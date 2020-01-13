Why the foundations of physics have not progressed for 40 years

Sabine Hossenfelder has a new piece out, making many of the same arguments she has been making for a while about the state of fundamental theory in physics. These have a lot in common with arguments that Lee Smolin and I were making in our books published back in 2006. The underlying problem is that the way theorists successfully worked up until the seventies is no longer viable, with the Standard Model working too well, up to the highest energies probed:
The major cause of this stagnation is that physics has changed, but physicists have not changed their methods. As physics has progressed, the foundations have become increasingly harder to probe by experiment. Technological advances have not kept size and expenses manageable. This is why, in physics today, we have collaborations of thousands of people operating machines that cost billions of dollars.
With fewer experiments, serendipitous discoveries become increasingly unlikely. And lacking those discoveries, the technological progress that would be needed to keep experiments economically viable never materializes. It’s a vicious cycle: Costly experiments result in lack of progress. Lack of progress increases the costs of further experiment. This cycle must eventually lead into a dead end when experiments become simply too expensive to remain affordable. A $40 billion particle collider is such a dead end.
I have a somewhat different view about a potential next collider (see here), but agree that the basic question is whether it will be “too expensive to remain affordable.”
What has happened over the last forty years is that the way HEP theory is done has become dysfunctional, in a way that Hossenfelder characterizes as follows:
Instead of examining the way that they propose hypotheses and revising their methods, theoretical physicists have developed a habit of putting forward entirely baseless speculations. Over and over again I have heard them justifying their mindless production of mathematical fiction as “healthy speculation” – entirely ignoring that this type of speculation has demonstrably not worked for decades and continues to not work. There is nothing healthy about this. It’s sick science. And, embarrassingly enough, that’s plain to see for everyone who does not work in the field.
This behavior is based on the hopelessly naïve, not to mention ill-informed, belief that science always progresses somehow, and that sooner or later certainly someone will stumble over something interesting. But even if that happened – even if someone found a piece of the puzzle – at this point we wouldn’t notice, because today any drop of genuine theoretical progress would drown in an ocean of “healthy speculation”…
Why don’t physicists have a hard look at their history and learn from their failure? Because the existing scientific system does not encourage learning. Physicists today can happily make career by writing papers about things no one has ever observed, and never will observe. This continues to go on because there is nothing and no one that can stop it.
This story brings up a lot of complex issues in the philosophy and sociology of science, but to me there’s one aspect of the problem that is relatively simple and deserves a lot more attention than it gets: how do you get theorists to abandon failed ideas and move on to try something else?
The negative LHC results about SUSY have had some effect, but even in this case it’s remarkable how many theorists won’t abandon the failed idea of a SUSY extension of the Standard Model. This was always a highly dubious idea, explaining nothing about the Standard Model and adding a huge number of new degrees of freedom and more than a hundred new undetermined parameters. Not seeing anything at the LHC should have put the final nail in the coffin of that idea. Instead, I see that this past fall MIT was still training its graduate students with a course on Supersymmetric Quantum Field Theories. You can try and argue that SUSY and supergravity theories are worth studying even if they have nothing to do with physics at observable energies, but it is a fact that these are extremely complicated QFTs to work with and have explained nothing. Why encourage grad students to devote the many, many hours it takes to understand the details of this subject, instead of encouraging them to learn about something that hasn’t been a huge failure?
The techniques one gets trained in as a graduate student tend to form the basis of one’s understanding of a subject and have a huge influence on one’s future career and the questions one has the expertise needed to work on. Besides SUSY, string theory has been the other major course topic at many institutions, with the best US grad students often spending large amounts of time trying to absorb the material in Polchinski’s two-volume textbook, even though the motivations for this have turned out to also be a huge failure, arguably the largest one in the history of theoretical physics.
To get some idea of what is going on, I took a look at the current and recent course offerings (on BSM theory, not including cosmology) at the five leading (if you believe US News) US HEP theory departments. I may very well be missing some offered courses, but the following gives some insight into what leading US departments are teaching their theory students. Comparing to past years might be interesting, possibly there’s a trend towards abandoning the whole area in favor of other topics (e.g. cosmology, quantum information, condensed matter).
- Harvard:
Fall 2019
PHYSICS 283B: Spacetime and Quantum Mechanics, Total Positivity and Motives
PHYSICS 287A: Introduction to String Theory
Spring 2020
PHYSICS 211BR – Black Holes from A to Z
PHYSICS 287BR – The String Landscape and the String Swampland
- Stanford:
No courses beyond QFT in 2019/20
- Caltech:
No courses beyond QFT in 2019/20
- Princeton:
Fall 2019
Phy 540 Strings, Black Holes and Gauge Theories (Klebanov)
Spring 2020
Phy 540 Strings, Black Holes and Gauge Theories (Polyakov)
- MIT
Fall 2019
8.831 Supersymmetric Quantum Field Theory
Spring 2020
8.851 Effective Field Theory
The places not offering string theory courses this year seem to have had them last year.
Update: Something relevant and worth reading that I think I missed when it came out: Jeremy Butterfield’s detailed review of Lost in Math, which has a lot about the question of why theorists are “stuck”.
Last Updated on
If there were anything else, people would move on.
It’s exactly because high-energy physics as we have known it no longer produces new results that increasingly imaginative ideas are being tested.
Defeatists have not found viable alternatives.
Warren Siegel,
I agree that if there were a readily-identifiable good alternative, people would move to it. In the past experiment would point in the right direction. That’s gone and it’s a very hard problem to replace that and find other routes to new ideas.
What isn’t so hard though is to recognize when ideas don’t work, and doing so isn’t “defeatist”. The problem isn’t “increasingly imaginative ideas”, it’s going along with increasingly bad justifications for continuing to pursue failed research programs instead of acknowledging the obvious.
The courses for advanced graduate students tend to be more fluid than the core courses. Sometimes an advanced topic is offered every other year (for instance General Relativity). Some of the more esoteric topics can be even less frequent. Also the course might not be called “String Theory” but “Special Topics in XYZ…” And occasionally students will just arrange a weekly meeting with a professor to learn a subject in depth. I wouldn’t put much weight on courses appearing or disappearing from the course catalog.
The problem is driven by physics, not by sociology. Simple explanation in natural units:
(collider radius) ≈ (4π/alpha)^3 (collider energy)/(electron mass)^2.
Collider technology remains based on old physics: electrons and electromagnetism. Because the heavier particles discovered at colliders found almost no practical use, not even for building better colliders. This is the key point. The rest follows: colliders become big, slow, expensive. Theory detaches from experiment.
I regard string theory as etudes for physicists like there exist etudes for piano players. It’s good for improving techniques (mathematics in our case) but not “the real thing”, because string theory is in principle based on quantum theory for extended objects, which is not conceptually really a new idea or even revolutionary, being technically difficult but conceptually almost trivial. We have at the moment no one who is capable to produce a masterpiece like did Bach or Chopin in music, for example. We are just practicing and preparing for it.
But that’s better than nothing.
I would not condemn string theory in total: Learning it’s technical aspects (etudes) may lead us one day to be capable to find the true masterpiece.
Alessandro Strumia,
Yes, it’s clear that the underlying problem is the physics that makes probing higher energy scales more and more expensive. This creates a different problem, with sociological aspects: once they’ve detached from experiment, what happens to HEP theorists and the field of HEP theory?
Some possible reactions to this problem are:
1. Ignore it, refuse to acknowledge it publicly, and keep on pursuing previously popular research programs that have failed. Keep training new generations of students in the complexities of SUSY or string theory.
2. Give up, abandon HEP theory for another healthier field (e.g. cosmology, condensed matter, quantum information theory, machine learning).
3. Find some route to new, more promising ideas.
I’d argue that 3 is still viable. A big problem is the historical sociology of the field has become dysfunctional. It emphasized concentration on a small number of questions, driven by experiment providing the right question. This falls apart when experiment stops providing the right promising question for everyone to focus on.
Mark,
I think that for quite a while post-1984 you could sensibly make the argument that while the string unification conjecture was a failure, there was a lot to be learned from the deeper study of string theory and it was worthwhile for people to pursue that. Unfortunately, over the past 20 years or so, progress in learning new things from the deeper study of string theory has pretty much come to a halt. Keeping doing the same things over and over, while waiting for a genius to save you from yourself is not a good plan. For one thing, up and coming geniuses who take a look at a field and see that going on will flee and look for another field in which to exercise their genius.
Hi Peter,
Thanks for mentioning. The piece actually isn’t new, it’s a reprint of a blogpost I wrote last year.
Butterfield has misstated my position on some issues. I have a brief response to this here.