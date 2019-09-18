Recently Modified Posts

Posted on September 18, 2019 by woit

I’ve often added material to recent posts as “updates”, while aware that some who might be interested would likely not realize the added material was there. To improve the situation, I’ve just added a “Recently Modified Posts” widget on the right. The ordering is by modification time. I’ll try and figure out how to avoid having the modification time change when I do something like fix a typo (right now some old film reviews are appearing on the list because I recently added a “Film Reviews” category).

Among recent updates, I recommend the updates to this posting. Someone pointed me to a quite remarkable exchange earlier this week between Mike Peskin and Nima Arkani-Hamed.

Last Updated on

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Recently Modified Posts

  1. jellydonut says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:11 am

    Sadly these will not show up for those of us relying on RSS to keep up to speed on the blog.

Leave a Reply

Informed comments relevant to the posting are very welcome and strongly encouraged. Comments that just add noise and/or hostility are not. Off-topic comments better be interesting... In addition, remember that this is not a general physics discussion board, or a place for people to promote their favorite ideas about fundamental physics. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *