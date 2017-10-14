50 Years of Electroweak Unification

The 50th anniversary of electroweak unification is coming up in a couple days, since Weinberg’s A Model of Leptons paper was submitted to PRL on October 17, 1967. For many years this was the most heavily cited HEP paper of all time, although once HEP theory entered its “All AdS/CFT, all the time” phase, at some point it was eclipsed by the 1997 Maldacena paper (as of today it’s 13118 Maldacena vs. 10875 Weinberg). Another notable fact about the 1967 paper is that it was completely ignored when published, only cited twice from 1967 to 1971.
The latest CERN Courier has (from Frank Close) a detailed history of the paper and how it came about. It also contains a long interview with Weinberg. It’s interesting to compare his comments about the current state of HEP with the ones from 2011 (see here), where he predicted that “If all they discover is the Higgs boson and it has the properties we expect, then No, I would say that the theorists are going to be very glum.”
Today he puts some hope in a non-renormalizable Majorana mass term for neutrinos as evidence for new physics. As for the future:
As to what is the true high-energy theory of elementary particles, Weinberg says string theory is still the best hope we have. “I am glad people are working on string theory and trying to explore it, although I notice that the smart guys such as Witten seem to have turned their attention to solid-state physics lately. Maybe that’s a sign that they are giving up, but I hope not.”
On this last sentiment, I have the opposite hope. He also shares what I think is a common hope for what will save the field (a smart graduate student with a new idea):
Weinberg also still holds hope that one day a paper posted in the arXiv preprint server by some previously unknown graduate student will turn the SM on its head – a 21st century model of particles “that incorporates dark matter and dark energy and has all the hallmarks of being a correct theory, using ideas no one had thought of before”.
Perhaps current training of graduate students in theory should be rethought, to optimize for this.
Weinberg must be aware of his great fortune: He was alive during a period when his theories about fundamental physics could be subjected to rigorous empirical challenge, and either survive or not. I am lucky to have been alive to see “the” Higgs boson discovered. To have been born later may mean to have been born after the end of that era of fundamental discovery.
From Close’s article: 1) “QED is perhaps the simplest example of a general class of “non-abelian gauge theories””. Um, QED is abelian, right? 2) “it shows how it is easier to be Beethoven or Shakespeare than to be Steven Weinberg”. Quite a stupid statement, no?
I am a bit surprised by the article of Frank Close. It’s all about Weinberg, mentioning only in passing that Glashow and Salam&Ward had figured out the SU(2)xU(1) symmetry no less than eight years earlier, in 1959. What Weinberg actually did in the 1967 paper was to combine this with the Higgs mechanism in order to break the symmetry spontaneously. And yes, Weinberg does quote one of the Glashow papers (in a slightly dismissive tone), so at least he did know about it, and most probably read it.
I don’t want to put off Weinberg’s contribution to EW model, but I think Close doesn’t do justice to Glashow and Salam, let alone Ward.
Best, 🙂
Marko
It was wonderful to read Frank Close’s account of the history of Weinberg’s paper, especially the epiphany Weinberg had while driving his red Camaro to MIT. What if he had been doing something different that Sept 1967 day? These behind the scenes stories of how discoveries get made happen all the time.
Very nice articles. I was surprised to read that Weinberg works with the TV on! I would find that too distracting.
Marko
Frank, does not believe in relay race which is Baton (Weingberg) to Baton (Glashow) to Baton (Salam). Frank believes only in individual marathon. However, the Nobel prize was shared between the three!!.