing about the astronomy side of this, but am somewhat familiar with Penrose’s work, which very much deserves the prize.
Penrose is a rather unusual choice for a Physics Nobel Prize, in that he’s very much a mathematical physicist, with a Ph.D. in mathematics (are there other physics winners with math Ph.Ds?). In addition, the award is not for a new physical theory, or for anything experimentally testable, but for the rigorous understanding of the implications of Einstein’s general relativity. While I’m a great fan of the importance of this kind of work, I can’t think of many examples of it getting rewarded by the Nobel prize. I had always thought that Penrose was likely to get a Breakthrough Prize rather than a Nobel Prize, still don’t understand why that hasn’t happened already.
Besides the early work on black holes that Penrose is being recognized for, he has worked on many other things which I think are likely to ultimately be of even greater significance. In particular, he’s far and away the person most responsible for twistor theory, a subject which I believe has a great future ahead of it at the core of fundamental physical theory.
In all his work, Penrose has shown a remarkable degree of originality and creativity. He’s not someone who works to make an advance on ideas pioneered by others, but sets out to do something new and different. His book “The Road to Reality” is a masterpiece, an inspiring original and deep vision of the unity of geometry and physics that outshines the mainstream ways of looking at these questions.
Congratulations to Sir Roger, and compliments to the Nobel prize committee for a wonderful choice!
Peter, a data point. About two decades ago, students requested that Roger Penrose give a physics colloquium at MIT, but they were vetoed by the faculty there, who thought his talk would be too fringe or non-mainstream
I saw someone speculate on Twitter that this may be a reaction to regret among the Nobel Academy that they didn’t give Hawking a Prize.
When I read the news that he had jointly won this morning I just immediately thought how right it was that he should win. I don’t know the rules around the prize, but he richly deserves an award for the singularity theorems, and as you say his other work (one day I will try, again, to get my head around twistors: there must be better resources on them now than there were in the 1980s) as well.
This is not to sneer at the other two recipients: the kind of experimental work which has gone on around GR since I stopped trying to be an academic is just heroic I think.
But the news made my day, anyway.
The Penrose-Hawking theorems were the main reason astronomers stopped deluding themselves that singularities were avoidable. No-hair theorems did not exist yet. (To be fully truthful, they don’t really exist to this day.) Big Bang models at the time were along the lines of Gamow’s Ylem. If you wanted to be sophisticated then, you did something like Lifshitz’s linearized perturbation calculations that incorrectly ignored self-gravitation.
Lars Onsager got the Chemistry Nobel; his Ph.D. is technically in chemistry from Yale, where he was a postdoc (actually accidentally predoc) and they suggested he use one of his published papers, but he did new research instead, on periodic solutions ofthe Mathieu equation. At the time none of the chemistry or even physics faculty at Yale could decide whether to award a Ph.D. for this, so they took it to the mathematics department who said that they would award a Ph.D. for it if nobody else did.
So Lars Onsager, got the Chemistry Nobel (but really for physics) while holding a Chemistry Ph.D., which was really a Mathematics Ph.D. (in sheep’s clothing).
Andrew P. Mullhaupt,
Thanks, I didn’t know the Onsager story. Too bad his prize wasn’t for his solution to the 2d Ising model. Then the first prize in mathematical physics would have been a prize in Chemistry to a Chemistry Ph.D….
From the Nobel prize press release about the massive object at the center of our galaxy: “Around four million solar masses are packed together in a region no larger than our solar system.” The Schwarzchild radius of the sun is about 3km, so for 4 million solar masses we have a Schwarzchild radius of 12 million km. This is much, much smaller than our solar system (for comparison, the distance between the Earth and the sun is 150 million km).
So how do we know that this is really a black hole?
It is pretty clear to me why Penrose did not receive the breakthrough prize.
First couple of breakthrough prizes went to string theorists who then became members of the board that decides who gets the prize. Penrose has never been hiding his strong critique of strings (in books, interviews et.c.), so it adds up.
This news made me check if Roy Kerr was still alive. And indeed he is.
On the topic of the mathematical physics, I wonder if physicists know or care about Christodoulou and Klainerman’s work, which to me is one of the summits of the subject in the last fifty years.
The real question is why it takes about 55 years to give such an award? I remember first reading about Penrose (and Hawking) in MTW’s Gravitation book published in 1973. I realize it helps to have observational evidence of black holes, but I think this has been around for quite a while. I am glad that he lived long enough to get his recognition from the Nobel Committee.
Besides the question of the title of the PhD, is there any other example of a Nobel prize awarded for a theorem ? As a side question: what about the Fields Medal ? Was Penrose already to hold for it, or was not it considered as a mathematically significant enough result ?
I never expected Penrose to get a Nobel Prize, but am very glad that he did. A true original thinker!
martibal/Mark Weitzman,
I don’t know of another example of a theorem getting a Nobel Prize. Hawking I think never got a Nobel prize because Hawking radiation is all too testable in principle, but not in practice and the theorems with Penrose were theorems and thus not something testable about the real world.
One guess as to what’s going on here is that the lack of good new testable ideas about fundamental physics in recent decades has meant that if the Nobel committee wants to stick to rewarding only things that pass experimental test, then they will have to give awards to less and less impressive results. At some point the fact that they are ignoring hugely important ideas like those of Hawking and Penrose starts to become an obvious problem and perhaps this has caused them to rethink their criteria. In Penrose’s case, the fact that he has a hugely impressive other body of work gives a good reason to find something to give him the prize for, even if they need to fudge their usual criteria. Hawking unfortunately didn’t live long enough to take advantage of this.