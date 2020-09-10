A few quick links:
- I was sorry to hear of the recent death of Vaughan Jones. A few things about his life and work have started to appear, see here, here and here.
- For a wonderful in-depth article about the life of Michael Atiyah written by Nigel Hitchin, see here.
- There are now many new places where you can find talks about math and physics to listen to. For instance, just for math and just at Harvard, there is a series of Harvard Math Literature talks and Dennis Gaitsgory’s geometric Langlands office hours.
- Breakthrough Prizes were announced today. There’s an argument to be made that the best policy is to ignore them. Weinberg has another 3 million dollars.
- For an interview with Avi Loeb about why physics is stuck, see here.
- For an explanation from John Preskill of why quantum computing is hard (which I’d claim has to do with why the measurement problem is hard), see here.
Peter Woit wrote:
Well the “Breakthrough Prize in mathematics” is actually for a serious work in mathematical physics:
https://www.imperial.ac.uk/news/203853/imperial-mathematician-scoops-3m-breakthrough-prize/
Professor Hairer is recognised “for transformative contributions to the theory of stochastic analysis, particularly the theory of regularity structures in stochastic partial differential equations.”
When you look on the work for which the prize was given
https://arxiv.org/abs/1303.5113
then you see that it threats the stochastic quantization (a mathematical version of quantization that works by converting a classical system into a stochastic pde) and the renormalization of phi^4 theory.
As the author writes:
“One major difference between the results presented in this article and most of the literature on quantum field theory is that the approach explored here is truly non-perturbative”
It is always important if someone invents mathematically rigorous methods for threating quantum field theories non-perturbatively, because more difficult systems like qcd and gravity display intense self interactions where such methods could be helpful.
I therefore would say that the prize for this work is well deserved.
The paper should be read, especially by mathematical physicists and high energy theorists.
Hansi,
No disrespect intended towards the winners of the math and physics Breakthrough Prizes, who are quite distinguished scientists. Note that Martin Hairer has already won many awards for his work, including a Fields Medal. He’s not an unknown. To the extent that it’s a good idea to pay attention to prizes, there’s a good argument that the ones awarded by the math community are worth paying attention to. As for the ones trying to make a splash using large sums of Zuckerberg money, maybe you should (after deleting your Facebook account) ignore those. In other words, follow the example of Peter Scholze…
For the physics prize, among the many good reasons to appreciate the work of Steven Weinberg, the $3 million he got today isn’t among the top 1000.